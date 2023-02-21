We Found the 14 Best Spring-Ready Fashion Deals Hiding in Amazon's Outlet — and They Start at Just $6

 From Levi’s, BB Dakota, Amazon Essentials, and more

By
Nicola Fumo
Nicola Fumo
Nicola Fumo

Nicola has covered style and culture since 2012, with work published by The New York Times, Vanity Fair, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, Slate, Forbes, and more. She has worked as an editor for Vox Media, Hearst, Forbes, The Daily Beast, and Interview Magazine on projects spanning print, digital, social, video, and podcasts. Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she now lives between Los Angeles and New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 21, 2023 04:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Outlet Spring Break Fashion
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

Warmer days are on the horizon, and the Amazon Outlet is full of deals on spring and summer clothes you don't want to miss.

There are more than 8,000 items available in the women's section of the clothing outlet, which includes shoes, bags, jewelry, sunglasses, and other accessories in addition to apparel. You'll find everything from swimwear and cover-ups to dresses and jean shorts on sale, with prices starting at just $1.

It's a lot to sort through, so we made a cheat sheet of the best deals on spring and summer fashion from the Amazon Outlet.

Best Amazon Fashion Outlet Deals

Nothing is more versatile than a flattering pair of jean shorts when it comes to easy outfits in the warmer months. Levi's classic 501 shorts come in more than 30 colors, from traditional indigo washes to playful orange and vibrant green. Plus, they come in sizes 23 through 39, with sale prices starting at $15.

The shorts have over 15,000 perfect ratings from shoppers, with reviewers calling them "flattering" and "high quality." One customer, who plans to get a second pair, wrote, "They are a good length. Not too short where I feel exposed and long enough to feel comfortable." Another said, "Buying shorts online is a pain in the you know what. Because it's always a hit or miss. But this time it was a hit. These fit so well and look so good."

Amazon Outlet Spring Break Fashion
Amazon

Buy It! Levi's 501 Original Shorts in Jazz Solo, $49.99 (orig. $59.50); amazon.com

Breezy linen shirts are another must-have for warmer weather. This button-front style comes in short and long-sleeve options, in colors including crisp white, salmon pink, and sky blue. It's the perfect piece to wear with jean shorts, layer over dresses, or use as a swim cover-up.

One shopper called it their "favorite shirt ever," writing, "It fits perfect, [has] great material, and [is] so comfortable. I have had tons of compliments when I wear it. I loved it so much I have since bought the blue and the beige." Another reviewer said they bought the shirt last minute to wear to a party, but since it's "very comfy and fits well," it's "been placed in my work professional rotation."

Amazon Outlet Spring Break Fashion
Amazon

Buy It! Saovere Short Sleeve Button Up Linen Shirt in White, $19.54–$22.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Of course, if you're looking for a dedicated swim cover-up, there are plenty to choose from. This gauzy caftan with mini pom-poms at the hem is more than 50 percent off, and comes in white, black, and navy.

Amazon Outlet Spring Break Fashion
Amazon

Buy It! Bleu Rod Beattie Caftan Coverup in White, $32.43 (orig. $69); amazon.com

Scoop up some spring gear at a major discount before it sells out. Keep scrolling for more great deals from the Amazon Outlet.

Amazon Outlet Spring Break Fashion
Amazon

Buy It! Suuksess High Waisted Bikini Set in Black, $30.95 (orig. $39); amazon.com

Amazon Outlet Spring Break Fashion
Amazon

Buy It! BB Dakota Smokeshow Dress in Pink Salt, $13.67–$19.53 (orig. $49); amazon.com

Amazon Outlet Spring Break Fashion
Amazon

Buy It! Double Couple Wide Brim Straw Hat in Pure Khaki, $11.99 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

Amazon Outlet Spring Break Fashion
Amazon

Buy It! Labato Beach Bag in Orange/Fuchsia, $9.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Amazon Outlet Spring Break Fashion
Amazon

Buy It! Zaful Reversible Bikini Set in Red Wine, $11.16–$17.95 (orig. $17.95); amazon.com

Amazon Outlet Spring Break Fashion
Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Square Neck Tank Pack of 2 in Brick Red/Light Caramel, $6.45–$10.75 (orig. $16.90); amazon.com

Amazon Outlet Spring Break Fashion
Amazon

Buy It! Halconia Packable Wide Brim Beach Hat in Beige, $5.99 (orig. $21.99); amazon.com

Amazon Outlet Spring Break Fashion
Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Short in Black, $10.26–$10.90 (orig. $14.90); amazon.com

Amazon Outlet Spring Break Fashion
Amazon

Buy It! Treemall Pillow Sandals in Orange, $11.33 (orig. $16.19); amazon.com

Amazon Outlet Spring Break Fashion
Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials by Reebok Women's All Day Comfort Athletic Shoe in Stucco, $29.74–$99.90 (orig. $99.90); amazon.com

Amazon Outlet Spring Break Fashion
Amazon

Buy It! Bealin Pleated Shoulder Bag in Green, $9.99 (orig. $18.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

julianne hough LHO TOUT
Love Her Outfit: Spring-Ready Denim
Madelyn Cline Dermalogica Serum TOUT
Madelyn Cline's Makeup Artist Prepped Her Skin for the 'Outer Banks' Season 3 Premiere with This Hydrating Serum
Walmart Presidents' Day Sale
The 40 Best Deals You Can Shop at Walmart's Presidents Day Sale Right Now
Related Articles
Pres Day Amazon most-loved fashion
Amazon Shoppers Are Loving These On-Sale Fashion Finds Ahead of Presidents Day Weekend
Best Amazon Presidents Day Sales Tout
The 110 Best Presidents Day Sales Happening at Amazon This Weekend
Amazon Fashion Shoe Dress Bag
Amazon Just Dropped a New Spring Fashion Storefront, and We Found the Best Clothing, Shoes, and Accessories
Amazon Fashion Clothes 2021
Amazon Just Curated 4 Fashion Storefronts for Summer — and We Found the Best Pieces in Each
Courtesy Markarian x Summersalt Rep:  savannah@savannahengel.com Full dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rcdz0xurq9zpz5t/AADooaGLzNtqZLpy7SdCmyO4a?dl=0
The Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
Rachel Richardson of Lovely in LA, Alissa Wilson of Stylish Curves, Colette Hanna of Coco’s Curvy Closet
The Best Curve-Friendly Amazon Fashion Finds, According to Popular Plus-Size Fashion Bloggers
Summer Flats Amazon 2021
10 Customer-Loved Sandals on Amazon That Are So Comfy, Even Those with 'Picky Feet' Approve
Amazon Swimwear 2021
These 9 Amazon Swimsuits Look Way More Expensive Than They Actually Are