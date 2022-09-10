All of These Stylish Long-Sleeve Dresses for Fall Come from an Under-the-Radar Amazon Sale Section

Sweater dresses, wrap styles, and knits start at just $12

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke

Published on September 10, 2022 06:00 AM

Long-Sleeve Fall Dress Outlet Deals Tout
Photo: Amazon

Sweater weather may be synonymous with fall, but if you're trying to get dressed up for autumn, you'll absolutely want to replace the hoodie with a stylish long-sleeve dress.

No matter the event, there's a comfortable and fashionable dress with sleeves for it on Amazon — and it's probably on sale too. Within Amazon's little-known Outlet storefront, you'll find a wide selection of long-sleeve dresses, including wrap dresses, knit styles, floral numbers, and cocktail dresses. And right now, thanks to Amazon's clickable coupons, deals start at $12.

Celebrities like Reese Witherspoon are already breaking out their long-sleeve dresses, and you'll be happy to have a few options on hand once it gets chilly.

Long-Sleeve Fall Dresses at Amazon's Outlet

For running errands and meeting up with friends, a sweater dress is a great option. But instead of a chunky knit, go for something more streamlined and polished, like this tie-waist sweater dress. Its cozy fabric blend is coupled with ample stylish details, including lantern sleeves and that waist-defining belt. Bonus: It's on sale and has a coupon, scoring you double discounts.

Another casual dress that should be on your radar is this shopper-favorite swing dress from Auselily. The dress has earned more than 7,800 five-star ratings to date from people and praise-filled reviews about how comfy, soft, and flattering it is. The dress has an A-line design with pleats on the front and cuts off right by the knee (hello, thigh-high boots). It comes in 38 colors and patterns, but arguably, the best part is the pockets!

If you want something cute and breezy, go with this faux wrap mini dress. It comes in more than a dozen solid colors, as well as polka-dot and floral patterns; for an autumnal feel, go with warm and dark options, like brown or burgundy. The dress has a relaxed fit, save for the belted waist that accentuates curves, and a pretty ruffle hemline that's been popular this summer.

And anyone in need of a timeless cocktail dress should check out this little black dress (with sleeves). Its classic sheath silhouette and high neckline are suitable for a range of activities, from work functions to weddings. And the sleeves bring the fun factor: Made with mesh, they have polka dots running from shoulder to cuff.

Want to see what else is on sale ahead of fall? Click to see more deals on long-sleeve dresses from Amazon's warehouse below.

Long-Sleeve Fall Dress Outlet Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Amoretu Long-Sleeve Wrap Dress, $35.98 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Long-Sleeve Fall Dress Outlet Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Auselily Long-Sleeve Casual Swing Dress, $30.39 with coupon (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

Long-Sleeve Fall Dress Outlet Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Exlura Square Neck Long-Sleeve Mini Dress, $13.99 with coupon (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

Long-Sleeve Fall Dress Outlet Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Antopmen Long-Sleeve Ruched Knit Mini Dress, $11.30 with coupon (orig. $18.99); amazon.com

Long-Sleeve Fall Dress Outlet Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Kate Kasin Casual Ruffled Wrap Dress, $20.82 with coupon (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

Long-Sleeve Fall Dress Outlet Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Zattcas Velvet Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress, $30.79 (orig. $43.99); amazon.com

Long-Sleeve Fall Dress Outlet Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Amkoyam Long-Sleeve Tie Neck Ruffle Mini Dress, $27.89 with coupon (orig. $30.99); amazon.com

Long-Sleeve Fall Dress Outlet Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Miamine Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress, $21.40 with coupon (orig. $35.98); amazon.com

Long-Sleeve Fall Dress Outlet Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Aphratti Mesh Long-Sleeve Cocktail Dress, $26.99 with coupon (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

Long-Sleeve Fall Dress Outlet Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Tobrief Long Lantern Sleeve Knit Sweater Dress, $26.34 with coupon (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Long-Sleeve Fall Dress Outlet Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Kirundo Long-Sleeve Flowy Midi Dress, $33.29 with coupon (orig. $36.99); amazon.com

Long-Sleeve Fall Dress Outlet Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Floerns Long-Sleeve Ruffle Dress, $19.99 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

Long-Sleeve Fall Dress Outlet Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Swqzvt Long-Sleeve Ruched Knit Dress, $30.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Long-Sleeve Fall Dress Outlet Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Shibever Long-Sleeve Plaid Mini Dress, $23.19 with coupon (orig. $28.99); amazon.com

Long-Sleeve Fall Dress Outlet Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Firfig Long-Sleeve Tie Waist Mini Dress, $27.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

