Amazon Shoppers Say This Cozy Cardigan Is 'Like a Fashionable Blanket' You Can Wear Anywhere

We hate to break it to her, but cardigans were a fall staple long before Taylor Swift sang about them in her cottagecore-esque hit song. And not to steal your thunder, Tay, but we've been calling them our "favorite" for as long as we can remember. Versatile and cozy, a long cardigan sweater is a non-negotiable item in our fall closet. And with the air finally turning chilly, now's the time to add another key cardigan sweater to our cold-weather wardrobe. Luckily, we found the perfect pick on Amazon — and we have a feeling we'll be wearing it on repeat this autumn.