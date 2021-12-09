9 Ugly Christmas Sweaters from Amazon That Will Arrive Before the Holiday
Dressing up in fancy velvet and satin holiday party dresses is nice and all, but whipping out your ugliest Christmas sweater is way more fun. There's no other time of year when it's acceptable to wear tinsel, ornaments, and flashing colored lights, so why not take advantage of this limited-time window to be extra? Whether you prefer subtler knitted sweaters with a few festive details, or would rather opt for all the bells and whistles, Amazon has plenty of ugly Christmas sweaters that fit the bill.
When it comes to choosing an ugly Christmas sweater, it's impossible to go too over-the-top. The purpose of the holiday outfit is to stand out and stir up some good laughs, so the tackier, the better. Pulling your grandma's red and green cable-knit cardigan out of the attic doesn't cut it anymore. In 2021, ugly Christmas sweaters call for sequin santas, glowing reindeer, and flashing holiday bulbs galore. You know the phrase: Go big or go home.
Buy It! Tipsy Elves Red Nose Santa Ugly Christmas Sweater, $49.95–$69.95; amazon.com
What could be more festive than wearing sweaters covered in snowflakes, candy canes, gingerbread men, and trees decorated to the nines? Plus, choosing an ugly Christmas sweater over a swanky holiday party outfit means not having to worry about whether your blouse is fancy enough or if your skirt is too short to wear in front of your relatives. A soft and roomy sweater is way more comfortable than a tight dress and heels any day; save them for New Year's Eve.
Buy It! Tipsy Elves Tinsel Tangle Ugly Christmas Cardigan, $59.95; amazon.com
It's no secret cardigans are all the rage right now, but this ugly Christmas sweater takes the cozy look to a whole new level. You'll look like a walking Christmas tree decked out in silver tinsel, green ornaments, and reindeer bells for buttons, which will make your entrance known loud and clear every time you walk into a room.
Buy It! Joyin LED Light-Up Reindeer Ugly Christmas Sweater, $49.99–$59.99; amazon.com
This festive pick, which comes in red or black, has everything you're looking for in an ugly Christmas sweater: bright colors, blinking lights, and an iconic character (hello, Rudolph). Plus, a 3D scarf around the famous reindeer's neck pushes this sweater even further over the edge into silly fun territory.
Buy It! Tipsy Elves Let It Snow Ugly Christmas Sweater, $49.95–$69.95; amazon.com
A clichè phrase is always appropriate during the holidays, and "let it snow" is one of our favorites. Keep it classic with this black, white, and gray Christmas sweater covered in — you guessed it — snowflakes.
Ugly Christmas sweaters are not only the perfect way to show off your love of the season at festive gatherings, but they also get you in the holiday spirit while you're snuggled up on the couch watching Elf and The Polar Express, too. Even though the holiday is rapidly approaching, the beauty of Amazon is how quickly items ship — and this is key when shopping for festive outfits three weeks before the big day.
Don't be a Grinch! Shop five more ugly Christmas sweaters that will arrive before December 25 below.
Buy It! Daisyboutique Reindeer Themed Knitted Holiday Sweater $39.44; amazon.com
Buy It! Tipsy Elves Sequin Snowman Ugly Christmas Sweater, $49.95–$69.95; amazon.com
Buy It! Daisyboutique Reindeer Themed Knitted Holiday Sweater 3D Nose, $37.99; amazon.com
Buy It! V28 Christmas Sweater Cardigan Deer and Mountains, $34.99; amazon.com
Buy It! V28 Christmas Sweater Cardigan Deer and Window, $29.99; amazon.com