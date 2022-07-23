It's Official: These Are Amazon's Most-Loved Beach Essentials, Including Swimwear and Sunnies Starting at $13
The sun is out, the heat is on, and it's time for you to hit the beach. But before you do, you've got to gather all the beach essentials necessary to stay safe and feel comfortable from sunglasses to swimsuits and everything in between. Not sure where to start? Amazon has a hidden section teeming with its most-loved summer picks starting at just $13.
Whether you're going for a dip or lounging on the shore, there are certain beach items deemed necessary for an enjoyable, sun-filled day. Think fashionable pieces like sun hats, swimsuit cover-ups, and sandals as well as beach picks like towels, tote bags, and sunscreen. And Amazon just revealed all of its customers' most-loved beach-ready picks featuring brands like Sun Bum, Coola, Cupshe, Roxy, and more — all under $35. Psst, several of them are on sale, too!
Amazon's Most-Loved Beach Ready Picks
- Sun Bum Original SPF 50 Sunscreen Lotion, $15.99
- Furtalk Wide Brim Sun Hat, $16.99–$18.69 (orig. $25.99–$29.99)
- Butaby Rectangle Sunglasses, $12.95 (orig. $15.95)
- FunkyMonkey Double Buckle Slide Sandals, $19.99–$21.99 (orig. $26.99)
- Cupshe Knot Bikini Swimsuit, $29.99
- Bay Laurel Turkish Beach Towel with Travel Bag, $23.95 (orig. $29.99)
- Hount Beach Swimsuit Cover-Up Dress, $24.98 (orig. $29.98)
- Epsion Straw Beach Tote Bag, $32.59 (orig. $39.99)
- Coola Organic Face Sunscreen, $32
- Ekouaer Swimsuit Beach Cover-Up Shirt, $17.99–$28.99 (orig. $28.99)
To get some sun while protecting your skin, make sure to apply sunscreen at least every two hours, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. One popular option is this SPF 50 lotion from Sun Bum that has more than 19,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who absolutely love it. People confirm that it absorbs well and doesn't leave a white residue after application.
Another option is this Coola organic face sunscreen that also delivers SPF 50 protection while hydrating the skin. It's water resistant for up to 80 minutes, so splish splash!
While sunglasses are definitely stylish, don't forget that they also protect your eyes — and these cute sunnies provide up to UV 400 protection against harmful rays. You can get them as a single or a pair, and these come in 33 colors and lens options.
Another accessory you can't go without is this huge beach bag tote. It has so many pockets to stash everything from your beach read to a water bottle and towel. The bag also has a sand-proof design, so you won't bring the beach home with you.
And of course, bringing a cute and comfy swimsuit is a no-brainer, but sometimes it's hard to choose one. Get inspired by ones Amazon shoppers adore, like this ruffle bikini set from Internet-famous brand Cupshe. It has earned nearly 2,000 perfect five-star ratings from people who appreciate that it's flattering, soft, and comfortable.
And if you'd prefer to cover up while walking on the shore or reading under an umbrella, consider this beach dress that's stretchy and breathable, comes in 28 colors and patterns, and is on sale for $25.
There are so many other customer-loved beach-ready picks to explore. Scroll down to the list below for even more great items at an affordable price.
Buy It! Sun Bum Original SPF 50 Sunscreen Lotion, $15.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Furtalk Wide Brim Sun Hat, $16.99–$18.69 (orig. $25.99–$29.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Butaby Rectangle Sunglasses, $12.95 (orig. $15.95); amazon.com
Buy It! FunkyMonkey Double Buckle Slide Sandals, $19.99–$21.99 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Cupshe Knot Bikini Swimsuit, $29.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Bay Laurel Turkish Beach Towel with Travel Bag, $23.95 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Hount Beach Swimsuit Cover-Up Dress, $24.98 (orig. $29.98); amazon.com
Buy It! Epsion Straw Beach Tote Bag, $32.59 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Coola Organic Face Sunscreen, $32; amazon.com
Buy It! Ekouaer Swimsuit Beach Cover-Up Shirt, $17.99–$28.99 (orig. $28.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Ledaou Large Beach Tote Bag, $23.79 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Cupshe Ruffle Gingham Bikini Swimsuit, $29.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Bertte Outdoor Picnic Blanket, $24.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Roxy Costas Flip-Flop Sandals, $19 (orig. $20); amazon.com
Buy It! Tempt Me High-Waisted Ruffle Swimsuit, $28.99; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Shoppers Say They Use This Cordless Vacuum 'Daily,' and It's Under $90 Right Now at Amazon
- Goodbye Mosquitoes! These 'Magic' Incense Sticks Keep the Pests Away for Hours, and They're on Sale Now
- Lily Collins Treated Her Feet to the Comfy French Sneaker Brand That Hollywood Royalty and Actual Royalty Wear
- Burt's Bees Makes a Lotion That Shoppers Call a 'Saving Grace' for Sunburned Skin — and It's on Sale