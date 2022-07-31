Amazon's Outlet Is Packed with Comfy Fashion Deals — and Prices Start at $12
Summer is still in full swing, which means all the summer fashion staples you can't get enough of are still fair game. If you think your warm-weather wardrobe is lacking and you want to grab some new pieces to get it in shape, Amazon's outlet is packed with amazing deals right now on some of the best fashion essentials.
Comfortable, flattering activewear has gone from trendy to classic, while cute sundresses are still in their peak season. Flirty shorts and tennis skirts are undeniable highlights of this summer's fashion trends too. And if you just need some basics, like everyday bras or classic baseball caps, there are budget-friendly picks for you too.
Seriously, there are more than 10,000 fashion deals in the outlet as of this writing, including top brands like Levi's and Shapermint, as well as some under-the-radar customer favorites. To make things easy, we pulled 10 of the best fashion deals in the outlet right now.
Amazon Outlet Fashion Deals to Buy Now
- Sunzel Hiking Shorts, $11.89 (orig. $16.99)
- Sheadore Casual Stretchy Bootleg Yoga Leggings, $11.96 with coupon (orig. $31.99)
- 3 Pack Unisex Vintage Distressed Baseball Caps, $13.26 (orig. $18.95)
- Yummie Emmie T Back Cami Bra, $18.26 (orig. $38)
- Longyuan Stretchy Sun Dress with Pockets, $18.99 (orig. $40.99)
- Hoperay Swimsuit Cover Dress, $21.16 (orig. $29.99)
- Levi's High Rise Shorts, $24.99 (orig. $69.50)
- Shapermint High Waisted Body Shaper Boyshorts, $26.59 with coupon (orig. $53)
- Baleaf Pleated Tennis Skirt, $27.99 (orig. $35.99)
- Hethrone Laptop Backpack, $33.99 (orig. $39.99)
Anyone looking to stock up on loungewear and activewear should head to the outlet right away, as there are incredible deals on classic leggings and hiking shorts. The Sheadore leggings feature a flattering and trendy crossover waist design and a flared hem. You can complete the look with a sporty bralette that shoppers note is "soft and comfortable"; at 52 percent off, it's an amazing deal for an everyday staple.
There are also outlet sales from major brands like Levi's, including its high-rise classic denim shorts that have racked up thousands of five-star ratings. And Shapermint, a hugely popular brand for shapewear, has a deal on its classic boyshorts, which one reviewer said does "an awesome job of smoothing everything out."
And if you need some fashionable accessories for summer, you're in luck. There's a three-pack of vintage-style, lightly distressed baseball caps that'll provide some shade during casual outings, and you can even share them with friends.
And if you've been looking for an everyday backpack to commute with your laptop and other essentials (or to get ready for the approaching school year), this backpack from Hethrone is roomy, water-resistant, and well-built —and a steal at just $34 right now. It has more than 1,000 five-star reviews, and one shopper confirmed that it's "very spacious inside has lots of area for storage and a hidden pocket."
Shop more Amazon outlet fashion deals below while they're still available.
