This 'Flattering' Short-Sleeve Blouse Is on Sale for as Little as $15 at Amazon

With the cold weather coming to an end, it's only natural to switch from thick layers of clothes to thinner, lighter ones. And sometimes, as we pull out our spring garments from storage, we get the itch to invest in a few new staples.

If you're looking to add more tops to your wardrobe as we transition into warmer weather, snag the Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Woven Blouse while it's on sale. It's made from 100 percent viscose and designed with a curved hem. Plus, it's super breathable and soft, making it a top you'll be sure to wear for many seasons to come.

The popular shirt is great for layering over a cardigan and can be dressed up or down with almost everything in your closet. Style it with a pair of pencil pants or a long skirt with heels for the office, or a pair of jeans and comfy sneakers for a casual look. While prices vary depending on the color and size you choose, every version is less than $25.

The top comes in sizes XS through XXL, and is available in eight colors and patterns, including pink, french blue, and navy and white with a flowery petal design. Also worth noting is that the blouse is easy to maintain since it's machine washable.

Thousands of Amazon shoppers have given this "comfy" and "flattering" short-sleeve top a five-star rating. One reviewer wrote that the blouse is "perfect for spring and summer and will work well for layering during colder months."

"This shirt is comfortable and has become one of my go-to shirts," another shopper raved. "I have received many compliments! I bought the red and love the color!" A third customer simply stated: "The material is very soft, I will be buying more."

Shoppers have worn the "versatile" shirt, to the office, to dinner, and out with friends. They've styled it a bunch of different ways, too, tucking it in, leaving it untucked, or layering it over a tank top and keeping the front unbuttoned.

Keep scrolling to check out more colors, then head to Amazon to pick up the Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Woven Blouse while it's up to 40 percent off.

