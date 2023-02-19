Lifestyle Fashion PSA: Amazon Has a Hidden Outlet Section with Brands Like Ugg, Dr. Martens, and Lacoste for Up to 60% Off Stock up on boots, jeans, coats, and more from top labels By Rachel Simon Rachel Simon Rachel Simon is a writer covering lifestyle, fashion, home, and commerce content for Dotdash Meredith's e-commerce team since 2021. Her work has appeared in PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, InStyle, Travel + Leisure, Real Simple, Byrdie, Food & WIne, Better Homes and Gardens, and more, and she is the author of the 2022 book Pickleball for All: Everything But the "Kitchen" Sink. Additionally, she teaches writing through Gotham Writers Workshop and Redbud Writing Project. She specializes in pop culture, career, relationships, and mental health, but also loves covering the fashion/beauty and e-commerce space. Published on February 19, 2023 09:00 AM It's exciting to fill your closet with brand-name items, but it's not nearly as fun to pay brand-name prices for said items. And this is why shopping at outlets can be such a game-changer. And while you may be used to going in person to an outlet to find products you like, Amazon has a hidden fashion outlet section that showcases deals on top labels, including Ugg, Dr. Martens, Lacoste, Sam Edelman, and more. If you didn't already know, Amazon has numerous secret sections devoted to providing discounts on so many different products, including furniture, decor, art, and fun gift ideas. And this premium brands outlet section offers savings on clothing, shoes, and accessories from popular brands. We're talking luxurious bathrobes, stylish handbags, comfy coats, and everything in between, all for lower prices.Keep scrolling to check out some of the most noteworthy deals from Amazon's premium brands outlet. Best Fashion Deals from Amazon's Hidden Outlet Dr. Martens Leona Fashion Boot, $134.90–$170 (orig. $190) Frye Melissa Swing Pack Zip Crossbody Bag, $111.11 (orig. $198) Lacoste Long Sleeve Crewneck Cotton Jersey Sweater, $66.94 (orig. $110) Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide Checks Slipper, $69.10–$77.99 (orig. $109.95) Sam Edelman Joy Flat, $66.83–$119 (orig. $170) DL1961 Hepburn Wide Leg High-Rise Vintage Jeans, $94.05 (orig. $209) Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Robe, $91.08–$98.26 (orig. $127) Ugg Gertrude Long Teddy Coat, $148.80 (orig. $247.95) Sam Edelman Women's Lydia Over-The-Knee Boot, $89.99–$109.99 (orig. $225) 12 Must-Have Fashion and Beauty Finds from Amazon, According to Madison LeCroy If you're looking to upgrade your shoe collection, there are some great options in the outlet section, including these vintage-inspired black leather Dr. Marten boots. The boots have a platform, slip-resistant sole, and a 2-inch heel to add some height. Plus, they have antiqued brass tunnel eyelets where the laces go. They're up to 36 percent off, depending on the size you choose, and one shopper wrote in their review that "the fit, the style, the smooth leather, and the comfort [are] worth every penny." Amazon Buy It! Dr. Martens Women's Leona Fashion Boot, $134.90–$170 (orig. $190); amazon.com More interested in staying warm and cozy the rest of winter? Check out this ultra-plush long coat from Ugg, which comes in four pretty colors: winter white, cloudy gray, firewood, and ink black. It's made from 100 percent polyester, and has a tortoise-shell button closure. The coat also has side pockets that are fleece-lined for added warmth and comfort. Right now, you can snag one of the coats for 40 percent off, its lowest price in 30 days on Amazon. According to one shopper, it's "so worth it" since "it fits perfectly," and is "lightweight but still warm, and can be dressed up or down." Amazon Buy It! Ugg Gertrude Long Teddy Coat, $148.80 (orig. $247.95); amazon.com Over on the accessories front, you don't want to miss out on this crossbody bag from Frye, on sale for 44 percent off. It's made of durable leather and comes in four colors: beige, carbon, cognac, and dark brown. The bag has one interior zippered pocket and an exterior front pocket, along with a zipper closure, so you can walk around knowing your item are secured. The interior also has a printed lining. "This is the perfect size crossbody, light and comfortable to carry," wrote one shopper. They said that bag "goes with everything" and highlighted the roomy pockets. "Would highly recommend!" they added. Amazon Buy It! Frye Melissa Swing Pack Zip Crossbody Bag, $111.11 (orig. $198); amazon.com Stock up on these can't-miss finds luxury from Amazon's hidden outlet section, and check out more below. Amazon Buy It! Lacoste Long Sleeve Crewneck Cotton Jersey Sweater, $66.94 (orig. $110); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide Checks Slipper, $71.35 (orig. $109.95); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Sam Edelman Joy Flat, $68–$119 (orig. $170); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! DL1961 Hepburn Wide Leg High-Rise Vintage Jeans, $125.40 (orig. $209); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Robe, $89–$98.26 (orig. $127); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Sam Edelman Women's Lydia Over-The-Knee Boot, $89.99–$107.57 (orig. $225); amazon.com