Found: The 10 Best Fall Fashion Deals Hiding in Amazon's Outlet Right Now — Up to 64% Off

Including fuzzy jackets, soft sweaters, and more wardrobe staples

By Isabel Garcia
Published on November 5, 2022 06:30 AM

Amazon Outlet Fashion Deals
Photo: Amazon

If you're in the market for new fall clothes, get ready to shop (and save!) this weekend.

Right now, Amazon's fashion outlet is overflowing with can't-miss deals on fall wardrobe essentials. While the deals last, you can save up to 64 percent on everything from fuzzy jackets and oversized sweaters to lightweight raincoats and plaid button-downs. Whether you're looking for a cozy outfit for errands or nice attire to wear to the office, there's something for every occasion.

We know looking through thousands of markdowns can be overwhelming, so we pulled together 10 standout fashion deals hiding in Amazon's outlet this weekend.

Best Amazon Outlet Fashion Deals

There are deals galore on cute and comfy pieces, including the VamJump Oversized Sweater Dress. Thanks to a clickable coupon in the product description, you can snag it for as little as $29 right now. The mini sweater dress has a roomy fit, a turtleneck, and two side pockets. It's made of a soft material that will keep you warm and cozy this season. And when it gets colder, you can wear it with your favorite coat and knee-high boots or leggings and booties.

Amazon Outlet Fashion Deals
Amazon

Buy It! VamJump Oversized Turtleneck Sweater Dress with Pockets, $28.79 with coupon (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

Another dress that's great for fall is the Kilig Casual Midi Dress, on sale for just $20. The long-sleeve dress has all kinds of cute details, including decorative buttons, pockets, and a skirt that flows out. The customer-favorite dress, which also comes in a spaghetti-strap design, has racked up more than 9,900 five-star ratings. Shoppers say the "beautiful" dress is "super comfy," and one reviewer wrote,"I wear it primarily to work and have gotten many compliments on it!"

Amazon Outlet Fashion Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Kilig Casual Long Sleeve Midi Dress with Pockets, $19.79 with coupon (orig. $32.99) amazon.com

If you're shopping for comfy tops, check out the Temofon Long Sleeve Shirt while it's on sale for as little as $17. The basic top features a loose fit and two side slits. Shoppers who've given it a five-star rating say that the "very soft" top is "easy to wear." For colder days, check out the Yuoioyu Knit Oversized Sweater. The cable knit sweater has a turtleneck, drop sleeves, and a ribbed hemline.

Amazon Outlet Fashion Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Temofon Long Sleeve Top in Dark Gray, $16.99 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

In the outerwear category, we're eyeing the Jasambac Zip Up Hoodie now that it's 30 percent off. The soft and stretchy sweater is lined with fleece, making it ideal for fall weather. Throw on the staple piece while you're lounging at home or running errands.

Another cozy style that should be on your radar is the Vtsgn Faux Shearling Jacket. Currently on sale for as little as $25, the fuzzy jacket is made mostly of polyester and a bit of spandex for some stretch. Available in 10 neutral colors, it has two pockets and a snap button closure.

Head to Amazon's fashion outlet to check out more impressive discounts. But first, keep scrolling for more of our favorite fall fashion deals happening this weekend.

Amazon Outlet Fashion Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Jasambac Fleece Lined Zip Up Hoodie, $20.29 (orig. $28.99); amazon.com

Amazon Outlet Fashion Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Vtsgn Faux Shearling Jacket, $24.91 (orig. $35.59); amazon.com

Amazon Outlet Fashion Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Adidas Originals Adicolor Classics Tonal 3-Stripe Leggings, $31.13 (orig. $50); amazon.com

Amazon Outlet Fashion Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Yuoioyu Turtleneck Chunky Cable Knit Oversized Sweater, $31.99 with coupon (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

Amazon Outlet Fashion Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Jug&Po Plaid Loose Fit Button Down, $16.09 (orig. $22.99); amazon.com

Amazon Outlet Fashion Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Bloggerlove Lightweight Raincoat, $39.09 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Amazon Outlet Fashion Deals
Amazon

Buy It! Bandolino Mandie Signature Fit High Rise Straight Jean, $19.99 (orig. $55); amazon.com

