Ruffle Dresses Will Be Everywhere This Summer, and Amazon's Outlet Is Filled with Them — Starting at $13
There are so many good dresses to buy right now, from casual floral styles to prairiecore picks to whimsical romantic options. But the one dress trend shoppers and celebrities can't seem to get enough of is the flattering ruffle dress.
Ruffle dresses are seemingly everywhere in Hollywood right now: Mindy Kaling recently chose a frilly number in which to eat a burger, Reese Witherspoon wore a ruffle-hemmed wrap pick for Easter, and Drew Barrymore picked an ethereal breezy option for a New York City event. And best of all, they're so easy to wear.
Ruffle dresses, reminiscent of the charming cottagecore aesthetic that gained popularity in 2020 and hasn't slowed down since, come complete with puffed sleeves, floral prints, pastel hues, and lettuce-edge hems. You can find all these sweet details and more in Amazon's secret Outlet storefront, which is currently filled with stylish ruffle dresses — and they start at just $13.
Amazon Outlet Ruffle Dress Deals
- Amegoya Off-Shoulder Ruffle Mini Dress, $24.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Yoviteme Puff Sleeve Floral Ruffle Midi Dress, $26.09 with coupon (orig. $28.99)
- Saukole Sleeveless Ruffle Maxi Dress, $36.99 (orig. $49.98)
- Zying Polka Dot Casual Midi Dress, $23.99 with coupon (orig. $25.99)
- Exlura Tie Knot Ruffle Tiered Midi Dress, $19.89 (orig. $24.89)
- Jollycode Ruffle Wrap Dress, $17.84 with coupon (orig. $29.99)
- Fleur Wood Floral Wrap Maxi Dress, $15.95 with coupon (orig. $23.99)
- Vintagton Off-Shoulder Swing Dress, $12.99 (orig. $16.99)
- Amegoya Babydoll Mini Dress, $22.99 (orig. $32.99)
- Narspeer Ruffle Maxi Dress, $23.49 with coupon (orig. $36.99)
- Zying Shoulder Tie Straps Mini Dress, $21.99 with coupon (orig. $23.99)
- Aytitium Drawstring Ruffle Mini Dress, $23.98 with coupon (orig. $28.98)
- Daenery Strapless Maxi Dress, $24.99 with coupon (orig. $27.99)
- Exlura Off-Shoulder Tiered Ruffle Dress, $28.99 (orig. $52.99)
- Adnee Casual V-Neck Swing Dress, $16.99 (orig. $22.99)
Whether you're trying the style for the first time or want to test a few sizes before committing, all Amazon Prime members have access to the Try Before You Buy program that lets you order six pieces of clothing for a week-long trial run — without paying for anything. But with these on-sale ruffle dresses, you might just keep them all!
If you want to ease into the trend, try a dress with frilled accents on the hems, like this off-shoulder mini option. It has a form-fitting smocked bodice that shows off your figure, ruching at the top, and tiered ruffles on the skirt.
Because maxi dresses are a summer staple, you have to check out this pretty wrap pick from Fleur Wood. This elegant dress is ideal for dates and outdoor weddings thanks to its long, flowy skirt and flouncy sleeves. The true wrap dress also accentuates curves and lets you customize the fit, which is probably why it has hundreds of five-star ratings on Amazon. Bonus: It's on sale and has a coupon, giving you double discounts!
Another dress that should be on your radar is this frilly cottagecore midi that comes in 11 patterns and is on sale with a hidden coupon. From the brand Yoviteme, the dress has puffed sleeves, a smocked bodice, and an A-line skirt topped with a ruffled hemline that flows as you walk. And because it's made with polyester, the dress is both lightweight and breathable — perfect for summer strolls and outdoor brunches.
There are so many other ruffle dress deals to discover — scroll below for some of our favorite picks before heading to Amazon's Outlet store for more incredible sales.
