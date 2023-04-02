7 Under-$50 Spring Dresses We Discovered in Amazon's Outlet This Month

Spring is finally here, and it's time to break out all the flowy dresses and strappy sandals. If you're hoping to upgrade your warm-weather wardrobe, Amazon's overstock outlet has plenty of affordable options, especially dresses.

Hundreds of dresses are available in the outlet, but we've already done the work for you and narrowed it down to seven styles that are worth adding to your collection, including breezy halter options, maxi dresses, and wrap options. And each dress is under $50.

Under-$50 Spring Dresses in Amazon's Outlet

Want a spring dress that you'll wear well into summer? Go with this pretty floral spaghetti-strap option. It's made from a cotton and spandex blend and has a flowy design, so it will keep you cool even in the heat. The pull-on dress (no buttons or zippers here) comes in 50 colors and patterns, including florals, solids, and leopard prints, and it even has pockets.

Over 18,000 Amazon shoppers have given the dress a five-star rating, with many raving about how "cute and comfortable it is" in reviews. One shopper wrote, "Love this dress! It is so flattering and accentuates the curves perfectly."

Amazon

Buy It! Stylewood V-Neck Floral Spaghetti Strap Casual Dress, $24.99–$28.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

For those looking for something a bit more formal, this halter neck maxi dress can be worn to a wedding, graduation, party, or any other special occasion. The ankle-length piece features a tie waist and a backless design, so you can show a little skin, but easily cover up with a shall if it gets chilly at night. It's made from a blend of rayon and polyester and has an elastic waist, so the airy tiered dress is practical for warm weather.

It comes in 19 patterns, including textured polka dots and floral prints, which are right on time for spring, in sizes S–XXL. But no matter what design or size you opt for, each dress is under $33.

Amazon

Buy It! Temofon Halter Neck Maxi Sleeveless Dress, $20.99–$32.99; amazon.com

The Amoretu V-Neck Tunic Dress is an essential "must-have" for spring, according to shoppers. It has a long-sleeved mid-length design with lantern-style sleeves. Its flowy, more layered-looking shape suits various body types, as shoppers have pointed out — so it's no wonder over 32,000 reviewers have given it a five-star rating.

"Perfect spring dress," shared one shopper, who was hesitant about purchasing it because of their "small frame." They added, "This [dress] fit perfectly and didn't make me look like I was wearing a tent. I love that you can dress it up or down. I receive so many compliments every time I wear it."

Amazon

Buy It! Amoretu V-Neck Tunic Dress, $32.99; amazon.com

Unlike traditional wrap dresses, this high-neck, mini, floral wrap dress has a ruffled hem and short bell sleeves. These details give the dress a trendy feel that's easy to style, whether it's worn with heels and a crossbody purse or sneakers and a tote bag. The dress is available in 11 colors, including quite a few floral prints.

Amazon

Buy It! Aimcoo V-Neck Wrap Mini Dress, $27.99; amazon.com

Find even more under-$50 spring dresses at Amazon's outlet, and keep scrolling for more of our top picks below.

Amazon

Buy It! Lamilus Ruffle Sleeve V-Neck Button Down Dress, $21.68–$30.98 (orig. $30.98–$49.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Db Moon Short Sleeve Empire Waist Maxi Dress, $35.69–$35.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Zennilo Casual T Flowy Swing Tunic Dress, $23.99; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.