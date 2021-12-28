Shop

These 4 Pairs of Sparkly Heels Will Arrive Before New Year's Eve — but Only If You Order Today

Each is less than $70 on Amazon
By Claire Harmeyer December 27, 2021 08:00 PM
New Year's Eve is the one night of the year when you can wear clothes covered in sequins and sparkles with no questions asked. No amount of glitter or rhinestones is too over-the-top for December 31, but if you prefer to keep your New Year's Eve dress more lowkey, wearing sparkly heels is the perfect way to subtly go for the glam.

Shoes can make or break an outfit, but stepping into a pair of glitter heels is a surefire way to impress. Plus, they can turn an otherwise plain look into a showstopper. Pair a classic little black dress with some silver sparkly heels, and you've got yourself a festive outfit ready for a nice dinner or small (and safe!) party. Even if your New Year's Eve plans were canceled this year, why not still dress up at home? After a year like 2021, everyone could use a night to indulge in a fancy outfit — even if it's just for themselves.

Although New Year's Eve is just four days away, these four pairs of sparkly heels will arrive in time for the holiday — but only if you order them on Amazon today. These glitter heels will land on your doorstep on December 30 if you order by tonight, so don't wait around, or you'll wind up wearing your old black pumps again.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Dream Paris Oppointed-Lacey Pump Shoe, $29.99–$56.99; amazon.com

All four of these sparkly heels have over 3,000 perfect ratings on Amazon, so you can't go wrong by opting for any one of them on New Year's Eve. However, if you prefer a closed-toe shoe, customers rave about these pumps, calling them "absolutely stunning" and "very classy." But if platform sandals are more your thing, multiple shoppers call these chunky shoes "the most comfortable heels I've ever worn" and claim that they can "stand all night long" in the shoes.

Shop more sparkly heels on Amazon below, and prepare to step into 2022 in style.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Dream Paris Hi-Lo High Heel Platform Sandal Pump, $21.41–$69.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! IDIFU IN5 Sabrina Ankle Strap Platform Sandal, $50.99–$65.99; amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Dream Paris Hi-Chunk High Heel Sandals $30.99–$54.99; amazon.com

