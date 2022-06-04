15 Summer Dresses from Amazon's Hidden Outlet That Shoppers Wear Constantly, All on Sale for Up to 54% Off
The sun is out and the heat is on, which means it's officially summer dress season. Casual dresses are ideal for even the sunniest days because they're light, flowy, and oftentimes very cute. And luckily for you, there are hundreds of dresses hiding on Amazon with deals starting at just $9.
Whether you're shopping for this weekend's brunch or hunting for something to wear to an outdoor wedding, you'll find what you're looking for within Amazon's secret Outlet storefront. There are tons of designs on sale, including maxi and midi dresses as well as cottagecore, gingham, and floral styles.
With more than 750 dresses on sale right now, it can be hard to sift through it all. But we did the work for you and found 15 cute options at an incredible price. How incredible? Well, these dresses are up to 54 percent off.
Amazon Summer Dress Outlet Deals
- FancyInn Tie Front Spaghetti Strap Midi Dress, $26.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Amegoya Floral Maxi Dress, $14.99 (orig. $24.99)
- Kyerivs Casual Maxi Dress with Pockets, $21.64 with coupon (orig. $29.99)
- Amegoya Boho Flowy Maxi Dress, $26.99 (orig. $30.99)
- Jollycode Puffed Sleeve Gingham Midi Dress, $29.99 with coupon (orig. $32.99)
- Narspeer Embroidery Floral Maxi Dress, $34.99 (orig. $38.99)
- M.Nollby Floral Wrap Maxi Dress, $15 with coupon (orig. $29.99)
- Maggeer Smocked Strapless Midi Dress, $22.39 (orig. $31.99)
- Gootuch V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Swing Dress, $17.09 with coupon (orig. $26.99)
- Simplee Deep V-Neck Floral Maxi Dress, $29.99 (orig. $42.99)
- Kilig Casual Midi Sundress with Pockets, $13.19 with coupon (orig. $25.99)
- Ocallk Summer Wrap Mini Dress, $8.99 (orig. $12.99)
- Helyo Spaghetti Strap A-Line Sundress with Pockets, $28.49 with coupon (orig. $39.99)
- Ultranice Short Sleeve Ruffle Swing Sundress, $19.99 (orig. $22.99)
- Kilig Summer V-Neck Dress with Pockets, $21.99 (orig. $23.99)
If you're heading to the beach or running errands, a comfy maxi dress like this popular one will become your go-to. It's made with both a rayon and spandex blend, making it soft and lightweight with just enough stretch. The dress is available in 16 colors and styles and starts at just $22. It has earned tons of five-star ratings and one person even called it a "must-have" for the summer.
Another cute and casual fit is this Kilig dress that has a stylish wrap dress appearance, but is stitched at the side for must-have security. The breathable dress is made with cotton and comes in over 30 prints, including stripes, solid colors, and floral patterns. Shoppers have confessed that they "wear this dress constantly" and are ordering it in more colors. Plus, it's currently on sale and has an additional coupon, giving you a double discount.
Anyone invited to several weddings this summer knows how hard it is to find a pretty guest dress without maxing out the credit card. For semi-formal outdoor weddings, consider this flowy maxi dress from Simplee Apparel. It has a stunning backless design with tie details that wrap around the torso, cinching the waist for a flattering look. This dress also has a high slit to show a little leg and is on sale for just $30.
One summer trend on everyone's radar is the cutout look. You'll see it on swimsuits and apparel too, like this floral midi option from FancyInn. It has a tie front design that creates a little cutout underneath that's not too revealing. The A-line skirt delivers an hourglass appearance and has pleats for a flattering fit. This sundress is also an Amazon shopper favorite, earning nearly 4,000 five-star ratings to date.
Scroll through the list below to discover even more stylish summer dresses for the season. And for even more options, go straight to the source aka Amazon's Clothing Outlet store for more deals before they're gone.
