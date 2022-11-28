Amazon's Best-Selling Sweatshirt Is So Soft, Over 52,000 Shoppers Love It — and It's Just $8 for a Little Longer

The holidays are here, which means your social calendar is likely filling up before your very eyes. If you're already ticking off the boxes on a growing to-do list that includes holiday shopping, traveling, running errands, and the like, then chances are you appreciate a comfortable, effortless outfit as much as we do.

One fashion essential to have on hand: Amazon's best-selling sweatshirt, the Hanes EcoSmart Crew Sweatshirt, which was quietly marked down by 50 percent as a last-minute Cyber Monday deal. For a little background, this cozy pullover has garnered over 52,000 positive reviews and is the perfect midweight to keep you snuggly and warm without being too bulky. The clean crewneck design never goes out of style and pairs perfectly with jeans, leggings, and joggers alike.

The versatile top comes in sizes S to XXL and is currently available in nine appealing colors, including black, white, navy, and purple, to name a few. The sale pricing varies based on the selected color, but if you're looking for the deepest discount, snap up the light gray option, which is just $8 right now and stocked in all sizes.

This soft neutral shade is a welcome addition to your closet all year round: It's a foolproof winter essential now and a comforting layering piece over tank tops and shorts when brisk spring and summer nights roll around.

Amazon

Buy It! Hanes EcoSmart Crew Light Gray Sweatshirt, $7.99 (orig. $18); amazon.com

We also love the pale pink sweatshirt, which is handsomely priced under $9 and a stunning departure from drab winter colors. And of course, you can never go wrong with basics like black and white as well.

Pro tip: Buy them in bulk — as many shoppers suggested — especially when they're so affordable. One reviewer described this sweatshirt as "perfect" and also noted that it's "excellent quality," while another shopper said this style is "super soft" and "so comfortable."

Echoing that sentiment, a third reviewer simply summed it up, declaring this essential the "softest sweatshirt [they] have ever owned," adding that it "fits just right."

Stock up on these popular Hanes sweatshirts in every color while they're still on major sale at Amazon for Cyber Monday.

Amazon

Buy It! Hanes EcoSmart Crew Pale Pink Sweatshirt, $8.75 (orig. $18); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Hanes EcoSmart Crew Black Sweatshirt, $11 (orig. $18); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Hanes EcoSmart Crew Light White Sweatshirt, $11.35 (orig. $18); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.