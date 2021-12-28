These 4 Pairs of Sparkly Heels Will Arrive Before New Year's Eve — but Only If You Order Today

Shoes can make or break an outfit, but stepping into a pair of glitter heels is a surefire way to impress. Plus, they can turn an otherwise plain look into a showstopper. Pair a classic little black dress with some silver sparkly heels, and you've got yourself a festive outfit ready for a nice dinner or small (and safe!) party. Even if your New Year's Eve plans were canceled this year, why not still dress up at home? After a year like 2021, everyone could use a night to indulge in a fancy outfit — even if it's just for themselves.