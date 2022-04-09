Amazon's Outlet Dropped Hundreds of Deals on Stylish Maxi Dresses — Up to 70% Off
While there are many spring dress styles to choose from, the maxi dress is quintessential. The silhouette has come a long way since its late 1960s origins, and it's as popular as ever in 2022. And right now, you can get the dress for less: Amazon's secret Outlet store has a whole section of spring maxi dresses on sale up to 70 percent off.
Within the Amazon Fashion Outlet, you'll find all kinds of maxi dresses, including floral options, off-the-shoulder picks, and wrap styles. Several even draw from the romantic cottagecore aesthetic. The best part? We found dresses starting at just $12, so you can treat yourself to a few.
Amazon Maxi Dress Outlet Deals
- Kirundo Off-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $25.89 (orig. $36.99)
- Lilbetter Sleeveless Long Maxi Dress, $33.99 (orig. $36.99)
- Narspeer Embroidery Floral Maxi Dress, $25.89 (orig. $38.99)
- Verabendi Off-Shoulder Ruffle Maxi Dress with Pockets, $28.69 (orig. $40.99)
- Zying Casual Maxi Dress, $23.39 with coupon (orig. $25.99)
- Ii Inin Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress, $16.99 (orig. $26.88)
- Lacavocor Short-Sleeve Empire Waist Maxi Dress, $13.50 (orig. $45)
- Kilig Halter Floral High-Low Maxi Dress, $26.39 with coupon (orig. $29.99)
- Saukole Off-the-Shoulder Ruffle Maxi Dress, $35.99 (orig. $47.98)
- Fleur Wood Ruffle Floral Wrap Maxi Dress, $16.14 with coupon (orig. $23.99)
- Vintageton Embroidered Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $20.99 (orig. $29.99)
- M. Nollby Long-Sleeve V-Neck Maxi Dress, $12 with coupon (orig. $39.99)
- Solersun Half-Sleeve Backless Maxi Dress, $28.99 (orig. $33.99)
- Dokuritu Floral Wrap Maxi Dress, $32.99 (orig. $35.99)
- Lilbetter Casual Racerback Maxi Dress, $23.79 (orig. $33.99)
Whether you have an upcoming vacation or are looking for something for casual lunch dates, you'll want to throw on this off-shoulder ruffle maxi dress. It has a cinched waist that accentuates curves, plus pockets — those are very important. The long dress comes in nearly 30 colors and styles and has earned more than 6,100 five-star ratings from customers.
Another strapless option that you need to check out? This maxi dress that gives off strong prairiecore vibes with its ruffle details, smocked bodice, and long, sweeping skirt with embroidered cutouts. One reviewer said it is a "shockingly beautiful dress for the price."
Want to embrace florals this spring? Opt for this lightweight and breathable dress that's made with airy cotton to keep you cool all day. The spaghetti-strap dress has a sweet pink flower pattern, a V-neckline that shows some skin, and a lace wraparound detail just above the waist.
And if you want something for a casual wedding, shoppers love this halter-neck option that looks very put together with its high-low hemline, pretty floral pattern, and flattering waist. One shopper wore it to a wedding ceremony and confirmed that it's "very flattering."
However, if halter tops aren't your thing, check out this wrap maxi dress that is on sale and has a coupon attached, which means double discounts for you. The comfortable, stylish dress allows you to customize the fit with its adjustable fabric belt, which helps create an elegant V-neckline and an hourglass figure. It also has billowy short sleeves and a flowy bottom that'll look stunning as you walk.
Scroll through our picks for some of the best deals from the Amazon Outlet before heading to the storefront for yourself.
Buy It! Kirundo Off-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $25.89 (orig. $36.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Lilbetter Sleeveless Long Maxi Dress, $33.99 (orig. $36.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Narspeer Embroidery Floral Maxi Dress, $25.89 (orig. $38.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Verabendi Off-Shoulder Ruffle Maxi Dress with Pockets, $28.69 (orig. $40.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Zying Casual Maxi Dress, $23.39 with coupon (orig. $25.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Ii Inin Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress, $16.99 (orig. $26.88); amazon.com
Buy It! Lacavocor Short-Sleeve Empire Waist Maxi Dress, $13.50 (orig. $45); amazon.com
Buy It! Kilig Halter Floral High-Low Maxi Dress, $26.39 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Saukole Off-the-Shoulder Ruffle Maxi Dress, $35.99 (orig. $47.98); amazon.com
Buy It! Fleur Wood Ruffle Floral Wrap Maxi Dress, $16.14 with coupon (orig. $23.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Vintageton Embroidered Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $20.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
Buy It! M. Nollby Long-Sleeve V-Neck Maxi Dress, $12 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Solersun Half-Sleeve Backless Maxi Dress, $28.99 (orig. $33.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Dokuritu Floral Wrap Maxi Dress, $32.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Lilbetter Casual Racerback Maxi Dress, $23.79 (orig. $33.99); amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Amazon's Outlet Dropped Hundreds of Deals on Stylish Maxi Dresses — Up to 70% Off
- These Bed Sheets Are as 'Smooth as Silk,' and They're 35% Off at Amazon Right Now
- Amazon Shoppers Say They Had 'No Idea' Their Homes Were So Dirty Until They Used This Now-$40 Vacuum Cleaner
- These Chart-Climbing Shorts with 7,900+ Perfect Ratings Are on Sale for as Little as $17 Right Now