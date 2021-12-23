6 Pairs of Heated Socks Amazon Shoppers Rely on for Warm Toes in the Winter
Because they're closest to cold slush and snow, toes are always one of the first places to attract a chill, even through your most trusted winter boots. That's why you'll want to be prepared with the warmest socks possible. "Great, I'll pick up a new pair of fuzzy socks," you may be thinking — but you can take it one step further with heated socks.
Whether you're skiing down a mountain, setting up at a snowy campsite, performing a job outdoors, working from a chilly home or office, or shoveling snow in your driveway, these heated socks will keep you warm for hours. They're made with thick, cozy materials like wool and spandex and are water-resistant to keep your feet warm and dry. And most importantly, they have rechargeable batteries to power up heating elements that provide all-day warmth. No, seriously: They can last up to 10 hours!
According to thousands of Amazon shoppers, the electric socks listed below are some of the best heated socks you can buy for winter. They really hold up on warmth, so you can count on staying cozy no matter what the conditions are outside. Read on for the only heated socks you should be wearing this season.
Snow Deer 2021 Rechargeable Electric Heated Socks
These electric socks provide all-over heat to both the top and the bottom of the foot. The rechargeable lithium batteries help them stay hot for up to six hours, and they have three heat settings. The exterior, which is made from a cozy polyester blend, is breathable and quick-drying to keep moisture out. And Amazon shoppers say they're so warm: "The socks are thick, soft and comfortable and made my feet warm even without the heat, but then I turned on the juice and WOW," a customer wrote in a review.
Buy It! Snow Deer 2021 Rechargeable Electric Heated Socks, $76.99–$79.99; amazon.com
Savior Heat Heated Socks
Made of a breathable polyester, these heated socks really do the trick. There's even a windproof layer, which is perfect for cold-weather campers and hikers. Depending on the heat setting, these socks can stay warm for up to 10 hours, bringing heat to the instep and whole foot. Just recharge the batteries when you run out of juice, and you'll be ready to go again. Choose from sizes S–XL and black and gray colors.
Buy It! Savior Heat Heated Socks, $79.99; amazon.com
Ororo Heated Socks
If you're looking for a more stylish pair of heated socks, Ororo's will be your go-to. The CoolMax fabric, which is soft to touch and anti-stretch, comes in a chic heather gray that would look so cute peeking out beneath a pair of winter boots. The socks, available in three sizes and colors, come with an ultra-thin heating filament that stays hot for up to 10 hours, and you can choose from three different heat settings.
Buy It! Ororo Heated Socks, $79.99; amazon.com
Coidak Heated Socks
With up to seven heat settings in these lithium-powered socks, you're bound to find one that feels perfect; just give them 10 minutes to warm up, then use the accompanying app to control the heat (customers swear that setup is super simple). The socks come high up on the calf, where the battery sits. And right now, this pair is on sale for Prime members only.
Buy It! Coidak Heated Socks, $53.99; amazon.com
Wissblue Thick Rechargeable Heating Socks
You won't even feel the ultra-thin lithium batteries around the footbed of these socks, but you'll certainly feel the warmth. Made from a high-quality cotton fabric, the comfy electric socks can hold a temperature up to 149 degrees Fahrenheit for several hours, and Amazon shoppers say they heat up nearly instantly. "They heat evenly and they start getting warm about 20 seconds after you turn them on," a customer confirmed. Plus, they're the most affordable heated socks on this list at just $30.
Buy It! Wissblue Thick Rechargeable Heating Socks, $29.99; amazon.com
Autocastle Electric Heated Socks
Switch up neutral-colored winter attire with these vibrant pink electric socks; they're also available in black and gray, if hot pink isn't your thing. They're made from stretchy cotton and have an ergonomic shape to support the feet, not just warm them. Amazon shoppers are saying in their reviews that they're "worth every penny."
Buy It! Autocastle Electric Heated Socks, $43; amazon.com
