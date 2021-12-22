This Under-the-Radar Amazon Feature Lets You Customize Your Perfect T-Shirt

One of the most frustrating shopping experiences is when you find a clothing item that's so close to being perfect, but something about it — the length, the cut, the material — just isn't quite right. Sure, you can move on and start searching for a different option that's hopefully a better match, but let's be real: More often than not, you probably choose to avoid the additional hassle and deem the item good enough to buy anyway. Get ready to stop settling, though, because Amazon's Made for You feature allows you to order a totally customized shirt guaranteed to fill all your style needs.