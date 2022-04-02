The Newest Amazon Storefront Has Everything You Need for a Tropical Vacation
If you're counting down the days to a spring vacation but feeling a tad overwhelmed about what to pack, you're not alone. Whether you're a methodical planner who relies on a meticulous packing list or a more spontaneous jetsetter who totes only the essentials in a carry-on suitcase — we've got you covered.
We spied a splashy new Amazon storefront brimming with spring vacation finds that are just begging to be whisked away to a dreamy destination (though you don't have to be traveling to shop it!). We found roomy beach bags, breezy dresses, colorful swimwear, and more tropical vacation outfit pieces, plus fun footwear from popular brands like Crocs, Teva, and Dolce Vita.
The curated section is enough to inspire a beach vacation (or two) this season, so we took it upon ourselves to highlight the goods, almost all of which are under $50.
Buy It! Crocs Unisex Classic Clogs, $39.98; amazon.com
Buy It! Lamyba Beach Tote Bag, $48.99; amazon.com
This cheeky beach bag makes for the perfect personal item on the plane thanks to its generous size, classic styling, and sturdy canvas construction. As for clothing, there's no shortage of top-rated fashion for shoppers on a budget, like this fresh square-neck mini dress that comes in 13 colors and patterns. We could easily see this flattering silhouette as a go-to dress for dinner dates.
One reviewer mentioned that it's "double lined," so there were "no issues with it being see through," and also wrote that they were "happy with the quality."
Buy It! Exlura Long Puff Sleeve Mini Dress, $35.99–$37.99; amazon.com
And for bathing suits, this head-turning one-piece swimsuit immediately caught our attention with its 6,000+ five-star ratings. The strapless style comes in (wait for it) 44 fresh colors and patterns, and all of them are $30 or less. Snap this one up immediately and get ready to make a splash on your next getaway.
Buy It! Smismivo One-Piece Ruched Swimsuit, $24.99–$29.99; amazon.com
Check out more of our spring break packing list from Amazon below.
Clothes to Pack
- Cupshe High-Waisted Bikini Set, $29.99
- Exlura Long Puff Sleeve Mini Dress, $35.99–$37.99
- Smismivo One-Piece Ruched Swimsuit, $24.99–$29.99
- Likely Raya Dress, $77.29–$200.11
- Shein Floral Tie-Front Ruffle Mini Dress, $22.99–$31.99
- Imily Bela Summer Halter Knit Sweater Vest, $19.99–$27.99
- Angashion Button-Down Midi Dress, $22.99–$29.99
- MakeMeChic Colorblock High-Waist Denim Skirt, $24.99
Accessories to Pack
Shoes to Pack
- Crocs Unisex Classic Clog, $39.98
- Havaianas Brazil Layers Flip-Flop Sandal, $20.86–$41.99
- Teva Women's Ankle-Strap Sandal, $69.95–$149.41
- Dolce Vita Women's Penni Flip-Flop, $14.38–$55.96
- Mackin J Platform Slide Sandals, $44.99–$48.99
