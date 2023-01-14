Amazon's Outlet Released Epic Winter Deals on Coat, Jackets, and Sweaters Starting at $9

We may be in the middle of winter, but that doesn't mean you have to pay full price for warm, cozy clothes for the season.

Amazon's massive outlet store is packed with new offers in every department — and right now, there are more than 10,000 outlet deals on clothing. There are all kinds of winter staples: coats, jackets, sweatshirts, sweaters, and more. And the savings are steep, with markdowns going up to 70 percent off.

Best Outlet Deals

One of the best offers applies to Locachy's plaid button-down shirt jacket, or "shacket," which comes with double discounts right now. The warm jacket, which is great for layering, comes with a 10 percent off coupon that can be applied on top of the sale price, making it 59 percent off. The now-$15 piece comes in 19 color combinations.

Shackets have been all over Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts as of late thanks to their versatile design and warm feel. They're great for layering over dresses, t-shirts, and blouses. Dress it up for the office by pairing it with something more polished, like slacks and a blouse, or dress it down with leggings for a comfortable work-from-home look. It's no wonder that PEOPLE editors love them and celebs like Reese Witherspoon have sported them.

Buy It! Locachy Plaid Button Down Shacket, $15.29 with coupon (orig. $37.99); amazon.com

Another winter-ready find, Chalier's popular fuzzy sock sets are featured in the outlet store right now. The "very soft" socks are ideal for cold winter days thanks to their thick and warm feel. Owners love their cute look, warmth, and coziness, and many describe them as a "great gift" for the person who's always cold.

The now-$12 pack comes with five pairs of socks, bringing them down to about $2 apiece. And while they only come in one size, they're pretty stretchy, and several reviewers noted that they fit well.

Buy It! Chalier Fuzzy Socks Five-Pack, $11.99 (orig. $18.99); amazon.com

If you're looking for a particularly great value, check out the assortment of winter coats, jackets, and comfy clothes from the Amazon Essentials line. These items are designed and made by the retailer, so there's no wholesale or third-party markups, resulting in lower prices for the shopper — even without a sale.

Buy It! Amazon Essentials Men's Heavyweight Hooded Coat, $35.10 (orig. $63.90); amazon.com

Right now, every piece below comes with additional outlet savings, amounting to some pretty epic deals, like a men's heavyweight winter coat for $35 and fleece jogger pants for $11. You can browse the entire assortment of 300 overstock deals on Amazon brands for men, women, and kids through Amazon's outlet store.

Amazon Brand Outlet Deals

These deals below are just the start. Snag these cozy items for less while these offers last, or head to Amazon's outlet hub to peruse everything that's on sale. Markdowns are released every day, so there's always something new to check out.

Buy It! Flygo Zip Up Fleece-Lined Hoodie Sweatshirt, $25.48 with coupon (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Saukole Dolman Full-Zip Quilted Jacket, $66.59 with Prime (orig. $72.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Isotoner Spandex Touchscreen Cold Weather Gloves, $30.22 (orig. $52); amazon.com

Buy It! Flygo Fleece-Lined Joggers, $16.98 (orig. $33.98); amazon.com

Buy It! JZCreater Women's Thermal Underwear Long Johns Set, $13.54 (orig. $19.35); amazon.com

Buy It! Adidas Game and Go Big Logo Hoodie, $30.96 (orig. $55); amazon.com

Buy It! Onlypuff Tunic Long Sleeve Hoodie Sweatshirt, $17.49 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Beinia Valuker Down Coat with Faux Fur Lined Hood, $69.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Buy It! ReachMe Oversized Fuzzy Fleece Hooded Jacket, $28.69 (orig. $40.99); amazon.com

Buy It! PrettyGuide Tunic Cable Knit Turtleneck Sweater, $30.79 with coupon (orig. $43.99); amazon.com

