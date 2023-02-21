We Found the 14 Best Spring-Ready Fashion Deals Hiding in Amazon's Outlet — and They Start at Just $6

Warmer days are on the horizon, and the Amazon Outlet is full of deals on spring and summer clothes you don't want to miss.

There are more than 8,000 items available in the women's section of the clothing outlet, which includes shoes, bags, jewelry, sunglasses, and other accessories in addition to apparel. You'll find everything from swimwear and cover-ups to dresses and jean shorts on sale, with prices starting at just $1.

It's a lot to sort through, so we made a cheat sheet of the best deals on spring and summer fashion from the Amazon Outlet.

Best Amazon Fashion Outlet Deals

Nothing is more versatile than a flattering pair of jean shorts when it comes to easy outfits in the warmer months. Levi's classic 501 shorts come in more than 30 colors, from traditional indigo washes to playful orange and vibrant green. Plus, they come in sizes 23 through 39, with sale prices starting at $15.

The shorts have over 15,000 perfect ratings from shoppers, with reviewers calling them "flattering" and "high quality." One customer, who plans to get a second pair, wrote, "They are a good length. Not too short where I feel exposed and long enough to feel comfortable." Another said, "Buying shorts online is a pain in the you know what. Because it's always a hit or miss. But this time it was a hit. These fit so well and look so good."

Buy It! Levi's 501 Original Shorts in Jazz Solo, $49.99 (orig. $59.50); amazon.com

Breezy linen shirts are another must-have for warmer weather. This button-front style comes in short and long-sleeve options, in colors including crisp white, salmon pink, and sky blue. It's the perfect piece to wear with jean shorts, layer over dresses, or use as a swim cover-up.

One shopper called it their "favorite shirt ever," writing, "It fits perfect, [has] great material, and [is] so comfortable. I have had tons of compliments when I wear it. I loved it so much I have since bought the blue and the beige." Another reviewer said they bought the shirt last minute to wear to a party, but since it's "very comfy and fits well," it's "been placed in my work professional rotation."

Buy It! Saovere Short Sleeve Button Up Linen Shirt in White, $19.54–$22.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Of course, if you're looking for a dedicated swim cover-up, there are plenty to choose from. This gauzy caftan with mini pom-poms at the hem is more than 50 percent off, and comes in white, black, and navy.

Buy It! Bleu Rod Beattie Caftan Coverup in White, $32.43 (orig. $69); amazon.com

Scoop up some spring gear at a major discount before it sells out. Keep scrolling for more great deals from the Amazon Outlet.

Buy It! Suuksess High Waisted Bikini Set in Black, $30.95 (orig. $39); amazon.com

Buy It! BB Dakota Smokeshow Dress in Pink Salt, $13.67–$19.53 (orig. $49); amazon.com

Buy It! Double Couple Wide Brim Straw Hat in Pure Khaki, $11.99 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Labato Beach Bag in Orange/Fuchsia, $9.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Zaful Reversible Bikini Set in Red Wine, $11.16–$17.95 (orig. $17.95); amazon.com

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Square Neck Tank Pack of 2 in Brick Red/Light Caramel, $6.45–$10.75 (orig. $16.90); amazon.com

Buy It! Halconia Packable Wide Brim Beach Hat in Beige, $5.99 (orig. $21.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Short in Black, $10.26–$10.90 (orig. $14.90); amazon.com

Buy It! Treemall Pillow Sandals in Orange, $11.33 (orig. $16.19); amazon.com

Buy It! Amazon Essentials by Reebok Women's All Day Comfort Athletic Shoe in Stucco, $29.74–$99.90 (orig. $99.90); amazon.com

Buy It! Bealin Pleated Shoulder Bag in Green, $9.99 (orig. $18.99); amazon.com

