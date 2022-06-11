15 Deals on Fun, Cute, and Sexy Swimsuits Hiding in Amazon's Secret Outlet Store — Up to 57% Off

One swimsuit trend you'll be seeing a lot on the beach are fun cutout styles that make any simple bikini appear more elevated. And this criss-cross set from Tempt Me is one that should definitely be on your radar. It has strappy details on the top and bottom that totally make a statement. Plus, the swimsuit has a high neckline and a V-style high-waisted bottom that accentuates curves. The set is on sale for $31 and comes in tons of cute colors, including bright pink, orange, and royal blue, along with animal prints and striped options. Bonus: Shoppers love that it feels secure and isn't too revealing. One reviewer also said, "I actually feel pretty in this suit!"