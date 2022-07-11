Flattering One-Piece Swimsuits and Bikinis Are on Sale for Nearly 50% Off Just Before Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day is almost here, and if you're overwhelmed by the sheer amount of deals at your fingertips, turn to a fun and flirty category: swimwear.
There are hundreds of stylish swimsuits currently marked down at Amazon for Prime Day this year, which kicks off tomorrow, July 12, just in time for the thick of summer. Whether you're on the hunt for a full-coverage one-piece swimsuit, a high-waisted two-piece, or a teeny tiny bikini, Amazon is offering all of the styles you could dream of at slashed prices right now.
To help you sort through Amazon's massive selection of discounted swimwear, we found 13 trendy swimsuits that are on sale for up to 49 percent in honor of the highly-anticipated shopping event — and prices start at just $15.
Amazon Early Prime Day 2022 Two-Piece Swimsuit Deals
- Zaful Knotted Tankini Swimsuit, $14.44 (orig. $23.99)
- Adisputent High-Waisted Plus Size Flounce Swimsuit, $17.84 (orig. $30.99)
- Misassy Flounce Ruffle Bandeau Bikini Top, $20.91 (orig. $29.98)
- Zaful High-Waisted Tie-Dye Tankini, $20.99 (orig. $21.99)
- Pink Queen Push Up High-Waisted Bikini, $25.99 (orig. $32.48)
- Adisputent High-Waisted Vintage Halter Bikini, $22.94 (orig. $35.99)
- Dearlove Plus Size Strappy High-Waisted Swimsuit, $31.43 (orig. $38.99)
- Tempt Me One-Shouldered Tankini, $34.99 (orig. $36.99)
Sometimes, bikinis get a bad rap for being uncomfortable or too revealing, but there are actually plenty of comfy two-piece swimsuits that provide coverage out there — if you know where to look. The best place to find no-nonsense, honest reviews on products from real people is Amazon, and the retailer's customers' most-loved section is chock-full of swimsuits that pass the test.
Take this tankini, for example: More than 15,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating so far, and reviewers rave about how "sturdy and comfortable" the fabric is. Many customers — even those who "never wear bikinis" — claim that they "feel great" about their bodies and are "so happy" when wearing this suit. One buyer is even "convinced" that the swimsuit would "look flattering on any body type."
But if you prefer showing off more skin, this classic high-waisted bikini fits the bill. With a secure, sporty top and cheeky bottoms, this two-piece swimsuit could easily become your go-to choice for summers to come. It's available in 32 solid colors and patterns like leopard print, polka dots, and stripes — and today, you can snag it for just $26, so you might want to stock up on a few sets.
Amazon Early Prime Day 2022 One-Piece Swimsuit Deals
- Social One-Shouldered Ribbed One Piece, $27.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Meyeeka Scoop Neck Cut Out Front One-Piece Swimsuit, $29.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Upboy Vintage Padded Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit, $30.99 (orig. $60.99)
- Sociala Ruffle V-Neck Ruched Tummy One-Piece, $30.99 (orig. $35.99)
- Hilor One-Shouldered Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit, $30.59 (orig. $44.99)
Calling all one-piece lovers: Amazon has a wide variety of stylish choices, and we found six that are on sale for $36 or less pre-Prime Day. Everyone needs a staple one-piece in their swimsuit drawer that they turn to for activities like playing beach volleyball, water skiing, and swimming laps. So many one-pieces are available at Amazon that offer both ample coverage and a stylish, eye-catching look at the same time.
If you're on the hunt for a classic black swimsuit, Amazon's top choice for a full-coverage one-piece is currently discounted by a whopping 49 percent. Featuring flattering ruching and push-up support, the retro swimsuit is "great for fuller figures," according to customers who deem it a "Marilyn Monroe style." Choose between 24 colors and patterns in this sure-to-be staple swimsuit you'll reach for all summer.
Ruffles are all the rage this season, appearing on countless dresses and tops at seemingly every retailer right now. And the ruffle obsession has made its way into the swimwear world too: Celebrities like Sydney Sweeney and Molly Sims wore swimsuits with flirty frills earlier this year, and this under-$40 high-waisted bikini is quickly racking up five-star reviews. This monokini — currently on sale for $31 — features feminine ruffles down the V-neckline and straps, and buyers praise the flattering ruching on the stomach.
Hilor has been an Amazon customer-favorite brand for years, and for good reason: The brand's swimsuits are high-quality, flattering, and affordable. Case in point: This ruffled one-shoulder swimsuit — which is marked down to $31 right now — includes waist-snatching ruching but still provides enough coverage that you can feel comfortable having fun in the sun while wearing it. With more than 13,000 perfect ratings and as Amazon's top choice for a one-piece swimsuit, you know this one is the real deal.
For something you won't wear year-round, you might as well snag it while it's majorly discounted. Shop more highly-rated swimsuits on sale at Amazon before Prime Day 2022 officially kicks off July 12 and 13 below — all for less than $36.
