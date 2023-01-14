Lifestyle Fashion Amazon's Outlet Released Epic Winter Deals on Coat, Jackets, and Sweaters Starting at $9 These steep savings go up to 70 percent off By Jessica Leigh Mattern Published on January 14, 2023 06:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Jessica Leigh Mattern We may be in the middle of winter, but that doesn't mean you have to pay full price for warm, cozy clothes for the season. Amazon's massive outlet store is packed with new offers in every department — and right now, there are more than 10,000 outlet deals on clothing. There are all kinds of winter staples: coats, jackets, sweatshirts, sweaters, and more. And the savings are steep, with markdowns going up to 70 percent off. Best Outlet Deals 59% Off: Locachy Plaid Button Down Shacket, $15.29 with coupon (orig. $37.99) Under $15: Chalier Fuzzy Socks Five-Pack, $11.99 (orig. $18.99) Flygo Zip Up Fleece-Lined Hoodie Sweatshirt, $25.48 with coupon (orig. $59.99) Saukole Dolman Full-Zip Quilted Jacket, $66.59 with Prime (orig. $72.99) Isotoner Spandex Touchscreen Cold Weather Gloves, $30.22 (orig. $52) Flygo Fleece-Lined Joggers, $16.98 (orig. $33.98) JZCreater Women's Thermal Underwear Long Johns Set, $13.54 (orig. $19.35) Adidas Game and Go Big Logo Hoodie, $30.96 (orig. $55) Onlypuff Tunic Long Sleeve Hoodie Sweatshirt, $17.49 (orig. $24.99) Beinia Valuker Down Coat with Faux Fur Lined Hood, $69.99 (orig. $99.99) ReachMe Oversized Fuzzy Fleece Hooded Jacket, $28.69 (orig. $40.99) PrettyGuide Tunic Cable Knit Turtleneck Sweater, $30.79 with coupon (orig. $43.99) One of the best offers applies to Locachy's plaid button-down shirt jacket, or "shacket," which comes with double discounts right now. The warm jacket, which is great for layering, comes with a 10 percent off coupon that can be applied on top of the sale price, making it 59 percent off. The now-$15 piece comes in 19 color combinations. Shackets have been all over Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts as of late thanks to their versatile design and warm feel. They're great for layering over dresses, t-shirts, and blouses. Dress it up for the office by pairing it with something more polished, like slacks and a blouse, or dress it down with leggings for a comfortable work-from-home look. It's no wonder that PEOPLE editors love them and celebs like Reese Witherspoon have sported them. Amazon Buy It! Locachy Plaid Button Down Shacket, $15.29 with coupon (orig. $37.99); amazon.com Shoppers Say This Fleece-Lined Sweatshirt Keeps Them Warm, Even in Negative Temperatures Another winter-ready find, Chalier's popular fuzzy sock sets are featured in the outlet store right now. The "very soft" socks are ideal for cold winter days thanks to their thick and warm feel. Owners love their cute look, warmth, and coziness, and many describe them as a "great gift" for the person who's always cold. The now-$12 pack comes with five pairs of socks, bringing them down to about $2 apiece. And while they only come in one size, they're pretty stretchy, and several reviewers noted that they fit well. Amazon Buy It! Chalier Fuzzy Socks Five-Pack, $11.99 (orig. $18.99); amazon.com If you're looking for a particularly great value, check out the assortment of winter coats, jackets, and comfy clothes from the Amazon Essentials line. These items are designed and made by the retailer, so there's no wholesale or third-party markups, resulting in lower prices for the shopper — even without a sale. Amazon Buy It! Amazon Essentials Men's Heavyweight Hooded Coat, $35.10 (orig. $63.90); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Right now, every piece below comes with additional outlet savings, amounting to some pretty epic deals, like a men's heavyweight winter coat for $35 and fleece jogger pants for $11. You can browse the entire assortment of 300 overstock deals on Amazon brands for men, women, and kids through Amazon's outlet store. Amazon Brand Outlet Deals Amazon Essentials Men's Heavyweight Hooded Coat, $35.10 (orig. $63.90) Amazon Essentials Women's Fleece Jogger Sweatpant, $12 (orig. $21.99) Amazon Essentials Men's Packable Lightweight Puffer, $21.90 (orig. $39.90) Amazon Essentials Women's Full-Zip Fleece Jacket, $16.40 (orig. $29.90) Amazon Essentials Men's Fleece Jogger Pant, $10.90 (orig. $19.90) Amazon Essentials Ribbed Cuffed Knit Beanie, $8.70 (orig. $15.90) Amazon Essentials Tech Fleece Full-Zip Hooded Sweatshirt, $22.30 (orig. $31.90) These deals below are just the start. Snag these cozy items for less while these offers last, or head to Amazon's outlet hub to peruse everything that's on sale. Markdowns are released every day, so there's always something new to check out. Amazon Buy It! Flygo Zip Up Fleece-Lined Hoodie Sweatshirt, $25.48 with coupon (orig. $59.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Saukole Dolman Full-Zip Quilted Jacket, $66.59 with Prime (orig. $72.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Isotoner Spandex Touchscreen Cold Weather Gloves, $30.22 (orig. $52); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Flygo Fleece-Lined Joggers, $16.98 (orig. $33.98); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! JZCreater Women's Thermal Underwear Long Johns Set, $13.54 (orig. $19.35); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Adidas Game and Go Big Logo Hoodie, $30.96 (orig. $55); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Onlypuff Tunic Long Sleeve Hoodie Sweatshirt, $17.49 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Beinia Valuker Down Coat with Faux Fur Lined Hood, $69.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! ReachMe Oversized Fuzzy Fleece Hooded Jacket, $28.69 (orig. $40.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! PrettyGuide Tunic Cable Knit Turtleneck Sweater, $30.79 with coupon (orig. $43.99); amazon.com