Amazon's Secret Outlet Dropped Over 500 Deals on Fun, Colorful Swimsuits — Starting at $13
Whether you're heading to the beach or planning a tropical getaway, packing a cute swimsuit is a must. Even if you have a few bathing suits in your drawer, it doesn't hurt to treat yourself to something new, especially if they're stylish and affordable.
Anyone looking for their new go-to swimsuit needs to check out Amazon's secret Outlet store that's bursting with bright, pretty, and fun bathing suits — and picks are up to 50 percent off right now.
No matter what kind of swimwear you're searching for, you're bound to find it hiding within Amazon Outlet's swimsuit section. Think flattering high-waisted bikinis and modest tankinis as well as options with fun cutouts and colorful prints that'll make you want to buy one in every color. Good thing these deals start at just $13.
Amazon Outlet Swimsuit Deals
- Adisputent High-Waisted Halter Two-Piece Swimsuit, $25.75 with coupon (orig. $27.99)
- Tutorutor Flounce Bandeau Bikini Swimsuit, $20.29 with coupon (orig. $28.98)
- Ferbia High-Neck Racerback Bikini Swimsuit, $12.98 (orig. $25.88)
- Tutorutor Peplum Tankini Swimsuit, $19.52 with coupon (orig. $27.88)
- Blooming Jelly High-Waisted Cutout Bikini Swimsuit, $26.99 (orig. $33.99)
- Everrysea Athletic One-Piece Swimsuit, $23.39 with coupon (orig. $25.99)
- Tutorutor High-Waisted Peplum Tankini Swimsuit, $23.79 with coupon (orig. $33.98)
- Zaful High-Waisted Bikini Swimsuit, $24.99
- Adisputent Tie-Dye Crop Two-Piece Swimsuit, $26.67 with coupon (orig. $28.99)
- Beautyin Two-Piece Keyhole Cutout Swimsuit, $24.83 with coupon (orig. $26.99)
- Pink Queen High-Waisted Plus-Size Bikini Swimsuit, $26.99 with coupon (orig. $36.23)
- Tutorutor Cheetah Push Up Bikini Swimsuit, $22.39 with coupon (orig. $31.98)
- Adisputent High-Waisted Flounce Tankini Swimsuit, $22.99 with coupon (orig. $24.99)
- Tempotrek Ruffle Maternity One-Piece Swimsuit, $24.99 (orig. $30.99)
- Heymiss Stripe Tassel High-Waisted Bikini Swimsuit, $25.64 with coupon (orig. $32.99)
Throwing on a swimsuit with an eye-catching print will never go out of style, which is why florals, pinstripes, and animal prints dominate our list. Take this high-waisted peplum swimsuit for example — it'll get you noticed thanks to its bright blue hue and pretty daisy pattern. Plus, you'll love its flattering flutter design that accentuates curves while providing coverage.
Tired of flowers? Try this tie-dye option instead. It has a cool crop top style complete with wide shoulder straps and a high-waisted bottom that hits right below the navel. It's available in other tie-dye options, as well as solid and geometric patterns, starting at $27.
One trend you'll be seeing everywhere is swimwear with interesting cutouts, like this two-piece option from Blooming Jelly. The bikini top has small openings on the sides to show a little extra skin without revealing too much. However, if you want to go a little more risqué, check out this bikini with a keyhole cutout, which puts cleavage on display. It comes in 16 colors and is just $25 right now.
Another popular look this spring and summer will definitely be strappy swimsuits with wraparound details that give an otherwise simple suit a lift. The Everrysea one-piece swimsuit is just one option that has a slightly belted appearance and thin straps that wrap around the waist, drawing attention to your back. It also has a classic high neckline and a color-blocking design that's extremely fashionable.
Want to see what else is in store? Scroll through the list below before heading to Amazon's Outlet hub for even more must-see swimsuit sales.
Buy It! Adisputent High-Waisted Halter Two-Piece Swimsuit, $25.75 with coupon (orig. $27.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Tutorutor Flounce Bandeau Bikini Swimsuit, $20.29 with coupon (orig. $28.98); amazon.com
Buy It! Ferbia High-Neck Racerback Bikini Swimsuit, $12.98 (orig. $25.88); amazon.com
Buy It! Tutorutor Peplum Tankini Swimsuit, $19.52 with coupon (orig. $27.88); amazon.com
Buy It! Blooming Jelly High-Waisted Cutout Bikini Swimsuit, $26.99 (orig. $33.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Everrysea Athletic One-Piece Swimsuit, $23.39 with coupon (orig. $25.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Tutorutor High-Waisted Peplum Tankini Swimsuit, $23.79 with coupon (orig. $33.98); amazon.com
Buy It! Zaful High-Waisted Bikini Swimsuit, $24.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Adisputent Tie-Dye Crop Two-Piece Swimsuit, $26.67 with coupon (orig. $28.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Beautyin Two-Piece Keyhole Cutout Swimsuit, $24.83 with coupon (orig. $26.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Pink Queen High-Waisted Plus-Size Bikini Swimsuit, $26.99 with coupon (orig. $36.23); amazon.com
Buy It! Tutorutor Cheetah Push Up Bikini Swimsuit, $22.39 with coupon (orig. $31.98); amazon.com
Buy It! Adisputent High-Waisted Flounce Tankini Swimsuit, $22.99 with coupon (orig. $24.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Tempotrek Ruffle Maternity One-Piece Swimsuit, $24.99 (orig. $30.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Heymiss Stripe Tassel High-Waisted Bikini Swimsuit, $25.64 with coupon (orig. $32.99); amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Amazon Shoppers Say They Get 'So Many Compliments' When They Wear These $33 Paperbag Pants
- Amazon's Secret Outlet Dropped Over 500 Deals on Fun, Colorful Swimsuits — Starting at $13
- Even People with Night Sweats Recommend These Cooling Bed Sheets — and They're Up to 47% Off at Amazon
- Amazon Shoppers Call This an 'Absolutely Flawless Dress,' and It's on Sale Right Now