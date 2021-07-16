These Fashion Finds Went Viral on TikTok, and They're All Under $40 on Amazon
It's no secret that TikTok has become a new hub for ideas and inspiration when it comes to the latest trends in clothing and accessories. Fashion influencers have taken to the app to share their best tips and tricks in a fun and exciting way. Take a scroll through the platform and you're bound to see one of the various TikTok fashion trends burgeoning on the platform.
Fashion influencers often share their fashion do's (and don'ts) through video trends like hauls, unboxings, and reviews which allow you to see how the clothes and accessories fit on various body types. And with less of a chance of the videos being photoshopped, it's easy to see how the clothes look while people are moving, posing, and dancing.
One popular haul retailer for fashion influencers on TikTok is Amazon. Using the hashtag #amazonfashionfinds or #amazonmusthaves, you're bound to find a round up or review on some of the most-loved items from the retailer. Whether you're into Y2K fashion, '90s styles, athleisure, or grunge, you'll see that Gen-Z and millennial users are constantly posting about their favorite Amazon finds..
However, no matter how short and concise the video, it's still time-consuming to search through Amazon to find the latest trends in clothes and accessories, so we took the search-work out of it for you. Scroll down to see our roundup of Amazon fashion finds that are currently taking over TikTok.
Modegal Vintage Strapless Mesh Bustier
Buy It! Modegal Vintage Strapless Mesh Bustier, $25.99–$30.99; amazon.com
If you've been looking for a sign to buy into the corset trend, this is it. This sheer cropped corset comes in sizes ranging from 0 to 14 and has an anti-slip design so you don't have to worry about it sliding off. Check out the Modegal Vintage Strapless Mesh Bustier that TikToker Lauren Kawano says is "literally worth buying in every single color." See it on TikTok here.
Butaby Rectangle Sunglasses
Buy It! Butaby Rectangle Sunglasses, $12.70 (orig. $20.95); amazon.com
Thousands of TikTokers and fashionistas are turning to these Butaby Rectangle Sunglasses for their simple and chic square shape that even supermodels won't stop wearing. These sunglasses come in 12 color options as well as two-pack options for when one just isn't enough. "I love the style, this is so trendy right now," one shopper said. "Great value for your money. I got the set of two, one black and one tortoise shell. I love them and they look so chic." See it on TikTok here.
Soly HuxCheckered Halter High-Cut Bikini
Buy It! Soly Hux Checkered Halter High-Cut Bikini, $21.99–$23.99; amazon.com
There's no denying that halter tops and high-waist bottoms are massive bikini trends right now and this option just so happens to have both. If you ever get tired of the halter neck, you can simply take off the string to turn the top into a regular bandeau to avoid tan lines. And if that weren't enough, the affordable bikini also comes in nine cute color options for you to choose from. See it on TikTok here.
LouVasabuce Open Back Knitted Dress
Buy It! LouVasabuce Open-Back Knitted Dress, $13.49–$25; amazon.com
If you're looking for a dress that is comfortable and cute with a bit of a sexy edge, look no further than the LouVasabuce Open-Back Knitted Dress. The open-back dress comes in various neutral colors, and at such an affordable price point, it's no surprise TikTokers are loving this look. See it on TikTok here.
Sharllen Pillow Slides
Buy It! Sharllen Pillow Slide Slippers, $8.99–$21.99; amazon.com
These shoes might be meant for the bathroom, but with how comfortable they are and how great they are for your feet, we know why TikTokers are turning to these slides as an essential summer sandal. The sole features bubbles which massage your feet and circulate blood flow. The shoe also features an anti-slip design and comes in 12 fun colors for your selection. See it on TikTok here.
Exgox Pearl Beaded Colorful Four-Piece Necklace Set
Buy It! Exgox Pearl Beaded Colorful Four-Piece Necklace Set, $15.99; amazon.com
It's not just TikTokers who love this necklace trend. Celebrities like Sofia Richie and Vanessa Hudgens are also loving these colorful beaded necklaces that are giving us major nostalgic vibes. See it on TikTok here.
Thunder Star Patchwork Straight Leg Jeans
Buy It! Thunder Star Patchwork Straight Leg Jeans, $31.66–$36.99; amazon.com
If you're a Y2K trends stan, you're definitely going to love these pants. These fun patchwork pants come in seven different color variations and are made of a comfortable cotton, polyester, and spandex blend that feels ultra comfortable. "These are really nice and trendy," one shopper said. "I got so many compliments [on] these! Fit true to size and have a little stretch to them. They might be a bit short on taller people but I'm 5'6" and they fit perfectly. Definitely a good find." See it on TikTok here.
Ydaowkn Classic Vintage Aviator Sunglasses
Buy It! Ydaowkn Classic Vintage Aviator Sunglasses, $11.18 (orig. $13.98); amazon.com
If you've been looking for a quality dupe to higher-priced aviator sunglasses, you need to add these to your shopping cart. They come in over 10 adorable color variations and with a microfiber cleaner to keep them looking sharp. "I love these sunglasses," one shopper said. "They give you a vintage summer vibe perfect for this time of the year. The material is very strong." See it on TikTok here.
Faimilory Y2K Contrast Stitch Crop Top
Buy It! Faimilory Y2K Contrast Stitch Crop Top, $15.89–$17.89; amazon.com
Patchwork tops are another Y2K trend taking over the TikTok scene with the hashtag #patchworktop alone having over 428,000 views. This eye-catching cross-stitch top is lightweight and breathable and comes in sizes ranging from extra-small to large. See it on TikTok here.
Sobly Colorful Resin Stacking Rings
Buy It! Sobly Colorful Resin Stacking Rings, $10.99 (orig. $11.99); amazon.com
If you're looking to add more bling and color to your ring collection, you are certainly in the right place. This set of 10 resin acrylic rings comes in nine different colors – enough to match nearly any outfit. "Absolutely love them," one shopper said. "Great quality for the price... the colors and gems are cute. They look as if they were more expensive. I have worn them all week at the office, washed my hands, and rummaged through files and they have held up great! I definitely recommend!" See it on TikTok here.
Meladyan Y2K Pleated Ruffle Mini Skirt
Buy It! Meladyan Basic Solid Y2K Pleated Ruffle Mini Skirts, $15.99–$17.99; amazon.com
Made of a soft, breathable, and stretchy polyester and spandex blend, it's no wonder why TikTokers love this comfortable skirt. It has a whopping 13 colors to choose from and ranges in sizes extra small to large. "This skirt was so cute and comfortable," one shopper said. "I absolutely loved going out in it. I definitely want another now in a different color." See it on TikTok here.
Tuankay Kexle Fluffy Shoulder Bag
Buy It! Tuankay Kexle Fluffy Shoulder Bag, $12.99; amazon.com
If you're tired of bulky leather bags, opt for this plush bag that's both cute and comfortable. "I got the daisy pattern and it's very very fuzzy on the outside and roomy on the inside," one shopper said. "I will definitely be buying more just like it." See it on TikTok here.
Swstinling SixPack Big Claw Clips
Buy It! Swstinling Six-Pack Big Claw Clips, $7.99; amazon.com
No matter what kind of hair you have, these claw clips stay put no matter what with their no-slip design. TikTokers also love these clips for their selection of matted cute color options. "These are the best hair clips I've found," one shopper said."I have long, thick hair and it definitely keeps my hair in place. I even made my friends buy these and they loved them too." See it on TikTok here.
Amshibel High-Waist Bandage Long Pants
Buy It! Amshibel High-Waist Bandage Long Pants, $8.59–$20.99; amazon.com
Calling all I.Am.Gia fans, TikTok influencers have found an Amazon dupe at a more affordable price point. The pants are made of a soft, lightweight cotton blend and come in several style variants and colors. See it on TikTok here.
Mistshopy Vintage Crochet Dress
Buy It! Mistshopy Vintage Crochet Dress, $12.59–$27.99; amazon.com
It's no question that crochet dresses are one of the top trending items on TikTok right now with 14.6 million views under the hashtag #crochetdress, and this dress is no exception. This comfortable V-neck dress comes in seven different color and style variants for you to select the one that you love best. See it on TikTok here.
Mylleure Fluffy Cropped Knit Cardigan Sweater
Buy It! Product title, $12.99–$32.99; amazon.com
If you're looking for a top with a little extra sass, look no further than the Mylleure Fluffy Cropped Knit Cardigan Sweater. The popular cardigan comes in eight different colors and is made of a high-quality blend of nylon, acrylic fibers, polyester fibers. One shopper even said she "got stopped so many times while wearing this out [by people] asking where I got it/how cute it is." See it on TikTok here.
Jw Pei '90s Shoulder Bag
Buy It! Jw Pei '90s Shoulder Bag, $36.99; amazon.com
It's hard to be on social media without coming across a Jw Pei bag – heck, even celebrities like Emily Ratajowski love the brand. The Jw Pei '90s shoulder bag is a simple and chic staple that can be paired with nearly any outfit and comes in eight different colors for you to choose from. "Love this little trendy bag," one shopper said. "Amazing quality for the price and a perfect purse for a night out! I need it in all of the colors." See it on TikTok here.
Pavoi 14K Gold Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops
Buy It! Pavoi 14K Gold Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops, $13.95; amazon.com
Every girl needs a simple pair of gold hoop earrings and these ones are just the ticket. Choose from a selection of three different colors including rose gold, white gold, and yellow gold and three different sizes (20, 30, and 50 millimeters) to customize to your taste. "This is my third pair of Pavoi earrings," one shopper said. "I wear them all the time and they never get discolored or hurt my ears. The gold plating is done really well. I get compliments all the time!" See it on TikTok here.
