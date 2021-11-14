These 9 Dresses Are Perfect for Holiday Parties — and They're Under $30 on Amazon

Holiday party outfits are all about dressing as festive as possible. But aside from silly gatherings that call for ugly Christmas sweaters (which we gladly embrace), fancy holiday parties are where most people really shine like the ornaments on our trees. There haven't been many reasons to get dolled up over the past two years, so it's totally understandable if you're still relishing every chance you get to dress to the nines. And there's no better opportunity than a holiday party to step into your tallest heels and slip into an elegant dress.