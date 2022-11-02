Lifestyle Fashion Amazon's Newest Fashion Section Answers the Question: What Should I Wear to My Family Holiday Party? Dresses, pants, shoes, and accessories start at just $14 By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. And that takes a lot of prep work — your next few weeks might include a lot of holiday shopping. But in the hustle and bustle of holiday shopping, it's easy to fall short of making sure you're ready to go for the parties and dinners to come. Instead of reaching for the same dress you've worn the past couple of years, treat yourself to new holiday attire with Amazon's curated holiday shopping section, which makes it so easy to shop for affordable, chic outfits. From stylish blazers and silky dresses to sparkly bags and staple shoes, Amazon has dozens of clothes, shoes, and accessories for all of your celebrations to come — all put together in an easy-to-shop hub. To save you the time and effort of sorting through all the options, we chose the best pieces to add to your winter closet, and they start at as little as $14. Shop Holiday Clothes, Shoes, and Accessories at Amazon Asvivid Retro Plaid Blazer, $47.98 (orig. $59.99) Fancyinn Cropped Paper Bag Pants, $32.99 (orig. $39.99) Prettygarden Lantern Sleeve Knit Dress, $34.89 with coupon (orig. $42.99) Menurra Clutch Glitter Bag, $31.99 (orig. $59.80) The Drop Avery Square Toe Strap Shoe, ($49.90) Exlura Square Neck Dress, $38.99 (orig. $49.99) Chigant Satin Blouse, $27.54 with coupon (orig. $28.99) Pavoi 14K Gold Colored Chunky Hoops, $13.95 The Drop Maya Silk Skirt, $44.90 Shein Bow Tie Blouse, $16.99 Weepinlee Ruffle Wrap Dress, $31.98 Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. You probably already have a classic black blazer in your closet, so consider upgrading your holiday wardrobe with this fun plaid version by Asvivid. Celebrities like Karlie Kloss, Kate Hudson, and more have been experimenting with bold patterns and colors this season, and this plaid blazer is sure to easily match so many items you already have in your closet. Because of the mix of neutral colors, oversized silhouette, and criss-cross detailing, it can be dressed down with jeans and sneakers or dressed up with black pants and boots. The blazer is made of a lightweight polyester that's breathable and it has real pockets in the front as well as a button to add more coverage when it gets a little too brisk outside. Amazon Buy It! Asvivid Retro Plaid Blazer, $47.98 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com Staple black pants are a must no matter the season — they're so versatile and you can mix and match different tops with them for a fresh outfit every time. Made with polyester and a loose fit, the Fancyinn Cropped Paper Bag Pant is both comfortable and flattering. The trousers are pull-on style and have a high waist design that features a belt and has a trendy, cropped wide-leg so you can still show off your shoes. The pants are available in 16 colors, including black, camel, orange, and navy. As a bonus, they're 18 percent off right now, so definitely stock up on multiple colors. Amazon Buy It! Fancyinn Cropped Paper Bag Pants, $32.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Looking to break out a new holiday dress? The Prettygarden Lantern Sleeve Knit Dress is a blend of both cute yet still mega-comfortable, as it's made of polyester and rayon. The dress has a relaxed silhouette, offering plenty of room, and the lantern sleeves elevate its overall look. The front belt not only adds cute detail, but it's also flattering. The on-sale dress is machine-washable, comes in 25 colors, and has thousands of five-star ratings. One shopper called it "flattering" yet "super comfortable" due to the adjustable waist. "The material is soft and not see-through," they added. Amazon Buy It! Prettygarden Lantern Sleeve Knit Dress, $34.89 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com Sometimes, a purse can make an entire outfit, and this sparkly option will surely bring a dash of fun to any outfit. The glamorous clutch is made of environmental acrylic and is designed to resemble a shell, so the structured bag shines with swirls. Although the exterior of the bag is hard, the inside has a soft cotton liner that helps cushion and protect your belongings. A simple one-step magnetic clasp gives you quick access to your things. You can wear this popular glitter bag as a clutch, or secure the removable cold-colored chain to make it a shoulder bag. This party-ready purse is perfect for Christmas or New Year's Eve events, plus it's on sale for nearly 50 percent off right now. Amazon Buy It! Menurra Clutch Glitter Bag, $31.99 (orig. $59.80); amazon.com Wearing heels can be uncomfortable, but multiple shoppers say these square-toe strap shoes by The Drop are "easy to walk" in. This is due to the square-to-front and block heel, which add width and help stabilize the feet as you walk. With zero buckles (just two thin straps), the shoes are simple to slip on and off, saving you a few extra minutes when getting ready. And with 30 colors to choose from, you're guaranteed to find a pair that matches your holiday 'fit. Amazon Buy It! The Drop Avery Square Toe Strap Shoe, ($49.90); amazon.com Whether you're shopping for yourself or someone else, find more of our top picks from Amazon's new curated holiday shopping section below. Amazon Buy It! Exlura Square Neck Dress, $38.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Pavoi 14K Gold Colored Chunky Hoops, $13.95; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! The Drop Maya Silk Skirt, $44.90; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon, and More Celebs Have Worn This Wild Trend for Years I've Been on a Mission to Optimize My Small Kitchen, and These Organizing Products Helped Me Get the Job Done The Best Air Purifier for Shoppers on a Budget Is Now Even Cheaper Thanks to an Amazon Sale