Amazon Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Turtleneck Is 'Worth Every Penny,' and It's Currently on Sale
Let's be honest — when it comes to crafting outfits in the winter, all you're likely worried about is staying warm. That's why just about everyone loves sweaters so much. Not only is wearing a soft, oversized sweater more or less like wearing a cozy blanket, but throw one on with a pair of jeans, and suddenly you have a stylish outfit that looks as good as it feels. Whether your sweater collection could use an upgrade, or you're just constantly on the hunt for a good deal (us, too), you're in luck. Amazon's number one best-selling Anrabess Turtleneck Sweater is on sale right now for up to 25 percent off, and shoppers love it so much, they're purchasing multiple.
The Anrabess ribbed turtleneck is everything you want a sweater to be. It's soft (like, "comfier than cashmere," soft, according to shoppers), features a batwing sleeve and asymmetrical hem that can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion, and comes in over two dozen different colors. Plus, it's managed to rack up an impressive 13,000 perfect five-star ratings from satisfied shoppers who love it so much, they may just "own all of the colors by the end of the season."
"I've been looking at this sweater for a while, [and this one] is everything it says it is," one shopper wrote. "The turtleneck portion of the sweater is loose, soft, and easy to adjust. The material is thick and very substantial… Overall, it's comfortable and contemporary and looks like you could have bought it at Banana Republic."
Shoppers say the thick sweater is "perfect for cold weather," and delivers a trendy oversized look while still flattering different types of figures. Since the sweater's hem is longer in the back, shoppers feel comfortable pairing it with leggings for a lazy day around the house, or with jeans and some booties for a dinner out with friends. One shopper even said it's so cozy, they could stay in the top "all day and night."
"[This is a] lovely, very soft, comfortable, and flattering sweater," another reviewer wrote. "It is beautiful, and I receive many compliments when I wear it. Because of the loose fit, it's so comfortable but still has a very fashionable, chic look. I liked it so much, I'm ordering another color. Great value and quality for the price!"
Everyone needs a basic sweater in their winter wardrobe (or 10, we don't judge), and shoppers say this discounted option is the "perfect staple" that's "worth every penny." So what're you waiting for? Head to Amazon now to add one of the Anrabess sweaters to your cart while they're still on sale.