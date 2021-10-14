Amazon Shoppers Say They 'Get So Many Compliments' When They Wear This $17 Hat

Lucky for you, we found the perfect fedora hat to add to your closet, stat. The Lisianthus Women Fedora Hat has over 25,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and shoppers say they get "so many compliments" whenever they wear it. Available in a whopping 24 colors — including options fitting for fall like camel, olive green, and coffee — this hat will top off any outfit you wear this season. Dress it up for an engagement photo shoot (like this shopper did) or down for family outings to the pumpkin patch à la Hilary Duff. Or, take a cue from Drew Barrymore and be the most fashionable shopper in the grocery store in your brand new fedora hat.