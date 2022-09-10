Lifestyle Fashion All of These Stylish Long-Sleeve Dresses for Fall Come from an Under-the-Radar Amazon Sale Section Sweater dresses, wrap styles, and knits start at just $12 By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Instagram Sanah is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer at Dotdash Meredith covering everything in the lifestyle space, including home essentials and kitchen must-haves. For over three years, she has spent the majority of her day searching for the best sales and products hidden on Amazon for PEOPLE, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. Through her eight years of experience in media, Sanah has become passionate about everything in the lifestyle space. In addition to conducting expert interviews and doing extensive research on a daily basis, Sanah also enjoys testing products and sharing her experience with readers who are just as curious. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, shopping for stylish home must-haves, rewatching her favorite shows, or trying to keep her plants alive. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 10, 2022 06:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Sweater weather may be synonymous with fall, but if you're trying to get dressed up for autumn, you'll absolutely want to replace the hoodie with a stylish long-sleeve dress. No matter the event, there's a comfortable and fashionable dress with sleeves for it on Amazon — and it's probably on sale too. Within Amazon's little-known Outlet storefront, you'll find a wide selection of long-sleeve dresses, including wrap dresses, knit styles, floral numbers, and cocktail dresses. And right now, thanks to Amazon's clickable coupons, deals start at $12. Celebrities like Reese Witherspoon are already breaking out their long-sleeve dresses, and you'll be happy to have a few options on hand once it gets chilly. Long-Sleeve Fall Dresses at Amazon's Outlet Amoretu Long-Sleeve Wrap Dress, $35.98 (orig. $45.99) Auselily Long-Sleeve Casual Swing Dress, $30.39 with coupon (orig. $35.99) Exlura Square Neck Long-Sleeve Mini Dress, $13.99 with coupon (orig. $26.99) Antopmen Long-Sleeve Ruched Knit Mini Dress, $11.30 with coupon (orig. $18.99) Kate Kasin Casual Ruffled Wrap Dress, $20.82 with coupon (orig. $34.99) Zattcas Velvet Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress, $30.79 (orig. $43.99) Amkoyam Long-Sleeve Tie Neck Ruffle Mini Dress, $27.89 with coupon (orig. $30.99) Miamine Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress, $21.40 with coupon (orig. $35.98) Aphratti Mesh Long-Sleeve Cocktail Dress, $26.99 with coupon (orig. $35.99) Tobrief Long Lantern Sleeve Knit Sweater Dress, $26.34 with coupon (orig. $45.99) For running errands and meeting up with friends, a sweater dress is a great option. But instead of a chunky knit, go for something more streamlined and polished, like this tie-waist sweater dress. Its cozy fabric blend is coupled with ample stylish details, including lantern sleeves and that waist-defining belt. Bonus: It's on sale and has a coupon, scoring you double discounts. Another casual dress that should be on your radar is this shopper-favorite swing dress from Auselily. The dress has earned more than 7,800 five-star ratings to date from people and praise-filled reviews about how comfy, soft, and flattering it is. The dress has an A-line design with pleats on the front and cuts off right by the knee (hello, thigh-high boots). It comes in 38 colors and patterns, but arguably, the best part is the pockets! Surprise! There Are Over 9,500 Flowy Maxi Dresses on Amazon That Are Perfect for Transitional Weather If you want something cute and breezy, go with this faux wrap mini dress. It comes in more than a dozen solid colors, as well as polka-dot and floral patterns; for an autumnal feel, go with warm and dark options, like brown or burgundy. The dress has a relaxed fit, save for the belted waist that accentuates curves, and a pretty ruffle hemline that's been popular this summer. And anyone in need of a timeless cocktail dress should check out this little black dress (with sleeves). Its classic sheath silhouette and high neckline are suitable for a range of activities, from work functions to weddings. And the sleeves bring the fun factor: Made with mesh, they have polka dots running from shoulder to cuff. Want to see what else is on sale ahead of fall? Click to see more deals on long-sleeve dresses from Amazon's warehouse below. Amazon Buy It! Amoretu Long-Sleeve Wrap Dress, $35.98 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Auselily Long-Sleeve Casual Swing Dress, $30.39 with coupon (orig. $35.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Exlura Square Neck Long-Sleeve Mini Dress, $13.99 with coupon (orig. $26.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Antopmen Long-Sleeve Ruched Knit Mini Dress, $11.30 with coupon (orig. $18.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Kate Kasin Casual Ruffled Wrap Dress, $20.82 with coupon (orig. $34.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Zattcas Velvet Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress, $30.79 (orig. $43.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Amkoyam Long-Sleeve Tie Neck Ruffle Mini Dress, $27.89 with coupon (orig. $30.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Miamine Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress, $21.40 with coupon (orig. $35.98); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Aphratti Mesh Long-Sleeve Cocktail Dress, $26.99 with coupon (orig. $35.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Tobrief Long Lantern Sleeve Knit Sweater Dress, $26.34 with coupon (orig. $45.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Kirundo Long-Sleeve Flowy Midi Dress, $33.29 with coupon (orig. $36.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Floerns Long-Sleeve Ruffle Dress, $19.99 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Swqzvt Long-Sleeve Ruched Knit Dress, $30.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Shibever Long-Sleeve Plaid Mini Dress, $23.19 with coupon (orig. $28.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Firfig Long-Sleeve Tie Waist Mini Dress, $27.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com