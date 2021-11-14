These 9 Dresses Are Perfect for Holiday Parties — and They're Under $30 on Amazon
The holidays are right around the corner, and this year, everyone is making up for lost time by celebrating with loved ones they didn't get to see during peak pandemic times. Your November and December calendars are likely quickly filling up with holiday parties, and hey, no one is not mad about it. Bring on the elaborate decorations, festive cocktails, nostalgic music, comfort food, and yes, the outfits.
Holiday party outfits are all about dressing as festive as possible. But aside from silly gatherings that call for ugly Christmas sweaters (which we gladly embrace), fancy holiday parties are where most people really shine like the ornaments on our trees. There haven't been many reasons to get dolled up over the past two years, so it's totally understandable if you're still relishing every chance you get to dress to the nines. And there's no better opportunity than a holiday party to step into your tallest heels and slip into an elegant dress.
With so many parties penciled in before 2021 comes to an end, there's a good chance you're due for some new holiday party outfits, stat. During this time of year, you often see a lot of seasonal colors like emerald green, deep red, and black, of course. It's also the perfect chance to indulge in swanky fabrics like satin, velvet, and maybe even some sequins. And luckily, we found tons of dresses that meet these guidelines on Amazon — all under $30 — so getting decked out for the holidays doesn't have to cost you a pretty penny.
With over 3,000 five-star ratings and available in 38 colors and prints, this satin spaghetti strap midi dress is a sure winner. Amazon shoppers say they receive "so many compliments" when they wear it, and the glossy fabric is perfect for both Christmas and New Year's Eve parties. Or, opt for a classic LBD (little black dress) that nearly 3,000 customers gave a perfect rating, calling it "uber flattering" and "so comfortable." December will be here in the blink of an eye, so don't wait around to plan your festive outfits. Shop nine holiday party dresses under $30 on Amazon below.
