Even More Wow-Worthy Deals on Casual Spring Dresses Just Landed at Amazon — and Prices Start at $16
There's no question about it — warm weather calls for cute and comfy dresses, so even if you have several in your closet, it's never a bad idea to buy more. And if you love a good deal, there are wow-worthy dress discounts happening at Amazon right now.
Amazon's secret Outlet storefront dropped hundreds of new casual spring dress deals, and prices start at just $16. Yes, really! We're talking sales on classic floral dresses, midi and maxi styles, and even the celeb-approved prairiecore and cottagecore looks.
Amazon Casual Spring Dress Outlet Deals
- Saukole Ruffle Off-the-Shoulder Swing Dress, $36.99 (orig. $49.98)
- Fleur Wood Floral Wrap Maxi Dress, $25.64 with coupon (orig. $26.99)
- Yoviteme Puff Sleeve Cottagecore Floral Midi Dress, $24.29 with coupon (orig. $26.99)
- Fashionme Spaghetti Strap Satin Midi Dress, $35.99 (orig. $40.99)
- Amegoya Off-Shoulder Ruffle Mini Dress, $24.99 (orig. $31.99)
- M.Nollby Floral V-Neck Wrap Maxi Dress, $16.49 with coupon (orig. $29.99)
- Amabmb Tie Waist Tank Dress, $28.49 with coupon (orig. $42.99)
- Ii Inin Spaghetti Strap Floral Maxi Dress, $21.15 with coupon (orig. $29.88)
- Kilig Short Sleeve Wrap Dress, $25.19 with coupon (orig. $30.99)
- Ouges V-Neck Sundress, $16.09 (orig. $22.99)
- Angelegant Strapless Tube Top Maxi Dress, $25.99 (orig. $29.91)
- Exlura Puff Long Sleeve Mini Dress, $28.89 (orig. $42.99)
- Solersun Half Sleeve Ruffle Maxi Dress, $30.99 (orig. $33.99)
- Exlura Puff Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress, $24.89 (orig. $52.89)
- Vishop Floral Flowy Maxi Dress, $19.79 (orig. $21.99)
You're probably seeing long dresses everywhere this spring, which are a classic choice because they're breathable, lightweight, and stylish. This maxi wrap dress from Fleur Wood is a popular option on Amazon — it has hundreds of five-star ratings, and reviewers have called it a must-buy. You can customize the fit of the adjustable wrap style to accentuate your curves.
And if you want to get in on the prairiecore trend, start with this off-the-shoulder maxi option. It checks off all of the trend's boxes: ruffle trim, smocked bodice, and puffy long sleeves. It's available in 16 colors and is 26 percent off right now.
Want something a little more form-fitting, but still comfortable? You have to check out this tie-waist sleeveless dress that shoppers think is flattering and chic. It has stretchy ruching on the side and overlapping material that ties at the side for an elevated appearance. Made with a cotton-spandex fabric blend, this now-$30 dress is ideal for warm days.
For those who love a clever design, consider this cottagecore midi from Exlura. The dress can be worn both on the shoulder and off, giving you two looks for the price of one. It also has a smocked bodice and a three-tier skirt that drapes nicely and allows air to pass through. This pick comes in four pretty colors and is up to 53 percent off.
There are so many other casual spring dress deals to discover. Scroll through our picks first before heading to Amazon's Outlet storefront for even more options!
