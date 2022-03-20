There Are Hundreds of Casual Spring Dresses Hiding in Amazon's Secret Outlet That Start at Just $20
After a long winter, the event we've all been waiting for is finally here: The first official day of spring. It's time for a wardrobe refresh complete with flowy, breathable, and stylish dresses that you can wear all season and beyond. Even if you have several dress options in your closet, there's nothing wrong with treating yourself to something new — in fact, we advocate for it.
If you're on the lookout for a casual dress that's comfy to lounge in, yet cute enough for dinner or drinks, you've got to check out Amazon's Outlet store that's stocked with affordable picks totally worth the buy. In fact, they're all on sale — up to 51 percent off right now. Within the clothing section, you'll find all kinds of styles marked down, including mini and maxi dresses, off-the-shoulder picks, wrap dresses, and flowy tunic options starting at just $20. But these deals won't last too long, so stock up while the sun is shining and these discounts are happening on Amazon now.
Amazon Casual Dress Outlet Deals
- Zattcas Smocked Ruffle Midi Dress, $37.99 (orig. $41.99)
- Svaliy Off-Shoulder Floral Shift Dress, $27.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Happy Sailed Long-Sleeve Tunic Dress, $25.95 (orig. $32.99)
- Lacavocor Empire Waist Maxi Dress, $21.99 (orig. $45)
- Ouges V-Neck Pocket Maxi Dress, $23.09 (orig. $32.99)
- Amabmb Tie-Waist Tank Mini Dress, $28.99 (orig. $42.99)
- Floerns A-Line Maxi Dress, $24.49 (orig. $34.99)
- Ouges Spaghetti Strap Knot Front Sundress, $23.99 (orig. $26.99)
- Zattcas Sleeveless Ruffle Maxi Dress, $35.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Ezbelle Racerback Maxi Dress, $25.99 (orig. $46)
- Temofon Halter Floral Maxi Dress, $20.99–$34.89 (orig. $29.99)
- Maggeer Long-Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress, $27.29 (orig. $38.99)
- Aimcoo Mini Ruffle Wrap Dress, $19.99 (orig. $22.99)
- Happy Sailed Bell Sleeve Tiered Mini Dress, $25.99 with coupon (orig. $28.88)
- Feiersi Spaghetti Strap Button Down Mini Dress, $20.69 with coupon (orig. $29.53)
Florals for spring aren't groundbreaking, but with so many pretty options available, you might have a closet full of dresses with the pattern, and hey, there's nothing wrong with that. One example is this fashionable maxi dress that has nearly 7,000 five-star ratings and comes in 32 gorgeous prints. It's made with a polyester and spandex blend that delivers breathability with just the right amount of stretch. Another great option is this now-$26 flowy tunic dress that has thin long sleeves, a pleated collar, and V-neckline to show off some skin.
However, if your closet consists of solid colors (and you want it to stay that way), we've found some casual dresses that might strike your fancy, like this spaghetti strap mini dress that starts at just $21. The dress is ideal for brunch with friends or even the beach as a swimsuit coverup. The stylish frock is designed with buttons down the front and has a lightweight feel that allows breeze to filter through, keeping you cool on especially warm days.
You'll also find this extremely flattering tank dress hidden in the Amazon Outlet. The tie-waist overlay complete with the attractive ruching on the side is one of many reasons why shoppers said they get so many compliments. Bonus: One reviewer even said, "It's the most comfortable dress I own." Shop it in 21 colors and patterns while it's 33 percent off at Amazon.
There are hundreds of dresses on sale in the Amazon discount store now, so scroll through these picks before heading straight to the outlet for even more options now.
