One of Amazon's Most-Loved Fashion Items Is This 'Crazy Comfy' Maxi Dress with Pockets That's on Sale for $22
Amazon shoppers are price-savvy and smart, so when tens of thousands of them love the same item, it's worth your attention. Finding the top-rated items in question is the tricky part, but we're letting you in on a little secret that makes discovering hidden gems easy.
Amazon has a Customers' Most-Loved Fashion section where you can see the top products shoppers are currently obsessing over. Even better? There's also a deals version of the storefront, which shows you the best discounts available on customers' favorite finds.
Exhibit A: We just found this highly-rated summer maxi dress that has nearly 30,000 five-star ratings and is on sale for as little as $22 right now.
Buy It! Grecerelle Summer Maxi Dress in Black, $22.09 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com
The Grecerelle Maxi Dress has everything you're looking for in a go-to summer dress — a breezy fit and casual vibe — plus, there are side pockets. The long summer dress comes in a whopping 45 colors and patterns like tie-dye, floral patterns, and animal prints. Right now, most colors are discounted from the original $33 price, but the most classic pick of them all, black, currently costs the least.
With short sleeves and subtle side slits, the black maxi dress is even suitable for a casual office environment if paired with wedges. But off the clock, the places you can wear it are endless: for brunches, picnics, farmer's markets, and even just while running errands in a pair of comfy sneakers.
Shoppers say they receive "tons of compliments" when they wear it and deem it "perfect for summer." Many reviewers noted how nice the "super soft" fabric feels and called the loose fit "crazy comfy" and "flowy." They also love having the option to tie the bottom into a trendy knot if it's hotter that day or they want to show more skin.
Shop the top-rated maxi dress on sale in two more colors below.
Buy It! Grecerelle Summer Maxi Dress in Army Green, $27.19 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Grecerelle Summer Maxi Dress in Fuschia, $27.19 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com
