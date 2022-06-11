15 Deals on Fun, Cute, and Sexy Swimsuits Hiding in Amazon's Secret Outlet Store — Up to 57% Off
Resort vacations, lakehouse getaways, and beach trips all require one thing: a cute and comfortable swimsuit. No matter what your style, color, or cut preference is, you're bound to find a great one on Amazon at a really amazing price. What's even better is that there are tons of options on sale right now starting at just $15.
Amazon's secret Outlet store is the catchall spot for everything you'd want for the summer and beyond at a deep discount, including sunscreen, pool floats, and swimwear, of course! And luckily for you, there are over 700 swimsuit deals hiding within the clothing section, including sales on one-pieces, bikinis, tankinis, and more up to 57 percent off. Start shopping now to score these amazing deals for the summer.
Finding a stylish and flattering swimsuit is like hitting gold. The only problem? These gems aren't always easy to uncover. So when thousands of shoppers give a swimsuit set a solid five-star rating, you take them at their word and add it to your cart.
That's the case with this high-waisted bikini pick that has 15,200 five-star ratings from shoppers who love the fit, style, and material. One person who bought it in multiple prints even said they "got a ton of compliments" while wearing the set during a vacation trip. The flounce bikini top provides just enough coverage (while still showing off skin) and is complete with adjustable straps for much-needed support. Its high-waisted bottom has ruching on the front and is designed with tummy control in mind.
One swimsuit trend you'll be seeing a lot on the beach are fun cutout styles that make any simple bikini appear more elevated. And this criss-cross set from Tempt Me is one that should definitely be on your radar. It has strappy details on the top and bottom that totally make a statement. Plus, the swimsuit has a high neckline and a V-style high-waisted bottom that accentuates curves. The set is on sale for $31 and comes in tons of cute colors, including bright pink, orange, and royal blue, along with animal prints and striped options. Bonus: Shoppers love that it feels secure and isn't too revealing. One reviewer also said, "I actually feel pretty in this suit!"
Another popular style right now are one-piece swimsuits. We've come a long way since the '90s when that iconic red Baywatch swimsuit made its rounds on the beach — in 2022, there are more styles than you can count with flattering designs, like this one-shoulder number from Hilor. It has a ruffle detail on the top that makes it stand out and provides enough coverage on the bottom. Shoppers even like wearing the cute swimsuit with shorts or linen pants, similar to how you would style a bodysuit.
Buy It! Adisputent High-Waisted Bikini Swimsuit, $23.74 with coupon (orig. $27.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Hilor Off-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit, $35.99 (orig. $44.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Eytino Smocked Bandeau Bikini Set, $15 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Tutorutor High-Waisted Peplum Tankini Set, $32.98 with coupon (orig. $35.98); amazon.com
Buy It! Adisputent High-Waisted Tie Dye Bikini Set, $27.54 with coupon (orig. $28.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Tempotrek One-Piece Maternity Ruffle Swimsuit, $34.19 with coupon (orig. $37.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Sofia's Choice One-Piece Rainbow Lattice Swimsuit, $22.79 with coupon (orig. $23.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Tempt Me Two-Piece Cutout Bathing Suit, $30.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Adisputent High-Waisted Halter Push-Up Swimsuit, $21.84 with coupon (orig. $27.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Zinpretty Ribbed Crop Top Retro Two-Piece Swimsuit, $16.79 (orig. $23.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Sofia's Choice Tie Knot Crop Top Bikini, $20.99 (orig. $21.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Rekita Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit, $14.39 with coupon (orig. $23.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Astylish Tassel High-Waisted Bikini Set, $18.87 (orig. $26.96); amazon.com
Buy It! Tempt Me Two-Piece Tie Knot Bikini, $29.99 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Coastal Rose One-Piece Cross Monokini, $28.99 with coupon (orig. $31.99); amazon.com
