Amazon's Fashion Gift Guide Is Full of Hundreds of Cozy Presents — These Are the Best Under $50

Everyone loves a good stocking stuffer for the holidays, and you can't go wrong with fuzzy socks and slippers. The Parlovable Cross-Band Slippers have the approval of over 13,700 Amazon customers — shoppers love them so much, they say they "look forward to getting up in the morning just to put them on." They're made with "marshmallow-like" memory foam and have waterproof rubber soles. And if you want to bundle them with something else, this plush Hallmark robe is a great fit for someone who loves to get cozy (it wouldn't hurt if they're a Hallmark fan, too). The roomy robe comes in pink, gray, and white, and one customer said they gifted it to someone who raved that they've "never felt anything softer."