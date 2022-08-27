Nearly 500 Stylish Blouses on Sale Are Hiding in Amazon's Outlet Store Ahead of Labor Day — Starting at $14

Nothing dresses up a pair of jeans better than a stylish flowy blouse. Think of these tops as the elevated cousin of the classic tee — but just because they look fancy doesn't mean they have to cost a lot. Amazon houses so many cute blouses, many of which are offered at discounted prices ahead of Labor Day.

Whether you're shopping for blouses for brunch, work, or beyond, Amazon's Outlet store has a huge selection just waiting for you to peruse. You'll find an array of on-sale peasant blouses, off-the-shoulder picks, and puffed sleeve options, just to name a few. And they're all hiding within this secret hub with prices starting at just $14.

Early Labor Day Outlet Blouse Deals

If you're looking for a top that can be worn now and into fall, go with this flowy tie-front knot blouse from Maolijer. The floral blouse is designed with quarter sleeves, a deep V-neckline, and buttons that trail down to the stylish tie at the bottom. You can shop it in nine colors and patterns for just $23.

Another cute, casual option is this fun peplum top from Actloe that's just $20 right now. It has adorable puffed sleeves and a stretchy smocked bodice that'll accommodate various bust sizes. The blouse cinches at the waist to accentuate your curves, and it has a ruffle bottom that's flowy and comfortable.

Anyone shopping for their work wardrobe should check out this loose-fitting chiffon blouse that's made from a lightweight material. This pick is designed with feminine ruffle sleeves and has a V-neckline that's closed together by a little gold accent pin. While it gives off professional vibes, shoppers also wear it casually with leggings for errands or trips — so you should add one to your cart while it's 33 percent off.

Want a little extra coverage in preparation for fall? You can't go wrong with this pretty bohemian tunic top. The flowy long sleeves are breathable enough to wear right now, but also give some protection when the temperature starts to drop. The blouse is available in so many fun and colorful patterns, and if you're not into long sleeves, you can opt for a short-sleeve option as well. Right now, it's on sale and there's a hidden coupon, giving you a double discount.

See what other stylish blouses are on sale early ahead of Labor Day below. And don't forget to check out Amazon's Outlet store once you're done — it's filled with tons of cute fashion pieces that are on sale for a limited time.

Amazon

Buy It! Maolijer Loose Quarter Sleeve Tie-Front Blouse, $22.79 with coupon (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Blencot V-Neck Lace Cami Tank Top Blouse, $20.63 with coupon (orig. $25.95); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Vogebund Floral Bohemian Tunic Blouse, $17.95 with coupon (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Actloe Casual Puff Sleeve Peplum Blouse, $19.59 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Neineiwu Bubble Ruffle Blouse, $16.79 (orig. $23.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Shawhuwa Deep V-Neck Tie Front Blouse, $19.54 with coupon (orig. $22.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Bebonnie Casual Ruffle Sleeve Chiffon Blouse, $23.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Kojooin Thin Corduroy Long Sleeve Shacket, $18.89 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! SheIn Lantern Long Sleeve Blouse, $17.99 with coupon (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Leiyee Off-the-Shoulder Tie Knot Blouse, $17.28 with coupon (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Lilbetter Casual V-Neck Chiffon Blouse, $16.79 (orig. $23.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! AlvaQ Casual Chiffon Long Sleeve Blouse, $16.64 with coupon (orig. $27.98); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Myhalf Keyhole Chiffon Tunic Blouse, $13.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Wangzhi Casual Balloon Sleeve Blouse, $21.84 with coupon (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

