Amazon's Secret Outlet Dropped Over 500 Deals on Fun, Colorful Swimsuits — Starting at $13

One trend you'll be seeing everywhere is swimwear with interesting cutouts, like this two-piece option from Blooming Jelly. The bikini top has small openings on the sides to show a little extra skin without revealing too much. However, if you want to go a little more risqué, check out this bikini with a keyhole cutout, which puts cleavage on display. It comes in 16 colors and is just $25 right now.