Kate Middleton Just Wore This Oprah-Approved Fall Trend — Shop 5 Lookalikes on Amazon Starting at $25

Her green nylon pick looked comfortable and slightly sporty, fitting for a day spent outdoors with young scouts who are involved in the United Nations Climate Change Conference. And Kate isn't the only celeb giving puffer vests her seal of approval; Oprah just included a hooded option in her highly anticipated Favorite Things list for 2021 (and you can shop it for just $30 on Amazon.) So it's safe to say that the puffer vest trend is about to blow up — and for good reason.