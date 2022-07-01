Celebrities and Customers Love High-Waisted Swimsuits, and Amazon's Outlet Has Tons on Sale Starting at $10
Cute, flattering, and comfy, high-waisted swimsuits are a summer classic. It's why you notice the bathing suit style at literally every beach or pool season after season. And if you needed another reason to jump on board, the silhouette seems to be a favorite among celebrities, too.
In recent weeks, Priyanka Chopra and Rebel Wilson posted Instagram pics wearing high-waisted numbers in fun prints like gingham and pinstripe. You can always go simpler in a solid color, like January Jones did in a cool black two-piece with interesting lace-up detail on the bottom. And leave it to Kim Kardashian to stand out on the beach in a high-waisted swimsuit with eye-catching metallic fabric.
If you're inspired to snap up a new suit ASAP, we suggest heading to Amazon. In addition to the many early Prime Day deals happening right this second, the Amazon Outlet storefront is packed with shockingly good discounts as per usual. It's where you can find sales on everything in the fashion world, including breezy dresses, comfy shoes, and of course, swimwear.
Right now, there are hundreds of high-waisted bathing suits that are up to 70 percent off, and we've highlighted a handful of popular ones below.
Amazon High-Waisted Swimsuit Outlet Deals
- Adisputent High-Waisted Flounce Bikini, $23.74 with coupon (orig. $27.99)
- Tutorutor High-Waisted Peplum Tankini, $9.99 (orig. $32.98)
- Tempt Me Two-Piece High-Waisted Sporty Bikini, $29.99 (orig. $32.99)
- Dokotoo High-Waist Tassel Bikini, $27.59 (orig. $38.39)
- Kisscynest Plus-Size Ruffle Bikini, $20.29 (orig. $28.99)
- Tempt Me Two-Piece Cutout Bikini Set, $29.99 (orig. $35.99)
- Cysincos High-Waist Halter Push Up Bikini, $16.44 with coupon (orig. $24.99)
- Adisputent High-Waisted One-Shoulder Bikini, $17.09 with coupon (orig. $25.99)
- Xunyu High-Waisted Tie Knot Bikini, $23.39 with coupon (orig. $25.99)
- Zaful High-Waisted Bikini Scoop Swimsuit, $35.99 (orig. $39.99)
This high-waisted tankini is one of many on this list that's loved by thousands of buyers on Amazon. With a flouncy top and full-coverage high-waisted bottoms, it's no wonder this pick has more than 15,300 five-star ratings. Reviewers call it their "new favorite swimsuit" and say they get "a ton of compliments" when wearing it.
Another popular two-piece is this high-waisted ruffle swimsuit that comes in 30 bright colors and stylish prints — it's on sale starting at just $10. Made of polyester and spandex, the swimsuit is both stretchy and comfortable to wear all day. Shoppers love that the high-waisted bottom has small gatherings for a smoothing effect and provides a good amount of coverage, making it ideal for water sports.
If you're inspired by the subtle cutouts on Jones' high-waisted bathing suit, the bottoms of this plus-size pick from Kisscynest look so similar to hers. But instead of a teensy strapless top, it comes with a flirty ruffled top, either off-shoulder or tank top-style.
And for those who want cutouts that are really noticeable, check out this criss-cross swimsuit from Tempt Me. It has a crew neckline and a high-waisted bottom, and the cutouts on the hemlines bump up its visual interest. The now-$30 pick comes in 17 vibrant colors and pretty prints like tie-dye, stripes, and animal prints.
Ready to see what else is on sale during the holiday weekend? Scroll down for even more high-waisted swimsuit deals, then head to the Amazon Outlet storefront for every discount under the sun.
