Sandals, Slides, Sneakers! All These Shoes Are Hiding in Amazon's Outlet, and They're Up to 54% Off

Throwing on a pair of comfortable and stylish shoes can be the difference between a good day and a bad day. A great day, however, is when you can find those shoes on sale for as little as $13.

Amazon's secret Outlet store is filled with strappy sandals, block heels, and supportive sneakers, including slip-ons and running shoes. You'll find picks with tons of five-star ratings from customers and top names like Cole Haan, Ugg, Clarks, Adidas, Under Armour, and more.

Close out the summer with a fashion bang by shopping for shoes from popular brands you already love — for up to 54 percent off.

Amazon Sandal and Sneaker Outlet Deals

Whether you're planning a last-minute trip or just want a comfy pair of sandals to wear around the house, these ultra-popular slingbacks from Sanuk are a good option. They have a cushioned footbed and super soft straps that won't rub or chafe. The now-$20 sandals come in seven cute colors and have more than 13,300 five-star ratings; people who have worn them to theme parks and on international trips, as well as reviewers who suffer from plantar fasciitis and swollen feet, have left glowing reviews.

If you want something that you can also wear to the office, opt for these stylish strappy sandals from Cole Haan. Made from a stretchy leather, these sandals are naturally flexible and can expand to fit your foot, which comes in handy after walking and standing all day. The sandals also have an adjustable backstrap, and they're topped with pretty gold hardware for an elevated look. Oh, and they're up to 54 percent off, depending on which color you choose.

Braided heeled sandals are all the rage this summer — and it's not too late to shop the trend. This adorable pair from MySoft is effortlessly chic thanks to its leather-like braided straps, square-toe design, and chunky heel that's just under 3 inches. Plus, it's available in five neutral colors. (Read: They'll go with everything.)

Comfy sneakers are a fashion staple, and they're also a great transitional shoe for late summer and early fall. These Adidas Superstars are a twist on the classic due to their fun pink details on the strips, tongue, and laces. And brownie points: They're partially made with recycled materials.

Planning to work out? These Under Armour running shoes have your back (and your feet). The cushioned sole reduces impact in every step, and the mesh upper that allows air to filter through, giving your feet much-needed breathability.

There are tons of other sandal and sneaker deals hiding on Amazon right now. Browse through our picks below before checking out the rest of the selection within the Outlet.

