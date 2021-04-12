Amazon Shoppers Can’t Believe These Comfy Flip Flops Are Only $14

Profile Menu
Sandals are a summertime essential — after all, who wants to confine their feet to stuffy sneakers or hide a fresh pedicure? But you don’t need to invest in multiple sandals to match each and every outfit in your wardrobe. In fact, this one simple pair of sandals from Amazon Essentials has enough versatility to pair with just about any ensemble, and it’ll only cost you $14.
Shoppers swear the flip flops are much more comfortable than you’d expect given their price tag, and they’re a perfect companion for flirty sundresses or more casual wear-anywhere looks. The seven color options, including neutral beige, bright turquoise, and luxe gold, are an added bonus.
Buy It! Amazon Essentials Women’s Thong Sandal, $13.90; amazon.com
“Y’all these are the perfect, simple, versatile flip flops I’ve been looking for, for years and they’re SO CHEAP!” one reviewer raved. “They can be dressy or casual. They look super high quality. I got black and then loved them so much that I ordered nude. Is it weird if I order like four in each color? Asking for a friend…”
Shoppers have discovered that the sandals are even secretly a spot-on dupe for more expensive versions from Target and Old Navy.
“I had purchased a pair from Target a few years back that look almost identical to these, and sadly they broke last week. I was determined to find a pair that looked identical, and thankfully I came across these!” another reviewer wrote. “They fit like a dream! The sole is even cushioned much better than the Target sandals I bought a few years back — these sandals make me feel like I am walking on a cloud!”
But take this shopper’s advice and buy them while you can: “I bought my first pair a while back and loved them so much I tried to buy more. Out of stock! So when they came back in recently I bought six more pairs,” the reviewer wrote. “I’ve walked seven miles on the boardwalk in these things and my feet didn’t hurt. My only problem now is deciding which color to wear in the morning!”
Shop your favorite color — or multiple colors, we won’t judge — of Amazon’s versatile, comfortable, and cute sandals for just $14 today.
