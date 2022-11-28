Lifestyle Fashion Amazon's Best-Selling Sweatshirt Is So Soft, Over 52,000 Shoppers Love It — and It's Just $8 for a Little Longer It's your last chance for serious Cyber Monday savings By Jennifer Chan Jennifer Chan Instagram Website Jennifer Chan is a widely-respected fashion and beauty editor, style expert, and on-air host who regularly appears on Access Hollywood, Extra, KTLA, The List, MSNBC, Sky News, and more with over 16 years of industry experience between New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, and Chicago. She has been published in InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and Real Simple among others and is regularly booked as a host and media personality for major retailers including Bloomingdale's, Macy's, and Nordstrom. Jennifer is also the founder of her personal blog, www.JennChanGlam.com, and makes it her mission to inspire real women to feel confident and stylish from the inside out through their fashion and beauty choices.Follow her on Instagram. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 28, 2022 10:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon The holidays are here, which means your social calendar is likely filling up before your very eyes. If you're already ticking off the boxes on a growing to-do list that includes holiday shopping, traveling, running errands, and the like, then chances are you appreciate a comfortable, effortless outfit as much as we do. One fashion essential to have on hand: Amazon's best-selling sweatshirt, the Hanes EcoSmart Crew Sweatshirt, which was quietly marked down by 50 percent as a last-minute Cyber Monday deal. For a little background, this cozy pullover has garnered over 52,000 positive reviews and is the perfect midweight to keep you snuggly and warm without being too bulky. The clean crewneck design never goes out of style and pairs perfectly with jeans, leggings, and joggers alike. Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. The versatile top comes in sizes S to XXL and is currently available in nine appealing colors, including black, white, navy, and purple, to name a few. The sale pricing varies based on the selected color, but if you're looking for the deepest discount, snap up the light gray option, which is just $8 right now and stocked in all sizes. This soft neutral shade is a welcome addition to your closet all year round: It's a foolproof winter essential now and a comforting layering piece over tank tops and shorts when brisk spring and summer nights roll around. Amazon Buy It! Hanes EcoSmart Crew Light Gray Sweatshirt, $7.99 (orig. $18); amazon.com We also love the pale pink sweatshirt, which is handsomely priced under $9 and a stunning departure from drab winter colors. And of course, you can never go wrong with basics like black and white as well. Pro tip: Buy them in bulk — as many shoppers suggested — especially when they're so affordable. One reviewer described this sweatshirt as "perfect" and also noted that it's "excellent quality," while another shopper said this style is "super soft" and "so comfortable." Echoing that sentiment, a third reviewer simply summed it up, declaring this essential the "softest sweatshirt [they] have ever owned," adding that it "fits just right." Stock up on these popular Hanes sweatshirts in every color while they're still on major sale at Amazon for Cyber Monday. Amazon Buy It! Hanes EcoSmart Crew Pale Pink Sweatshirt, $8.75 (orig. $18); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Hanes EcoSmart Crew Black Sweatshirt, $11 (orig. $18); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Hanes EcoSmart Crew Light White Sweatshirt, $11.35 (orig. $18); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale Ends Soon! Add These 126 Last-Minute Deals to Your Cart Before It's Too Late 30 Best Last-Minute Cyber Monday Fashion and Clothing Deals This 7.5-Foot Artificial Christmas Tree Is 45% Off Today at Amazon