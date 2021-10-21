Amazon Shoppers Say This Cozy Cardigan Is 'Like a Fashionable Blanket' You Can Wear Anywhere
We hate to break it to her, but cardigans were a fall staple long before Taylor Swift sang about them in her cottagecore-esque hit song. And not to steal your thunder, Tay, but we've been calling them our "favorite" for as long as we can remember. Versatile and cozy, a long cardigan sweater is a non-negotiable item in our fall closet. And with the air finally turning chilly, now's the time to add another key cardigan sweater to our cold-weather wardrobe. Luckily, we found the perfect pick on Amazon — and we have a feeling we'll be wearing it on repeat this autumn.
The Zesica Long Chunky Knit Cardigan has everything we look for in a go-to cardi: It's oversized (read: cozy), lightweight (aka, ideal for layering), super-soft, and — best of all — it has two roomy pockets that can easily fit your phone, face mask, and keys while you run errands. Plus, it comes in a whopping 28 colors — including warm autumnal shades like wine, mustard, and khaki — making the options for styling this oversized cardigan endless.
One Amazon shopper raved about the versatility of the cardigan, claiming, "It's nice enough to wear to work, but comfy enough for lounging on the couch." That's a win-win in our book. Along with wearing it to the office and the living room, you can easily dress this Amazon cardigan up for a night out with a leather skirt and booties, or down for a trip to the pumpkin patch with jeans and a T-shirt.
You definitely won't be sacrificing comfort for style when you opt for this cardigan; one Amazon shopper related it to "wearing a fashionable blanket you can wear everywhere." And to be honest, that sounds like a dream to us. Another happy customer even admitted to sleeping in the oversized cardigan, and if that doesn't prove its comfort level, we don't know what does.
The Zesica cardigan has over 3,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and they're chock-full of descriptions like "super soft," "amazing quality," "perfectly baggy," and "cozy yet trendy." Shoppers are buying it in multiple colors and excitedly adding it to their Christmas lists. But if you want to get your hands on the long cardigan sweater before the holidays, we suggest you add it to your cart now, because you're sure to get good use out of it before the leaves fall off of the trees.
