Over 8,000 Amazon Shoppers Give This 'Velvety Soft' Robe a Perfect Rating — and It's on Sale for $32

The cold-weather months are all about bundling up and staying comfy inside, and this bathrobe gets the job done. From lazy weekend mornings to cozy evenings spent by the fire, shoppers say they're wearing the bathrobe for hours on end. And although it's categorized as a women's robe, men love it, too. "My husband tried on this robe and didn't want to take it off," one shopper wrote. "My best friend/roommate tried it on and immediately asked me to send her the link."