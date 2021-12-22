This Under-the-Radar Amazon Feature Lets You Customize Your Perfect T-Shirt
One of the most frustrating shopping experiences is when you find a clothing item that's so close to being perfect, but something about it — the length, the cut, the material — just isn't quite right. Sure, you can move on and start searching for a different option that's hopefully a better match, but let's be real: More often than not, you probably choose to avoid the additional hassle and deem the item good enough to buy anyway. Get ready to stop settling, though, because Amazon's Made for You feature allows you to order a totally customized shirt guaranteed to fill all your style needs.
To build your custom tee (or long-sleeve, if you prefer), there are a few easy steps you need to take. First, choose between a more traditionally feminine or masculine mannequin style. Then, pick your ideal cotton fabric type (lightweight cotton blend or medium-weight pima cotton) and the color (jet black, cloud white, teal blue…the list goes on). After that, specify your favorite shirt length, fit, neckline, and sleeve length, while also adding in a custom label, if you'd like, that'll be sewn onto the neckline. Finally, take two photos of yourself in form-fitting clothing through the Amazon Shopping app, which uses 3D technology (along with your height and weight) to ensure an even more precise look.
And there you have it! Once all your info is in, you can preview the look on a virtual body double (cool, right?) to feel confident it's right for you, and then Amazon will get to work creating the shirt to your specifications. The whole thing costs just $25, too, and only takes a little longer to ship than typical products from the site (it takes about five days to manufacture, according to the Made for You frequently asked questions page).
If it all sounds too good to be true, trust us, it's not; plenty of reviewers have expressed their surprise at just how spot-on the Made for You tech actually is. "It was with trepidation that I ordered this T-shirt," wrote one shopper. "I was stunned when the shirt arrived…it fits perfect across my chest, perfect at the hip line as well. I'm ordering another one."
Another customer said, "I was really skeptical that two photos would provide me with a custom fit that would be at all accurate. I ordered the classic fit longer length and used the photo process, and it fits great. Can't wait to try other styles."
Curious? Try the Made for You feature out for yourself, and keep in mind that if the final product you end up with somehow isn't exactly what you want, Amazon will fix the issue and replace the shirt for free once you send in the needed adjustments. (Free returns and a full refund is also an option.) At the end of the day, you're gonna end up with a shirt that feels 100 percent you, and that's a shopping experience that's truly worth every penny.
Buy It! Made for You Custom T-Shirt, $25; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Jenna Dewan Just Wore the Coolest Version of the Trendy Pants TikTok Users Love
- This Under-the-Radar Amazon Feature Lets You Customize Your Perfect T-Shirt
- Still Christmas Shopping? Here Are 30 Holiday Gifts Under $30 That'll Arrive by December 25
- This Free Amazon Fashion Hack Helps You Recreate Your Dream Outfits in Minutes