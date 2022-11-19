Lifestyle Fashion PSA: Amazon's Outlet Has Fashion-Forward Dresses Up to 54% Off Ahead of Black Friday Shop holiday dresses for every occasion starting at $10 By Carly Kulzer Carly Kulzer Instagram Website Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 19, 2022 06:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon With the holidays fast approaching, it's time to stock your closet with outfit choices for office parties, family gatherings, and holiday meals. To prepare for these occasions, take advantage of early Black Friday deals at Amazon's outlet store, where dresses are up to 54 percent off. The little-known Amazon section has styles starting at just $10, including dresses with long sleeves, wrap-style dresses, and ruffled picks. There's a flattering style available for everyone in here, no matter your budget. But hurry — some sizes and colors are already selling out. So you don't have to sift through the hundreds of dresses available, we've curated a list of the best styles below to help make your decisions easier. Amazon Outlet Dresses on Sale Zying Sleeveless Polka Dot Ruffled Mini Dress in Red, $15.59–$19.59 (orig. $27.99) Jasambac Wrap Ruffle Hem Pencil Dress in Pink, $9.34–$12.69 (orig. $10.99–$19.99) Zattcas Long Sleeve Shift Tunic Dress in Black, $19.99 (orig. $33.99) Tobrief Long Lantern Sleeve Knit Short Dress in Dark Green, $29.99 (orig. $45.99) Kilig Button Knee Length Long Sleeve Dress with Pockets in Navy, $20.79 (orig. $32.99) Gracyoga V-Neck Ruffle Bell Sleeve Flowy Shift Dress in Mustard, $22.39–$31.99 (orig. $31.99) Qearal Belted Elastic Waist Maxi Dress in Army Green, $25.99 (orig. $31.99) Adibosy V Neck Long Sleeve Ruffle Mini Dress in Navy Blue, $14.84–$29.69 with coupon (orig. $32.99) BeryLove Floral Lace Short Dress in White, $31.99–$42.99 (orig. $69.99) Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. The ultimate holiday dress hiding in the Amazon outlet store is on sale for just $30. It has a modest neckline and a flowy silhouette that's fitted with an adjustable belt. Plus, it has stretchy puffed sleeves that'll keep you warm without getting in the way while you're trying to eat Thanksgiving dinner. Tons of reviewers who posted images wore the dress with knee-high boots — and it might just be the perfect pairing. Three Amazon shoppers said that the dress is such good quality, it looks more expensive than it actually is. One reviewer described it as "warm and elegant" and noted that the color is "rich." Amazon Buy It! Tobrief Long Lantern Sleeve Knit Short Dress in Dark Green, $29.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com These Faux Leather Leggings Are Now Just $15 at Amazon, and Shoppers Say They're 'Surprisingly Comfortable' The Jasambac wrap dress offers a more sophisticated look, so it's ideal for office parties and more formal gatherings. It has a bodycon fit, a zip closure, and a big ruffle across the waist that sets it apart from other dresses. The subtle pink color shown here is a neutral shade that can be worn during any season, but it's also available in black and dark red, if you're looking for something more holiday-themed. The best part? It's the most budget-friendly option on our list — it's on sale starting at just $10. A shopper said it's a "great buy" and agreed that it's made from "good quality material." Amazon Buy It! Jasambac Wrap Ruffle Hem Pencil Dress in Pink, $9.34–$12.69 (orig. $10.99–$19.99); amazon.com No wardrobe is complete without a little black dress, and even if you already have one, there's always room for more. The Zattcas dress has a babydoll-style silhouette with small tiered ruffles that give it extra style points. It's great for everyday wear and can easily be paired with sneakers or dressed up with heels and jewelry. The black shade is super versatile, and it's clearly a popular choice with customers: Some sizes are already gone, but it's fully stocked in four other colors. Although it's simple, one reviewer said this dress was the "winner" during their search for something to wear to a family Christmas. They added it's "very comfortable and stretchy." Amazon Buy It! Zattcas Long Sleeve Shift Tunic Dress in Black, $19.99 (orig. $33.99); amazon.com A sleeveless polka-dot dress might not be the first thing that comes to mind this time of year, but if you're in the South or traveling to a warm destination for the holidays, it should be at the top of your shopping list. The Zying Ruffled Mini Dress is on sale for up to 44 percent off, depending on your preferred color and size. The lightweight fabric, elastic tube top, and flowy, ruffled bottom give it a summer vibe, but it can easily be layered with jackets and tights for cooler weather. Plus, you can't go wrong with a classic polka dot print, as Kate Middleton has proven time and again Kate Middleton Just Revived the Classic Pattern She's Made Famous Over the Years One five-star reviewer, who wore the dress with a denim jacket, described it as "not too long or too short" and said that the "straps are easy to tie and they never came undone." Amazon Buy It! Zying Sleeveless Polka Dot Ruffled Mini Dress in Red, $15.59–$19.59 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com One of the biggest holiday shopping events of the year is just a week away, but now's the time to get ahead of the madness. See more dresses on sale at Amazon's outlet store below. Amazon Buy It! Kilig Button Knee Length Long Sleeve Dress with Pockets in Navy, $20.79 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Gracyoga V-Neck Ruffle Bell Sleeve Flowy Shift Dress in Mustard, $22.39–$31.99 (orig. $31.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Qearal Belted Elastic Waist Maxi Dress in Army Green, $25.99 (orig. $31.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Adibosy V Neck Long Sleeve Ruffle Mini Dress in Navy Blue, $14.84–$29.69 with coupon (orig. $32.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! BeryLove Floral Lace Short Dress in White, $31.99–$42.99 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Amazon's Holiday Gift Guide Has Tons of Under-$10 Stocking Stuffer Ideas — These Are the 10 Best Finds Heading Home for the Holidays? Oprah's Favorite 3-in-1 Travel Toiletry Bag Is at Its Lowest Price in a Month Ahead of Black Friday, Amazon Has Huge Deals on Robot Vacuums — Prices Start at Just $110