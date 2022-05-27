Credit: Amazon
Amazon's Secret Outlet Has 600+ Deals on Cute Sundresses for Memorial Day Weekend — Prices Start at $12

You’ll find trendy maxis, wrap dresses, and off-shoulder styles for up to 83 percent off
By Sanah Faroke May 27, 2022 06:00 AM
This holiday weekend calls for celebration with patriotic decor, barbecues, beaches, and lots and lots of shopping. There are Memorial Day sales happening on everything from patio furniture to fashion — particularly bright and flowy sundresses. 

A light and breezy sundress comes in handy most days of the week in the summer, so it's good to have your closet stocked with options. If you're not sure where to buy them, there are hundreds of dresses hiding within Amazon's secret Outlet with deal prices so good, you'll think they're typos. 

Right now in the Clothing Outlet, you can find flowy maxis, floral minis, off-the-shoulder looks, and wrap dresses, all for up to 83 percent off. That means prices start at just $12. (Yes, you read that right.) 

Amazon Outlet Memorial Day Sundress Deals 

If you're on the hunt for a cute and classic sundress, look no further than this spaghetti-strap swing dress. Designed with a V-neckline and a fit-and-flare silhouette, the flattering sundress shows off some skin and accentuates curves. It's available in 41 colors and prints, including several summer-ready floral patterns. 

Another flowy option to consider is this floral midi dress that's up to 61 percent off as of this writing. Perfect for sunny days, the dress has a relaxed fit and is made with lightweight viscose. The dress' short sleeves provide sun protection for your shoulders, and it comes with a fabric belt that cinches the wearer at the waist. 

And if you've noticed ruffle dresses everywhere and want to get in on the summer trend, dip a toe with this lightweight maxi. This flirty sundress has a ruffled V-neck and short sleeves, and shoppers love its long, three-tier skirt that flows as they walk and provides a little extra coverage, which is ideal when sitting at a picnic. Bonus: The dress is on sale and has a coupon, giving you double discounts. 

Out of the hundreds of sundresses available on Amazon, below are the best deals happening right now. Scroll down to see them before checking out everything at Amazon's Outlet store for yourself.



Gootuch Spaghetti Strap Swing Dress, $25.19 with coupon (orig. $27.99); amazon.com



Aifer Off-Shoulder Floral Mini Dress, $23.39 with coupon (orig. $28.99); amazon.com



Narspeer Embroidery Floral Maxi Dress, $26.99 (orig. $38.99); amazon.com



Just Quella Strapless Mini Dress, $14.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com



Angelegant Strapless Maxi Dress, $20.93 (orig. $29.91); amazon.com



M.Nollby Casual Maxi Dress, $23.99 with coupon (orig. $69.99); amazon.com



Shibever Floral Swing Mini Dress, $19.54 (orig. $22.99); amazon.com



Kaywide Boho Floral Midi Dress, $13.99 (orig. $35.98); amazon.com



Gootuch Drawstring Midi Dress with Pockets, $25.19 with coupon (orig. $27.99); amazon.com



Kilig Wrap Tie Front Dress with Pockets, $25.19 with coupon (orig. $27.99); amazon.com



Yoxua Boho Floral Long-Sleeve Dress, $11.69 with coupon (orig. $26.99); amazon.com



Yoviteme Puff Sleeve Ruffle Midi Dress, $24.29 with coupon (orig. $26.99); amazon.com



Helyo Ruffle Sleeve A-Line Cocktail Dress with Pockets, $29.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com



Narspeer Beachy Maxi Dress, $23.49 with coupon (orig. $36.99); amazon.com



Fleur Ruffle Maxi Wrap Dress, $15.95 with coupon (orig. $23.99); amazon.com

