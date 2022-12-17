Amazon's Outlet Is Packed with Flattering Holiday Dresses That Will Still Arrive in Time — Starting at Just $10

The warm smell of spiced cookies, the soft crack of gingerbread, the din of shoppers crowded around a glowing Macy's display — these are all telltale signs that your calendar is soon to be packed with holiday celebrations. The impending parties are also the best excuses to snag a new holiday dress, and the Amazon Outlet is a good place to start.

The under-the-radar section might be one of the retailer's best-kept fashion secrets, because it's filled with thousands of discounted styles. Right now, it's currently overflowing with festive and affordable dresses you can get in time for the holidays.

With Amazon's treasure trove of stunning holiday attire, you can grab a gorgeous new outfit that'll look like it cost way more than it really did, like this plaid dress that's reminiscent of Kate Middleton's tartan ensemble and 25 percent off right now. Keep scrolling to shop our favorite picks!

Shop Holiday Dresses from Amazon's Outlet:

The styles dominating Hollywood red carpets this season prove that the trend of the season is: texture. Sequins, velvet, tulle, and ruffles — details that you can almost feel with your eyes — are everywhere this winter. To add a festive flair to any holiday party look, jewel tones are a great way to go, and this velvet V-neck dress in a rich ruby red fits the bill. The front ruching is flattering and adds even more texture and detail to the classic wrap shape.

Amazon

Buy It! Zcdodf Wrap V-Neck Velvet Ruched Cocktail Dress, $38.44; amazon.com

Jewel tones can also turn otherwise summery fabrics and silhouettes into holiday-ready outfits that work no matter the weather. This smock-waist dress features a pretty jacquard overlay and comes in a variety of stunning colors. Shoppers note that the stretchy elastic waist makes this dress "​​super flattering."

Amazon

Buy It! Kojooin Smocked Empire Waist Mini Dress, $37.99; amazon.com

It can be hard to strike the right balance between elegance and warmth in holiday attire, and a good rule of thumb is to balance out the hem length and sleeve cut. Longer dresses with skinnier straps and shorter dresses with long sleeves feel equally holiday-ready without compromising style or comfort.

Opting for knit fabrics is another way to ensure a warm and festive 'fit. We love this shrug-shoulder sweater dress that's made from a soft, camel-colored material that feels like it was meant for a Mariah Carey listening party.

Amazon

Buy It! Dayinkee V-Neck Pullover Sweater Dress with Belt, $31.99 (orig. $37.89); amazon.com

With so many great holiday dresses on sale at the Amazon Outlet, what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite options that will be great for your festive parties.

Amazon

Buy It! Weaczzy Short Sleeve V-Neck Floral Dress with Pockets, $33.99 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Astylish V-Neck Ruffle Long Sleeve Mini Dresses, $19.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Ellazhu Short Sleeve Crew Neck Tutu Tulle Dress, $32.95 with coupon (orig. $35.95); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Long Sleeve Wrap Dress, $27.90 (orig. $39.90); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Dgmyc V-Neck Sequin Glitter Party Dress, $35.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Miusol Formal V-Neck Ruffle Split Evening Dress $55.99 (orig. $62.99); amazon.com

