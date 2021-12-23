Prime Members Can Now Have a Personal Stylist Shop for Them on Amazon — and It's Only $5 Per Session
Online shopping is convenient, but only if you know exactly what you'd like to buy in exactly the right size. Otherwise, you could spend hours searching through virtual clothing racks and still come up short. But we're not suggesting you brave the mall for a New Year's Eve outfit — instead, let Amazon's Personal Shopper by Prime Try Before You Buy choose the best looks for you.
Amazon gathered a diverse team of more than 250 professional stylists, trained on current trends, styles, and fits, to help you find the perfect look for every occasion. Whether you're searching for a party outfit or just a few new everyday sweaters, you'll start by filling out a style profile with simple but detailed questions: How often do you wear glam, retro, or casual clothes? What's your body type? What patterns or colors do you try to avoid, and what body parts do you like to highlight? How much are you comfortable spending?
You can also add your Instagram handle or Pinterest board as inspiration. From there, note any special requests, like if your outfit is for a particular occasion. Your stylist will curate a look book for you based on your notes within three days, and you can then choose up to eight pieces pulled by your stylist to try on at home. You have up to seven days to try them on, pick the pieces you actually want to keep, and ship back the rest.
You're only charged for the $4.99 styling session and for the items you decide to actually purchase. There are no upfront fees, and you can easily send the items you don't want back in a resealable box with a prepaid label. But take note: Personal Shoppers are for Prime members only, so be sure to join or sign up for a 30-day free trial to reap this benefit.
"Loved seeing new styles I haven't seen so far in searching on Amazon," said one user. "Sometimes the search seems overwhelming. [Personal Shopper] consolidated my options into an easier to digest format."
If you're pretty particular about what you wear but don't have the time to sift through Amazon's 1 million-plus offerings, you can Live Chat directly with your stylist to request specific looks. Let them know what you're hoping to wear, as well as what you definitely don't want to wear; you can also call out your favorite brands, colors, styles, and budget, so your box of clothing can be truly curated to your taste and needs.
Fashion lovers can submit stylist requests monthly, but you can also go bi-monthly or even quarterly if you're not in need of new things so frequently. If you know what you like and don't want to go through a Personal Shopper, simply use Amazon's Prime Try Before You Buy benefit to ship up to six items to your home at once for you to try on first. Like the Personal Shopper program, you'll only pay for what you keep, and returns are free.
Whether you're hunting down a head-turning outfit or your next favorite pair of sweatpants, let the stylists from Amazon's Personal Shopper help you find the right one. Below, check out some New Year's Eve picks Amazon stylists are loving at the moment — and use code PS10 to get $10 off your order of $50 or more through December 31.
