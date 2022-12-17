Lifestyle Fashion Amazon's Outlet Is Packed with Flattering Holiday Dresses That Will Still Arrive in Time — Starting at Just $10 We even found a dupe for Kate Middleton’s festive cocktail dress By Cai Cramer Cai Cramer Instagram Twitter Cai Cramer is a Commerce Writer at PEOPLE, covering the best and buzziest products across the beauty, fashion, health, and lifestyle spaces. Previously, Cai worked on the Digital Platforms team at PEOPLE after graduating with a degree in Journalism from Northwestern University. Cai loves to spend time outdoors no matter the weather, and she'll try any craft twice. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 17, 2022 03:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon The warm smell of spiced cookies, the soft crack of gingerbread, the din of shoppers crowded around a glowing Macy's display — these are all telltale signs that your calendar is soon to be packed with holiday celebrations. The impending parties are also the best excuses to snag a new holiday dress, and the Amazon Outlet is a good place to start. The under-the-radar section might be one of the retailer's best-kept fashion secrets, because it's filled with thousands of discounted styles. Right now, it's currently overflowing with festive and affordable dresses you can get in time for the holidays. Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. With Amazon's treasure trove of stunning holiday attire, you can grab a gorgeous new outfit that'll look like it cost way more than it really did, like this plaid dress that's reminiscent of Kate Middleton's tartan ensemble and 25 percent off right now. Keep scrolling to shop our favorite picks! Shop Holiday Dresses from Amazon's Outlet: Styleworld Long Sleeve Cocktail Dress, $28.99 Amazon Essentials Long Sleeve Wrap Dress, $27.90 (orig. $39.90) Kojooin Smocked Empire Waist Mini Dress, $37.99 Puxinr Velvet Long Sleeve Turtleneck Mini Wrap Dress, $29.69 Ellazhu Short Sleeve Crew Neck Tutu Tulle Dress, $32.95 with coupon (orig. $35.95) Weaczzy Short Sleeve V-Neck Floral Dress with Pockets, $33.99 (orig. $42.99) Zcdodf Wrap V-Neck Velvet Ruched Cocktail Dress, $38.44 Kirundo Boho One Shoulder Midi Flowy Dress, $22.99 (orig. $33.99) Heylo Cotton Sleeveless Faux Wrap A Line with Pockets, $9.99 (orig. $19.99) Astylish V-Neck Ruffle Long Sleeve Mini Dress, $19.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99) Hanpceirs Boatneck Sleeveless Swing Cocktail Dress, $33.99 (orig. $49.99) Dgmyg V-Neck Sequin Glitter Party Dress, $35.99 Miusol V-Neck Ruffle Split Evening Dress, $55.99 (orig. $62.99) Dayinkee V-Neck Pullover Sweater Dress with Belt, $31.99 (orig. $37.89) The styles dominating Hollywood red carpets this season prove that the trend of the season is: texture. Sequins, velvet, tulle, and ruffles — details that you can almost feel with your eyes — are everywhere this winter. To add a festive flair to any holiday party look, jewel tones are a great way to go, and this velvet V-neck dress in a rich ruby red fits the bill. The front ruching is flattering and adds even more texture and detail to the classic wrap shape. Amazon Buy It! Zcdodf Wrap V-Neck Velvet Ruched Cocktail Dress, $38.44; amazon.com Jewel tones can also turn otherwise summery fabrics and silhouettes into holiday-ready outfits that work no matter the weather. This smock-waist dress features a pretty jacquard overlay and comes in a variety of stunning colors. Shoppers note that the stretchy elastic waist makes this dress "super flattering." Amazon Buy It! Kojooin Smocked Empire Waist Mini Dress, $37.99; amazon.com It can be hard to strike the right balance between elegance and warmth in holiday attire, and a good rule of thumb is to balance out the hem length and sleeve cut. Longer dresses with skinnier straps and shorter dresses with long sleeves feel equally holiday-ready without compromising style or comfort. Opting for knit fabrics is another way to ensure a warm and festive 'fit. We love this shrug-shoulder sweater dress that's made from a soft, camel-colored material that feels like it was meant for a Mariah Carey listening party. Amazon Buy It! Dayinkee V-Neck Pullover Sweater Dress with Belt, $31.99 (orig. $37.89); amazon.com With so many great holiday dresses on sale at the Amazon Outlet, what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite options that will be great for your festive parties. Amazon Buy It! Weaczzy Short Sleeve V-Neck Floral Dress with Pockets, $33.99 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Astylish V-Neck Ruffle Long Sleeve Mini Dresses, $19.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Ellazhu Short Sleeve Crew Neck Tutu Tulle Dress, $32.95 with coupon (orig. $35.95); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Amazon Essentials Long Sleeve Wrap Dress, $27.90 (orig. $39.90); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Dgmyc V-Neck Sequin Glitter Party Dress, $35.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Miusol Formal V-Neck Ruffle Split Evening Dress $55.99 (orig. $62.99); amazon.com