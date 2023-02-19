PSA: Amazon Has a Hidden Outlet Section with Brands Like Ugg, Dr. Martens, and Lacoste for Up to 60% Off

It's exciting to fill your closet with brand-name items, but it's not nearly as fun to pay brand-name prices for said items. And this is why shopping at outlets can be such a game-changer.

And while you may be used to going in person to an outlet to find products you like, Amazon has a hidden fashion outlet section that showcases deals on top labels, including Ugg, Dr. Martens, Lacoste, Sam Edelman, and more.

If you didn't already know, Amazon has numerous secret sections devoted to providing discounts on so many different products, including furniture, decor, art, and fun gift ideas. And this premium brands outlet section offers savings on clothing, shoes, and accessories from popular brands. We're talking luxurious bathrobes, stylish handbags, comfy coats, and everything in between, all for lower prices.



Keep scrolling to check out some of the most noteworthy deals from Amazon's premium brands outlet.

Best Fashion Deals from Amazon's Hidden Outlet

If you're looking to upgrade your shoe collection, there are some great options in the outlet section, including these vintage-inspired black leather Dr. Marten boots. The boots have a platform, slip-resistant sole, and a 2-inch heel to add some height. Plus, they have antiqued brass tunnel eyelets where the laces go.

They're up to 36 percent off, depending on the size you choose, and one shopper wrote in their review that "the fit, the style, the smooth leather, and the comfort [are] worth every penny."

Buy It! Dr. Martens Women's Leona Fashion Boot, $134.90–$170 (orig. $190); amazon.com

More interested in staying warm and cozy the rest of winter? Check out this ultra-plush long coat from Ugg, which comes in four pretty colors: winter white, cloudy gray, firewood, and ink black. It's made from 100 percent polyester, and has a tortoise-shell button closure. The coat also has side pockets that are fleece-lined for added warmth and comfort.

Right now, you can snag one of the coats for 40 percent off, its lowest price in 30 days on Amazon. According to one shopper, it's "so worth it" since "it fits perfectly," and is "lightweight but still warm, and can be dressed up or down."

Buy It! Ugg Gertrude Long Teddy Coat, $148.80 (orig. $247.95); amazon.com

Over on the accessories front, you don't want to miss out on this crossbody bag from Frye, on sale for 44 percent off. It's made of durable leather and comes in four colors: beige, carbon, cognac, and dark brown. The bag has one interior zippered pocket and an exterior front pocket, along with a zipper closure, so you can walk around knowing your item are secured. The interior also has a printed lining.

"This is the perfect size crossbody, light and comfortable to carry," wrote one shopper. They said that bag "goes with everything" and highlighted the roomy pockets. "Would highly recommend!" they added.

Buy It! Frye Melissa Swing Pack Zip Crossbody Bag, $111.11 (orig. $198); amazon.com

Stock up on these can't-miss finds luxury from Amazon's hidden outlet section, and check out more below.

Buy It! Lacoste Long Sleeve Crewneck Cotton Jersey Sweater, $66.94 (orig. $110); amazon.com

Buy It! Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide Checks Slipper, $71.35 (orig. $109.95); amazon.com

Buy It! Sam Edelman Joy Flat, $68–$119 (orig. $170); amazon.com

Buy It! DL1961 Hepburn Wide Leg High-Rise Vintage Jeans, $125.40 (orig. $209); amazon.com

Buy It! Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Robe, $89–$98.26 (orig. $127); amazon.com

Buy It! Sam Edelman Women's Lydia Over-The-Knee Boot, $89.99–$107.57 (orig. $225); amazon.com

