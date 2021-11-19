6 Red Scarves to Give the Biggest Swiftie in Your Life — All Under $20 on Amazon
If you've felt like a crumpled up piece of paper since Taylor Swift released Red (Taylor's Version) last week, you're not alone. Swifties everywhere have been listening to the nostalgic 2012 hit album in all its re-recorded glory on repeat and relishing in nine new songs — but especially the 10-minute version of what many fans and critics call Swift's best song ever: "All Too Well." Not only does every die-hard Swiftie know the lyrics to the iconic deep cut like the back of their hand, but they also know that in this context, the word "scarf" holds a much deeper meaning than just a cozy winter accessory.
Since the original version of "All Too Well" dropped in 2012, the infamous scarf lyric has taken on a life of its own, but after Swift's short film provided a visual for the fabled accessory, it's more legendary — and redder — than ever. In other words, every Swiftie on the planet currently wants to wrap a red scarf around their neck, curl into a lifeless frame, and cry while singing along to the video until further notice. If that sounds dramatic, you must not be a true Swiftie.
Ever the savvy businesswoman, Taylor is selling the mythical red scarf on her website for $35. But, just between us, if you're hesitant to drop that much on a seasonal accessory, it's understandable. Instead, check out these six red scarves that are all under $20 on Amazon — because proudly showing your devotion to Taylor doesn't have to be expensive.
To fellow fans, wearing a red scarf this winter is an obvious nod to Tay, but to those in the dark (poor them), it's simply a staple cold-weather accessory that adds a pop of color to any look. And if you have a devoted Swiftie on your Christmas list this year, you just found their sure-to-be favorite present. Shop five more red scarves on Amazon for under $20 below — and try not to leave them at your lover's sister's house by accident.
