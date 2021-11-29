These Fuzzy Crocs That Double as Slippers Are on Sale at Amazon — but Only for 10 More Hours
Although it might have been hard to believe back in 2019, by now, you've probably accepted that Crocs are officially cool again. The revival of the comfortable shoe started during quarantine, and with even the most stylish celebs still wearing the "ugly shoe" proudly, Crocs are here to stay. So, if you haven't joined the Crocs revolution, what are you waiting for? Today is the day to take the plunge, because these popular fuzzy Crocs are on sale at Amazon for Cyber Monday — but not for long.
For the next 10 hours, you can score 30 percent off of the Unisex Crocs Ralen-Lined Clog in white or 26 percent off of the black pair during the Amazon Cyber Monday 2021 Sale. Although you might think of Crocs as a warm-weather shoe, this version is lined with soft fur to keep your feet toasty, so it's totally suitable for the winter months. Plus, many Amazon shoppers say these comfortable kicks double as a cozy slipper, making it a versatile indoor-outdoor shoe.
Buy it! Crocs Men's and Women's Ralen-Lined Clog in White, $41.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
Over 1,000 Amazon customers have given these Crocs a five-star rating, calling them "soft and comfy." Other reviewers noted that the clogs are "great as a house shoe or slipper" and even "comfortable for walking my dog in all weather." If you have a current Crocs-lover on your Christmas list, give them a new favorite pair that they'll wear both outside and inside during cold weather.
From Kendall Jenner sporting the brand's camo clogs in Beverly Hills to Vanessa Hudgens wearing the white platform version to the farmer's market and the airport, many celebs have given Crocs their seal of approval recently. Because even for A-listers, comfort isn't overrated — and it doesn't get more comfortable than a trusty pair of Crocs clogs. So if you're not on the Crocs train yet, swallow your pride and jump on — your feet will thank you. But hurry — these fuzzy Crocs are only on sale for 10 more hours.
Buy it! Crocs Men's and Women's Ralen-Lined Clog in Black, $44.69 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
