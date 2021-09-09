The Best Under-$50 Deals in Amazon's Fashion Outlet, Including Calvin Klein Bras and Baggu Totes
Refreshing your wardrobe doesn't have to be completely out of budget. If you adore scanning the racks at the best designer outlets, or if you're someone who always gets a thrill from finding an awesome deal, you don't even have to leave the comfort of your home anymore to score on new wardrobe finds.
Fortunately, Amazon has your back with its Fashion Outlet and all the deals that continuously pop up on the brand's hub. These aren't obscure brands that you'll be saving on, either. Many are products from brands that you may have had your eye on for a while now. Amazon has marked down items from the likes of Calvin Klein, Free People, Steve Madden, Baggu, and more.
After a bit of scouring, it's clear that shoppers don't even need to spend $50 to get some of the best choices. Workout leggings, comfy pants, and always-trendy bike shorts are available on the outlet at a discount. Even your intimates' drawer can get an upgrade with a fan-favorite bra from Calvin Klein or a pack of lacy underwear from Cosabella.
Up ahead, you'll find these deals and more that are all under $50 to instantly boost your #OOTD, whether you're just chilling at home, running to the gym, or in the market for a new bag.
Under-$50 Amazon Deals
- FP Movement by Free People Women's Good Karma Leggings, $46.56 (orig. $78); amazon.com
- Calvin Klein Women's Reconsidered Comfort Unlined Bralette, $18.18–$32; amazon.com
- Baggu Women's Big Baggu Double Set, $19.20 (orig. $32); amazon.com
- Yummie Women's Cora Seamless Shaping Biker Shorts, $25.20; amazon.com
- BB Dakota by Steve Madden Women's Sunshine Superwoman Top, $41.40 (orig. $69); amazon.com
- Honeydew Intimates Women's Sneak Peek Waffle Knit Lounge Pants, $33.60; amazon.com
- Calvin Klein Women's Reconsidered Comfort Bikini Panty, $13.20–$22; amazon.com
- House of Want Women's H.O.W. We Gram Small Tote, $49; amazon.com
- Cosabella Women's Never Say Never Lace Low-Rise Cutie Thong, $42 (orig. $60); amazon.com
No matter what season it is, a bright punchy blouse is never out of style, and Steve Madden's clothing company BB Dakota has one in both yellow and pink to brighten up any outfit (especially if your closet has been full of neutrals lately). The silhouette is elegant, but it has a little bit of stretch, making the top extra comfortable to wear.
Buy It! BB Dakota by Steve Madden Women's Sunshine Superwoman Top, $41.40 (orig. $69); amazon.com
Comfy loungewear is also a must, working from home or not. Honeydew Intimates has both a pink and gray pair of lounge pants that you'll feel both cozy and stylish in while you're watching your favorite Netflix series or whipping up your favorite comfort foods to snack on (or both). The soft blend of materials has a waffle print texture to instantly spice it up from your usual pair of sweats.
Buy It! Honeydew Intimates Women's Sneak Peek Waffle Knit Lounge Pants, $33.60; amazon.com
Shopping lovers, commuters, and all-around style mavens will never be let down by a structured tote. But these roomy bags can be expensive. Instead of blowing your budget on one item, you can grab a slick bag from House of Want for $49 in either a sophisticated black or playful pink. The minimal tote is simple, but has a chain layered on top for a stylish statement and bit of shine.
Buy It! House of Want Women's H.O.W. We Gram Small Tote, $49; amazon.com
When was the last time you inspected the items in your underwear drawer? If your intimates have seen better days, you can replace them with a super comfortable bikini from Calvin Klein—one that reviewers can't get enough of. "These cotton bikinis have a great fit!" started one shopper. "They are definitely true to size, at least in my experience. The material is so soft, too. You forget you're wearing them, they're so lightweight."
Buy It! Calvin Klein Women's Reconsidered Comfort Bikini Panty, $13.20–$22; amazon.com
For something a little more sexy and sultry, Cosabella's low-rise Never Say Never thongs are on sale as well, meaning you can score a three-pack for $42. The lace is ultra soft, too, so you don't have to sacrifice feeling or looking good. Reviewers also say they prevent the dreaded panty line, and that they're a fabulous dupe for brands like Hanky Panky.
Buy It! Cosabella Women's Never Say Never Lace Low-Rise Cutie Thong, $42 (orig. $60); amazon.com