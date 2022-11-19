PSA: Amazon's Outlet Has Fashion-Forward Dresses Up to 54% Off Ahead of Black Friday

With the holidays fast approaching, it's time to stock your closet with outfit choices for office parties, family gatherings, and holiday meals.

To prepare for these occasions, take advantage of early Black Friday deals at Amazon's outlet store, where dresses are up to 54 percent off. The little-known Amazon section has styles starting at just $10, including dresses with long sleeves, wrap-style dresses, and ruffled picks. There's a flattering style available for everyone in here, no matter your budget.

But hurry — some sizes and colors are already selling out. So you don't have to sift through the hundreds of dresses available, we've curated a list of the best styles below to help make your decisions easier.

Amazon Outlet Dresses on Sale

The ultimate holiday dress hiding in the Amazon outlet store is on sale for just $30. It has a modest neckline and a flowy silhouette that's fitted with an adjustable belt. Plus, it has stretchy puffed sleeves that'll keep you warm without getting in the way while you're trying to eat Thanksgiving dinner. Tons of reviewers who posted images wore the dress with knee-high boots — and it might just be the perfect pairing.

Three Amazon shoppers said that the dress is such good quality, it looks more expensive than it actually is. One reviewer described it as "warm and elegant" and noted that the color is "rich."

The Jasambac wrap dress offers a more sophisticated look, so it's ideal for office parties and more formal gatherings. It has a bodycon fit, a zip closure, and a big ruffle across the waist that sets it apart from other dresses. The subtle pink color shown here is a neutral shade that can be worn during any season, but it's also available in black and dark red, if you're looking for something more holiday-themed. The best part? It's the most budget-friendly option on our list — it's on sale starting at just $10.

A shopper said it's a "great buy" and agreed that it's made from "good quality material."

No wardrobe is complete without a little black dress, and even if you already have one, there's always room for more. The Zattcas dress has a babydoll-style silhouette with small tiered ruffles that give it extra style points. It's great for everyday wear and can easily be paired with sneakers or dressed up with heels and jewelry. The black shade is super versatile, and it's clearly a popular choice with customers: Some sizes are already gone, but it's fully stocked in four other colors.

Although it's simple, one reviewer said this dress was the "winner" during their search for something to wear to a family Christmas. They added it's "very comfortable and stretchy."

A sleeveless polka-dot dress might not be the first thing that comes to mind this time of year, but if you're in the South or traveling to a warm destination for the holidays, it should be at the top of your shopping list. The Zying Ruffled Mini Dress is on sale for up to 44 percent off, depending on your preferred color and size.

The lightweight fabric, elastic tube top, and flowy, ruffled bottom give it a summer vibe, but it can easily be layered with jackets and tights for cooler weather. Plus, you can't go wrong with a classic polka dot print, as Kate Middleton has proven time and again

One five-star reviewer, who wore the dress with a denim jacket, described it as "not too long or too short" and said that the "straps are easy to tie and they never came undone."

One of the biggest holiday shopping events of the year is just a week away, but now's the time to get ahead of the madness. See more dresses on sale at Amazon's outlet store below.

