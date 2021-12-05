11 New Year's Eve Dresses to Help You Ring in 2022 — All Under $50 on Amazon
One of the best parts of every holiday is dressing for the occasion. Thanksgiving calls for cozy sweaters and stretchy pants, Christmas involves getting decked out in red and green everything, and New Year's Eve embraces all things fancy. Think: glittery velvet and swanky satin dresses in silver, black, and yes, champagne. However, looking like a million bucks on the last night of the year doesn't have to cost you as much.
Amazon has a wide selection of festive New Year's Eve dresses to ring in 2022, and we found 11 dresses under $50 that will turn heads at your holiday party. Even if you fall in the camp that finds New Year's Eve overrated, you'll actually look forward to slipping into these pretty dresses come December 31. With flattering cowl necks, ruched details, and wintery fabrics — hello, velvet — you won't want to take these NYE dresses off after the clock strikes midnight (your high heels are another story).
Especially with most festivities getting cancelled last year, New Year's Eve 2021 is a chance to (safely) celebrate with friends and family and dress to the nines while you're at it. Sparkles are never a bad idea on New Year's Eve, so embrace the shimmery vibe of the night with this sequin party dress that's earned the approval of more than 3,000 Amazon shoppers, or opt for a subtler black glitter pick that reviewers call "super flattering" and "hot hot hot." Light up the dance floor in this festive metallic party dress that customers claim is a "showstopper," or clink flutes of bubbly while wearing this champagne-colored satin midi dress that's just $18.
Buy It! xxxiticat Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Satin Cowl Neck Midi Dress, $17.99–$25.99; amazon.com
Lean into the romance of kissing someone at midnight by wearing this glamorous one-shoulder velvet midi dress that shoppers call "so sexy," or go with an equally dreamy velvet mini dress that nearly 2,000 Amazon customers love. Whatever you choose this year, it'll look great on you.
Shop 10 more New Year's Eve dresses under $50 on Amazon below, and get excited to count down to the ball drop.
Buy It! Zalalus Elegant Spaghetti Straps Bodycon Dress in Black Glitter, $18.99–$29.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Guberry Wrap Long Sleeve Velvet Ruched Dress, $36.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Floerns Short Sleeve Twist Front Split Midi Dress, $19.99–$36.99; amazon.com
Buy It! FV Relay Glitter Bandage Bodycon Mini Dress, $20.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Salimdy One Off Shoulder Midi Dress, $44.99–$47.99; amazon.com
Buy It! PrettyGuide V Neck Sequin Party Dress, $28.99–$36.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Ophestin Deep V Neck Metallic Long Sleeve Party Dress, $40.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Grace Karin V-Neck Sheath Party Wrap Dress, $21.99–$42.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Shein Sleeveless Bustier Cami Bodycon Dress, $29.99–$36.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Gobles Velvet Long Sleeve Elegant Mini Party Dress, $27.99–$31.99; amazon.com