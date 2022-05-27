Amazon's Secret Outlet Has 600+ Deals on Cute Sundresses for Memorial Day Weekend — Prices Start at $12
This holiday weekend calls for celebration with patriotic decor, barbecues, beaches, and lots and lots of shopping. There are Memorial Day sales happening on everything from patio furniture to fashion — particularly bright and flowy sundresses.
A light and breezy sundress comes in handy most days of the week in the summer, so it's good to have your closet stocked with options. If you're not sure where to buy them, there are hundreds of dresses hiding within Amazon's secret Outlet with deal prices so good, you'll think they're typos.
Right now in the Clothing Outlet, you can find flowy maxis, floral minis, off-the-shoulder looks, and wrap dresses, all for up to 83 percent off. That means prices start at just $12. (Yes, you read that right.)
Amazon Outlet Memorial Day Sundress Deals
- Gootuch Spaghetti Strap Swing Dress, $25.19 with coupon (orig. $27.99)
- Aifer Off-Shoulder Floral Mini Dress, $23.39 with coupon (orig. $28.99)
- Narspeer Embroidery Floral Maxi Dress, $26.99 (orig. $38.99)
- Just Quella Strapless Mini Dress, $14.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Angelegant Strapless Maxi Dress, $20.93 (orig. $29.91)
- M.Nollby Casual Maxi Dress, $23.99 with coupon (orig. $69.99)
- Shibever Floral Swing Mini Dress, $19.54 (orig. $22.99)
- Kaywide Boho Floral Midi Dress, $13.99 (orig. $35.98)
- Gootuch Drawstring Midi Dress with Pockets, $25.19 with coupon (orig. $27.99)
- Kilig Wrap Tie Front Dress with Pockets, $25.19 with coupon (orig. $27.99)
- Yoxua Boho Floral Long-Sleeve Dress, $11.69 with coupon (orig. $26.99)
- Yoviteme Puff Sleeve Ruffle Midi Dress, $24.29 with coupon (orig. $26.99)
- Helyo Ruffle Sleeve A-Line Cocktail Dress with Pockets, $29.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Narspeer Beachy Maxi Dress, $23.49 with coupon (orig. $36.99)
- Fleur Ruffle Maxi Wrap Dress, $15.95 with coupon (orig. $23.99)
If you're on the hunt for a cute and classic sundress, look no further than this spaghetti-strap swing dress. Designed with a V-neckline and a fit-and-flare silhouette, the flattering sundress shows off some skin and accentuates curves. It's available in 41 colors and prints, including several summer-ready floral patterns.
Another flowy option to consider is this floral midi dress that's up to 61 percent off as of this writing. Perfect for sunny days, the dress has a relaxed fit and is made with lightweight viscose. The dress' short sleeves provide sun protection for your shoulders, and it comes with a fabric belt that cinches the wearer at the waist.
And if you've noticed ruffle dresses everywhere and want to get in on the summer trend, dip a toe with this lightweight maxi. This flirty sundress has a ruffled V-neck and short sleeves, and shoppers love its long, three-tier skirt that flows as they walk and provides a little extra coverage, which is ideal when sitting at a picnic. Bonus: The dress is on sale and has a coupon, giving you double discounts.
Out of the hundreds of sundresses available on Amazon, below are the best deals happening right now. Scroll down to see them before checking out everything at Amazon's Outlet store for yourself.
Buy It! Gootuch Spaghetti Strap Swing Dress, $25.19 with coupon (orig. $27.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Aifer Off-Shoulder Floral Mini Dress, $23.39 with coupon (orig. $28.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Narspeer Embroidery Floral Maxi Dress, $26.99 (orig. $38.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Just Quella Strapless Mini Dress, $14.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Angelegant Strapless Maxi Dress, $20.93 (orig. $29.91); amazon.com
Buy It! M.Nollby Casual Maxi Dress, $23.99 with coupon (orig. $69.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Shibever Floral Swing Mini Dress, $19.54 (orig. $22.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Kaywide Boho Floral Midi Dress, $13.99 (orig. $35.98); amazon.com
Buy It! Gootuch Drawstring Midi Dress with Pockets, $25.19 with coupon (orig. $27.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Kilig Wrap Tie Front Dress with Pockets, $25.19 with coupon (orig. $27.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Yoxua Boho Floral Long-Sleeve Dress, $11.69 with coupon (orig. $26.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Yoviteme Puff Sleeve Ruffle Midi Dress, $24.29 with coupon (orig. $26.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Helyo Ruffle Sleeve A-Line Cocktail Dress with Pockets, $29.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Narspeer Beachy Maxi Dress, $23.49 with coupon (orig. $36.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Fleur Ruffle Maxi Wrap Dress, $15.95 with coupon (orig. $23.99); amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale Is Back with 30,000+ Deals — and Prices Start at $9
- The Amazon Furniture Outlet's Memorial Day Sale Has Discounts as High as 76% Off
- Pet Owners Say This Best-Selling Donut Dog Bed Is Their Pups' 'Go-To Place Day or Night,' and It's on Sale
- Shoppers Love How 'Stylish and Functional' This Convertible Backpack Purse Is, and It's on Sale