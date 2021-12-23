6 Pairs of Heated Socks Amazon Shoppers Rely on for Warm Toes in the Winter

These electric socks provide all-over heat to both the top and the bottom of the foot. The rechargeable lithium batteries help them stay hot for up to six hours, and they have three heat settings. The exterior, which is made from a cozy polyester blend, is breathable and quick-drying to keep moisture out. And Amazon shoppers say they're so warm: "The socks are thick, soft and comfortable and made my feet warm even without the heat, but then I turned on the juice and WOW," a customer wrote in a review.