6 Red Scarves to Give the Biggest Swiftie in Your Life — All Under $20 on Amazon

If you've felt like a crumpled up piece of paper since Taylor Swift released Red (Taylor's Version) last week, you're not alone. Swifties everywhere have been listening to the nostalgic 2012 hit album in all its re-recorded glory on repeat and relishing in nine new songs — but especially the 10-minute version of what many fans and critics call Swift's best song ever: "All Too Well." Not only does every die-hard Swiftie know the lyrics to the iconic deep cut like the back of their hand, but they also know that in this context, the word "scarf" holds a much deeper meaning than just a cozy winter accessory.