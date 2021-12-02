Over 8,000 Amazon Shoppers Give This 'Velvety Soft' Robe a Perfect Rating — and It's on Sale for $32
There's nothing quite like slipping into a soft, cozy robe — except maybe being engulfed in a warm hug. But unlike a quick embrace, you can stay wrapped in your robe for as long as you want, especially during the wintertime. Whether it's a key part of your morning coffee ritual or you prefer snuggling into a plush robe while watching TV at night, everyone needs a go-to robe on their bathroom hook. And over 8,000 Amazon shoppers agree that the Heartnice Soft Long Bathrobe is the perfect pick.
This affordable option, which comes in 30 colors and patterns, has everything a cozy robe calls for: a super-soft material, long length, roomy pockets, and both inner and outer ties to keep it snug around your body. Plus, some colors feature a hood for extra warmth. But best of all, unlike most luxurious, hotel-quality bathrobes, you don't have to pay a pretty penny for this one — it'll cost you just $40 (and some colors are currently on sale for $32.)
Shoppers rave about how comfortable the long robe is, calling it "velvety soft," "so snuggly," and "perfect for lazy rainy days." And although it's available at an affordable price, customers say it seems more expensive than it is, with one shopper claiming it "looks and feels like [it's] from a high-end department store." One happy reviewer even called it their "favorite purchase of the year."
The cold-weather months are all about bundling up and staying comfy inside, and this bathrobe gets the job done. From lazy weekend mornings to cozy evenings spent by the fire, shoppers say they're wearing the bathrobe for hours on end. And although it's categorized as a women's robe, men love it, too. "My husband tried on this robe and didn't want to take it off," one shopper wrote. "My best friend/roommate tried it on and immediately asked me to send her the link."
So, if you're looking for a Christmas gift that's sure to satisfy even the pickiest person on your list (or you just want to treat yourself), this highly-rated robe fits the bill. Shop the women's plush robe in more colors below.
