Kate Middleton Just Wore This Oprah-Approved Fall Trend — Shop 5 Lookalikes on Amazon Starting at $25
We're embracing our favorite fall fashion before it's time to bundle up in thick coats for the winter by leaning into the art of layering — pairing plaid shackets with T-shirts, cozy cardigans with lightweight turtlenecks, and so forth. And recently, one layering trend that's so easy to replicate was taken to royal heights.
Over the weekend, Kate Middleton stepped out in a classic fall outfit that immediately caught our eye. While visiting Scotland with Prince William and Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a casual autumn outfit consisting of skinny jeans, suede combat boots, a ribbed turtleneck, and the real star of the look: a quilted puffer vest.
Her green nylon pick looked comfortable and slightly sporty, fitting for a day spent outdoors with young scouts who are involved in the United Nations Climate Change Conference. And Kate isn't the only celeb giving puffer vests her seal of approval; Oprah just included a hooded option in her highly anticipated Favorite Things list for 2021 (and you can shop it for just $30 on Amazon.) So it's safe to say that the puffer vest trend is about to blow up — and for good reason.
A puffer vest is casual, cool, and versatile. You can wear it while running errands, exercising, or hanging out on outdoor patios with friends. Dress it down for hikes with leggings and sneakers or take a cue from Kate and elevate the piece by wearing it with jeans and boots. While Kate's exact vest is from Ganni (a contemporary designer brand), we found similar options on Amazon for less than $32 — because we don't all have a royal budget.
Below, shop five puffer vests similar to Kate Middleton's and consider yourself ahead of the trend.
