Deal Alert! The Famous Amazon Coat Is Up to 67% Off Today Only

In the market for an outerwear refresh? This incredibly popular Amazon winter coat is up to 67 percent off — but only for today.
The Orolay down jacket has gained so much buzz over the past few years that it's also known as "the Amazon coat." Along with being a consistent best-seller on the site, it's been spotted on Emma Stone, Lucy Hale, and more celebs. It's even earned a spot on Oprah's Favorite Things list. And thanks to Amazon's Deal of the Day, you can snag it for as low as $89 right now.
Buy It! Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket, $88.40–$199.99 (orig. $159.99–$269.99); amazon.com
The coat runs from sizes XXS to 5X and is available in 13 colors, including bright hues, camo prints, and classic neutrals. Filled mostly with duck down and a bit of duck feather, it'll keep you warm all winter. For added warmth, the cozy hood is lined with fleece. Plus, the outside of the coat is made with polyester fabric that's water-repellent and wind-resistant. And if you want to have your everyday essentials at hand, you can store them in any of the coat's six pockets.
More than 14,400 customers have given the coat a five-star rating, citing its flattering fit, color options, and comfortable feel. "[I] cannot say enough great things about this coat," one customer wrote. "It's durable, very warm, cozy, and has great features." The shopper says that their favorite feature is the side zipper: "When unzipped, side panels provide extra room so when [I] sit, the coat is not too snug. What a great design feature."
Buy It! Orolay Women's Down Jacket Coat Mid-Length, $97.99–$149.99 (orig. $159.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Orolay Women's Quilted Down Jacket Hooded Stand Collar Parka; $103.99 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com
Other customer-favorite Orolay coats are also marked down as part of Amazon's Deal of the Day, including this down mid-length jacket that's 40 percent off. Lightweight yet warm, the coat is also filled mostly with duck down and made with polyester fabric. It features a hood, a collar, four pockets, a high-low hem, and a two-way zipper. To help keep your hands warm, it has thumbhole cuffs. If you're looking for a coat with a longer length, check out this quilted parka that hits at the knees.
Ready to bundle up in a cozy jacket? Head to Amazon to score major savings on your favorite Orolay coats before time runs out.
