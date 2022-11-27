Need a Winter Wardrobe Refresh? These Sweaters, Jackets, and Boots Are All on Sale for Less Than $50 at Amazon

It's snowing across the country, the Rockefeller Christmas Tree is in place, and December is just days away. We hate to break it to you beach-goers and sun-soakers, but winter is officially here. However, with a new season comes a whole new wardrobe filled with cozy sweaters and shearling-lined boots — and you can get it all on sale during Cyber Monday.

If you're hoping to give your cold-weather closet a refresh without dishing out hundreds of dollars, you're in luck: Amazon just discounted plenty of stylish steals for Cyber Monday — and we found 34 marked down for less than $50 right now. Now's the time to scoop up a packable puffer jacket, soft scarf, or the fuzzy slippers you'll wear on repeat this season at low prices.

Below, shop the best sweaters, jeans, loungewear, shoes, outerwear, and accessories on sale for less than $50 at Amazon during Cyber Monday 2022.

Cyber Monday Sweater Deals at Amazon

If there's one thing you can never have too many of in your cold-weather closet, it's cozy sweaters. Nothing compares to snuggling into your toastiest turtleneck or your comfiest cable knit pick in the thick of winter — and they're one of the most versatile items in your lineup. Throw on an oversized sweater with leggings or joggers for lounging around the house, wide-leg trousers or a pleated maxi skirt for the office, or jeans and boots for brunch.

Amazon slashed prices on hundreds of sweaters for Cyber Monday, so you don't have to feel guilty stocking up on several. With more than 17,000 five-star ratings, this turtleneck sweater is a sure winner. Shoppers rave about how soft the fabric is, and they love how it's slightly oversized but still flattering, claiming that they get "so many compliments" when they wear it.

This half-zip pullover, on the other hand, features a cropped fit that complements jeans, and it can be layered or worn solo. Snag the winter staple while it's marked down to just $42. If you're looking for a patterned pick, this chunky knit crewneck sweater is available in 16 different-colored stripes — and it has earned the approval of more than 2,000 customers.

Below, shop the under-$50 cozy sweaters you'll wear on repeat all winter long.

Cyber Monday Jean Deals at Amazon

Jeans are a non-negotiable closet essential year-round, so it's always a good idea to snag another staple pair when you find one on sale. And right now, countless styles, including classic straight-leg fits and trendy wide-leg silhouettes from tried-and-true denim brand Levi's are discounted at Amazon.

You can't go wrong with any pair of Levi's jeans, but the Ribcage Straight Ankle style is one of the very best. With a high-waisted design and loose fit, this pair will flatter a variety of body types — and today, you can get them for just $32.

Starting at just $17, these pull-on jeans are a total steal. A whopping 52,000 Amazon shoppers have given the shaping jeans a perfect rating, and they love the no-fuss design that removes the hassle of zippers and buttons. Plus, they're "super comfy" and "flattering," which is a tricky combo to achieve. Below, find your new go-to pair of jeans for cheap.

Cyber Monday Loungewear Deals at Amazon

There's something so comforting about hunkering down at home in cozy loungewear this time of year. Luckily, Amazon is brimming with plenty of affordable options that will last for years to come, and several styles could even serve double duty as foundation pieces to wear whilst working out, running errands, or traveling the world.

Every loungewear look needs a comfy pair of pants, like this loose-fitting wide-leg style for just $20, or these top-rated stretchy joggers that come in 13 versatile solid colors and five fun print options. Pair either option with an oversized crew neck sweatshirt or this lightweight hoodie, which is available in sizes XS to 3X and marked down to just $29 right now.

For a foolproof holiday gift idea, snag this super soft waffle robe, which one shopper described as "perfect", as well as "soft and absorbent." Priced under $16, this budget-friendly buy is a surefire pick.

Cyber Monday Shoe Deals at Amazon

If you're looking for a few fresh pairs of shoes to add into your daily rotation, Amazon has you covered. We spotted several supportive styles that are not only on trend, but are easy on the wallet, too.

These platform Ugg logo sandals are currently as little as $45 in the white color, which is a nice break from its original price of $120. At the time of this writing, all sizes are well stocked, but don't delay in adding them to your cart and checking out ASAP if you want dibs on this unbeatable deal from the popular celebrity-worn brand.

For anyone who enjoys cozy comforts, these snuggly moccasin slippers are a must. Available in tons of textured colors and patterns, these plush house shoes are also slip-resistant and weatherproof and feature a rugged sole for maximum versatility.

And finally, if you're always on the move, pick up a pair of cushy slip-on sneakers or casual mules to add into the mix. Both of these styles promise all-day comfort, and since they're generously discounted for the holiday weekend, you may as well buy more than one pair to cover your bases. Our top pick? These cool sock sneakers, which are 20 percent off in most colors and sizes and look so much more expensive than they really are.

Cyber Monday Outerwear Deals at Amazon

Bundle up this winter in a range of outerwear options from Amazon. The retailer has slashed prices on the cold-weather essentials we need right now, including this packable quilted vest, lightweight puffer coat, and fuzzy faux shearling jacket.

The Daily Ritual Mock-Neck Short Puffer Jacket is a terrific value now that it's on sale for less than $50; although we should note that the pricing differs depending on the size and color you select. Available in 17 striking shades and patterns, this sporty layer is a definite crowd-pleaser that would also make for a great gift idea, too.

Shop more winter essentials below and take advantage of these low, low prices while you can.

Cyber Monday Accessories Deals at Amazon

On frigid winter days, the right accessories can make all the difference. 'Tis the season for Christmas tree hunting and ice skating — and a thick scarf, fuzzy earmuffs, and top-notch gloves will keep you warm during your cold weather adventures.

Everyone needs a solid set of gloves in the winter, but taking them on and off to use your phone while you're on the go is a hassle. That's why a touch-screen option is key — and this high-tech pair, on sale for $24, looks so sleek. With stretchy spandex fabric and faux leather detailing, these gloves look luxe and will keep you connected when you're out and about.

This trendy shoulder bag, on the other hand, can be used year-round. JW Pei has made a name for itself among celebrities like Megan Fox, Gigi Hadid, and Hailey Bieber, who have all been spotted with the brand's ruched hobo bag slung under their arm. But right now, this croc-embossed pick, which is just as stylish and versatile, is marked down to just $50 for Cyber Monday.

Below, find more accessories on sale for less than $50 at Amazon.

