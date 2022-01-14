9,000+ New Winter Clothing Deals Just Dropped in Amazon's Outlet — and These Are the 10 Best
The rumors are true: Amazon's Overstock Outlet is currently overflowing with thousands of winter clothing deals (over 9,000, to be exact).
There are tons of amazing discounts to take advantage of, from accessories like headbands, gloves, and hats starting at $7 to a thermal lounge set that over 5,400 people love for just $20. If you need a major coat upgrade, there are some hidden gems in the outlet for as low as $43, like this faux fur hooded jacket that's equally stylish and warm. Plus, you'll find markdowns on customer-favorite brands, too, like Adidas, Champion, and Hanes.
Below, shop the 10 best winter clothing deals in Amazon's outlet right now:
- Talonite Ear Warmer Ponytail Headband, $6.76 (orig. $9.95)
- Adidas Originals Loungewear Trefoil Leggings, from $19.45 (orig. $40)
- ViCherub Thermal Fleece Lined Base Layer Set, $19.99–$29.99 (orig. $39.99)
- FurTalk Knitted Beanie with Faux Fur Pom, 2 Pack, $19.99 (orig. $28.99)
- BerryGo Chunky Cable Knit Sweater, $19.99–$38.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Ewedoos Workout Leggings with Pockets, 2 Pack, from $23.06 (orig. $34.99)
- Anrabess Chunky Knit Batwing Sleeve Cardigan, $29.99 (orig. $42.99)
- Anrabess Oversized Turtleneck Batwing Sweater, $32.99 (orig. $45.99)
- Kate Kasin Faux Fur Hooded Coat, from $42.49 (orig. $79.99)
- ILoveSia Down Alternative Puffer Jacket, $48.99–$65.99 (orig. $69.99)
Some of the most exciting deals are on sweaters, like this chunky cardigan and this oversized turtleneck option from popular brand Anrabess. The under-the-radar label is behind some of Amazon's best-selling sweaters thanks to how stylish and "high quality" they are. Shoppers say that the cardigan is "super soft," "beautiful," and "thick," while the turtleneck sweater is "warm but not bulky" and "very comfy."
Buy It! Anrabess Chunky Knit Batwing Sleeve Cardigan, $29.99 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Anrabess Oversized Turtleneck Batwing Sweater, $32.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com
There are a handful of winter coats marked down, too, including this down alternative puffer jacket from ILoveSia that has a detachable hood. Available in sizes 6–14, the jacket comes in black and dark green and has four pockets. One shopper said it kept them warm while it was 12 degrees Fahrenheit in Boston, and another customer even said they like it just as much as their $400 Michael Kors jacket.
Buy It! ILoveSia Down Alternative Puffer Jacket, $48.99–$65.99 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Kate Kasin Faux Fur Hooded Coat, from $42.49 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com
If you're looking for some base layers to add to your winter wardrobe, thermal sets, tops, and bottoms are on sale, including this two-pack of leggings from Ewedoos. Customers say the bottoms are "breathable" and stretchy for "running or relaxing," but also have "just enough fleece for winter wear" that make them warm to wear around the house or as a base layer.
Buy It! Ewedoos Workout Leggings with Pockets, 2 Pack, from $23.06 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com
Ready to take on the cold? Shop more of Amazon's clothing outlet deals here.
