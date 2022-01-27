Shoppers Love This Sweater So Much, They've Already Purchased Multiple — and Prices Start at Just $14
There's a reason why sweaters are a winter wardrobe essential: The stylish staple can take you from attending morning meetings to braving school pick-up lines to grabbing dinner with friends without you ever needing to change. It may not be as often, however, that you consider a cozy sweater to be a "sexy" component of a night-out look, but that's exactly how Amazon shoppers are describing the Lacozy Off Shoulder Sweater.
The pullover sweater, which has earned more than 9,700 five-star ratings on Amazon, offers the perfect combination of fashion and function because it's comfortable and can be worn everywhere, according to shoppers. It's made of a cotton, polyester, and spandex blend that's soft and stretchy, and it features a batwing sleeve and off-the-shoulder design that takes the look to the next level. Plus, you can grab this stylish sweater for as little as $14 right now — and considering it comes in more than 30 colors and one shopper said they've already "purchased six of these tops," you just might have to buy a few, too.
"I've ordered several of these shirts and will probably own one in every color when it's all said and done," one reviewer wrote. "It doesn't fall off my shoulders (but still shows enough to be sleek/sexy), the sleeve length is perfect, and [it's] long enough to cover part of my bottom… Overall these shirts are great and I would highly recommend them to anyone looking for something loose and cozy but still cute and sexy!"
The sweater comes in sizes small to 2XL, and shoppers say the fit is extremely flattering on a variety of body types. Customers also like how the sweater's wide neck can be positioned either as a boat neck or to expose one shoulder, and many appreciate its versatility: Either dress it up with a skirt and some booties for a date night, or pair it with jeans or leggings for a more casual look.
"I love this shirt!" another reviewer wrote, adding, "The seam up the back is a nice touch, too. Perfect for the office (like right now), or some ripped jean shorts (later). You could really do anything with it!"
One shopper even went so far as to dub this top their "favorite Amazon clothing purchase" yet.
Whether you've been looking for a new sweater to add to your collection, or you can't say no to a great bargain, head to Amazon now to add the Lacozy Off Shoulder Sweater to your cart while it's still on sale — in some styles, it's even more than 50 percent off.