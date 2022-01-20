Deal Alert! The Famous Amazon Coat Is Up to 67% Off Today Only

The coat runs from sizes XXS to 5X and is available in 13 colors, including bright hues, camo prints, and classic neutrals. Filled mostly with duck down and a bit of duck feather, it'll keep you warm all winter. For added warmth, the cozy hood is lined with fleece. Plus, the outside of the coat is made with polyester fabric that's water-repellent and wind-resistant. And if you want to have your everyday essentials at hand, you can store them in any of the coat's six pockets.