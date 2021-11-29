These Fuzzy Crocs That Double as Slippers Are on Sale at Amazon — but Only for 10 More Hours

Although it might have been hard to believe back in 2019, by now, you've probably accepted that Crocs are officially cool again. The revival of the comfortable shoe started during quarantine, and with even the most stylish celebs still wearing the "ugly shoe" proudly, Crocs are here to stay. So, if you haven't joined the Crocs revolution, what are you waiting for? Today is the day to take the plunge, because these popular fuzzy Crocs are on sale at Amazon for Cyber Monday — but not for long.