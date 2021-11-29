Meghan Markle's Exact Comfy Sneaker Is Nearly Half Off at Amazon — but Only for 12 More Hours
If there's one shoe that will stand the test of time, it's white sneakers. Versatile, classic, and comfortable, there's no better footwear to have on your shoe rack at all times. But with so much use, your favorite white sneakers inevitably experience wear and tear — which means you're probably due for a refresh. Luckily, right now, a staple pair from classic sneaker brand Reebok is nearly half off at Amazon for Cyber Monday — and it happens to be Meghan Markle-approved.
The Duchess of Sussex has been spotted multiple times wearing the Reebok Classic Harman Run Sneaker for everyday outings like walking to and from yoga class. Although they normally cost $65, today only, you can snag 42 percent off of the sporty sneakers for Cyber Monday, spending just $38 — a small price to pay for shoes you're bound to wear on repeat all year long.
Buy It! Reebok Women's Classic Harman Run Sneaker, $37.80 (orig. $65), amazon.com
Plus, Meghan isn't the only famous fan of Reebok sneakers — other stylish celebs like Reese Witherspoon, Gigi Hadid, and Katie Holmes also step out in the kicks often. With a low-cut design and supportive sole, you can wear these comfortable sneakers for hours at a time, and they'll last you years of use. The sporty style pairs perfectly with leggings and a sweatshirt while you run errands, but they also add a casual-cool touch to sundresses, à la Emily Ratajkowski.
And along with A-listers who have given Reebok sneakers their seal of approval, over 4,000 Amazon shoppers agree the shoes are a smart purchase, having given them a five-star rating. "I wear them for 12+ hour nursing shifts and they are comfortable," one customer said. You can choose between 25 other colors in the sneaker if you want a splashier look, too. But hurry — the classic Reebok sneakers you're sure to wear on repeat return to full price at midnight tonight.
